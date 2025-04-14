EarthNewspaper.com

Neil Oliver Stuffed Shirt Sock Puppets! (17:09)

https://rumble.com/v6s0xij-neil-oliver-stuffed-shirt-sock-puppets.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Israel Is About To Empty Gaza

The Israeli government, backed by the Trump administration, is laying the groundwork for the full expulsion of Palestinians from Gaza, a move that has the potential to ignite a regional conflagration. Israel is poised to carry out the largest campaign of ethnic cleansing since the end of World War II.

by Chris Hedges

https://chrishedges.substack.com/p/israel-is-about-to-empty-gaza



ACH (2571) I’m Talking To YOU #220 – FDR Died In Office And Truman Succeeded Him 80 Years Ago Today (Audio 47:35)

The week in review by Andrew Carrington Hitchcock

https://andrewcarringtonhitchcock.com/2025/04/12/ach-2571-im-talking-to-you-220-fdr-died-in-office-and-truman-succeeded-him-80-years-ago-today



Another Week In The Twilight Zone

One day we will really all be victims

Many Americans will be relieved to learn that US Embassy employees and their families in China can no longer have “romantic or sexual relations” with local Chinese. It is certainly a move long past due which will keep us safer together with those 125% tariffs that we will be hitting the Chinks with.

by Philip Giraldi

https://cnionline.org/another-week-in-the-twilight-zone



Abortion: US Slams UK’s Anti-Free Speech Tyranny (Text and Video)

An anti-abortion campaigner has been found guilty of breaching an abortion clinic buffer zone in Bournemouth, United Kingdom in a trial being monitored by Trump officials. Livia Tossici-Bolt, 64, was accused of breaching a Public Spaces Protection Order outside the Dorset clinic on two days in March 2023 by holding a sign saying: ‘Here to talk, if you want.’

by Michael Walsh

https://michaelwalshwriter.com/2025/04/12/abortion-us-slams-uks-anti-free-speech-tyranny-video



Rabbi Yosef Mizrachi – 6 Billion Idol Worshipers Do Not Have The Right To Live (0:41)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/bPPxENsNPSVj



Disaster In The Making: Secretary Of State Rubio Proclaims The US Should Spend Five Percent Of GDP On ‘Defense’

Since his first term, we have grown used to President Donald Trump badgering governments of fellow NATO countries to increase their “defense” spending to five percent of their respective GDPs.

by Adam Dick

https://ronpaulinstitute.org/disaster-in-the-making-secretary-of-state-rubio-proclaims-the-us-should-spend-five-percent-of-gdp-on-defense



World’s First Humanoid Robot Half-Marathon In Beijing Rescheduled To April 19 Due To Gale Warning

Humanoid robots are getting ready to participate in the world’s first humanoid robot half-marathon as part of the Beijing Yizhuang Half-Marathon.

by Liu Caiyu

https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202504/1331845.shtml



Harvest Of Despair (55:02) (1984)

by Slavko Nowytski

https://www.bitchute.com/video/5we2LDERqR0s



Prayer and the Golden Rule

“Ask, and it will be given to you; seek, and you will find; knock, and it will be opened to you. For everyone who asks receives, and he who seeks finds, and to him who knocks it will be opened. Or what man is there among you who, when his son asks for a loaf, will give him a stone? Or if he asks for a fish, he will not give him a snake, will he? If you then, being evil, know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will your Father who is in heaven give what is good to those who ask Him! In everything, therefore, treat people the same way you want them to treat you, for this is the Law and the Prophets."

Matthew 7:7-12

