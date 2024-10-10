October 9, 2024, The Daily Newsletter, 30 Posts Published And Archived. John Lennon and The Beatles (Playlist With 396 Posts)
It's All A Simulation (22:53) by The Why Files and DoD Directive 5240.01: The Stealth Expansion Of Military Intelligence Powers In Life-Or-Death Domestic Scenarios by GMI Reporter
Honest, Independent, And Ad-Free News. EarthNewspaper.com is 100% reader-supported. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber today. Thank you, Mark R. Elsis.
EarthNewspaper.com
All The Honest News Fit To Publish
6,500 Posts Published And Archived In 2024.
https://EarthNewspaper.com
John Lennon and The Beatles (396 Posts)
Playlist by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music
Video Of The Day
It's All A Simulation (22:53)
by The Why Files
https://rumble.com/v5i0kpt-its-all-a-simulation-by-the-why-files.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Lead Post
DoD Directive 5240.01: The Stealth Expansion Of Military Intelligence Powers In Life-Or-Death Domestic Scenarios
The recent reissuance of Department of Defense (DoD) Directive 5240.01 approved at the highest levels of the Pentagon and signed into effect by the Secretary of Defense, represents a significant challenge to the core Constitutional protections that we hold dear. Here’s how it threatens these freedoms: Violation of the Posse Comitatus Act: This Act limits the powers of the federal government in using military personnel for domestic law enforcement. The new DoD directive, by permitting the use of lethal force through military assistance in civilian law enforcement, effectively overrides these limitations.
by GMI Reporter
https://greenmedinfo.com/content/dod-directive-524001-stealth-expansion-military-intelligence-powers-life-or--0
IDF Uses Irish UNIFIL Troops As Human Shields In Lebanon
It’s fair to say Israel’s ground invasion of Lebanon has not been going well. Every time Israel has encountered enemy troops (people who are actually capable of fighting back), its soldiers have run away like they did when they encountered bees in Gaza. Let’s be honest, we’d all run away from angry bees and we’d all run away from men armed with rifles.
by Laura and Normal Island News
https://www.normalisland.co.uk/p/idf-uses-irish-unifil-troops-as-human
Israel’s Lebanon Massacre Could Be Stopped By US (26:56)
Owen Jones Interviews Professor Karim Makdisi
https://rumble.com/v5hzl8t-israels-lebanon-massacre-could-be-stopped-by-us-owen-jones-interviews-profe.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
DeSantis, Dark Brandon, And CNN Hit Kamala With Laser Eyes Over Hurricane ‘Phone Call’ Stunt
After completely biffing her 60 Minutes interview (after which the network edited out her word salad), Vice President Kamala Harris has come under fire for accusing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis of “political gamesmanship” after reports emerged that he didn’t take her calls ahead of Hurricane Milton.
by Tyler Durden
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/desantis-dark-brandon-and-cnn-hit-kamala-laser-eyes-over-hurricane-phone-call-stunt
Shaken Baby Syndrome And Vaccination
It seems that in cases where parents (and others) have been accused of murdering their children by shaking them, or in some other way abusing them, the real culprit may well have been a vaccine. Around the world an increasing number of parents have been arrested and charged with injuring or killing their babies.
by Dr. Vernon Coleman
https://www.vernoncoleman.com/shakenbaby.htm
FEMA Helicopter Intentionally Flew Low Over A Volunteer Supply Drop Zone Because The Volunteers Refused To Let FEMA Confiscate Their Supplies (0:22)
Imagine being the bootlicking pos order follower who goes along with this. Traitorous filth.
https://x.com/fopminui/status/1843360128277598360
EZ Water (Text and Video)
On the Fourth Phase of Water with Gerald Pollack
We are mostly water, yet we know so little about water. More constructed ignorance. Agnotology. If we are mostly water, and doctors are not educated on water during their decade plus of indoctrination, what do they really know? I watched this fascinating discussion with Gerald Pollack.
by Unbekoming
https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/ez-water
After A Year Of Genocide And Despite The Unbelievable Pain, Palestinians Emerge Stronger
No one expected that one year would be enough to recalibrate the Palestinian cause as the world’s most pressing issue, and that millions of people across the globe would, once again, rally for Palestinian
by Dr. Ramzy Baroud
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20241008-after-a-year-of-genocide-and-despite-the-unbelievable-pain-palestinians-emerge-stronger
Tucker Carlson Interviews Elon Musk (1:48:41)
https://rumble.com/v5hvy4a-tucker-carlson-interviews-elon-musk.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
10 Clever Ways To Smuggle Humanitarian Supplies Past FEMA
With thousands of people still missing and countless more in desperate need of food, water, and assistance, you may be looking for ways to get help to victims of Hurricane Helene.
by Babylon Bee
https://babylonbee.com/news/10-clever-ways-to-smuggle-humanitarian-supplies-past-fema
Book Of The Day
Propaganda
“The conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society. Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country.” ~ Edward Bernays
by Edward Bernays
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books
Quote Of The Day
"There are no problems only solutions"
John Lennon
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Website Of The Day
John Lennon
(On what would have been his 84th birthday.)
John Lennon is arguably the greatest songwriter of his generation. As founder and leader of The Beatles and also as a solo artist, Lennon has won seven GRAMMY® Awards, including two Lifetime Achievement Awards, Five BRIT Awards including two Special Awards for Outstanding Contribution to Music, 21 NME Awards, 15 Ivor Novellos and an Oscar (Academy Award). He has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2008, Rolling Stone ranked Lennon in the Top 5 of the magazine’s “100 Greatest Singers Of All Time” list.
https://JohnLennon.com
Links
Hundreds Of Independent Websites.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links
Memes
Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,700 Archived.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes
Subscribe
Subscribe To My Newsletter, Free Speech Social Media And Video Platforms.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe
Love Is The Answer
Mark R. Elsis