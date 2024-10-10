EarthNewspaper.com

Video Of The Day

It's All A Simulation (22:53)

by The Why Files

https://rumble.com/v5i0kpt-its-all-a-simulation-by-the-why-files.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Lead Post

DoD Directive 5240.01: The Stealth Expansion Of Military Intelligence Powers In Life-Or-Death Domestic Scenarios

The recent reissuance of Department of Defense (DoD) Directive 5240.01 approved at the highest levels of the Pentagon and signed into effect by the Secretary of Defense, represents a significant challenge to the core Constitutional protections that we hold dear. Here’s how it threatens these freedoms: Violation of the Posse Comitatus Act: This Act limits the powers of the federal government in using military personnel for domestic law enforcement. The new DoD directive, by permitting the use of lethal force through military assistance in civilian law enforcement, effectively overrides these limitations.

by GMI Reporter

https://greenmedinfo.com/content/dod-directive-524001-stealth-expansion-military-intelligence-powers-life-or--0



IDF Uses Irish UNIFIL Troops As Human Shields In Lebanon

It’s fair to say Israel’s ground invasion of Lebanon has not been going well. Every time Israel has encountered enemy troops (people who are actually capable of fighting back), its soldiers have run away like they did when they encountered bees in Gaza. Let’s be honest, we’d all run away from angry bees and we’d all run away from men armed with rifles.

by Laura and Normal Island News

https://www.normalisland.co.uk/p/idf-uses-irish-unifil-troops-as-human



Israel’s Lebanon Massacre Could Be Stopped By US (26:56)

Owen Jones Interviews Professor Karim Makdisi

https://rumble.com/v5hzl8t-israels-lebanon-massacre-could-be-stopped-by-us-owen-jones-interviews-profe.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



DeSantis, Dark Brandon, And CNN Hit Kamala With Laser Eyes Over Hurricane ‘Phone Call’ Stunt

After completely biffing her 60 Minutes interview (after which the network edited out her word salad), Vice President Kamala Harris has come under fire for accusing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis of “political gamesmanship” after reports emerged that he didn’t take her calls ahead of Hurricane Milton.

by Tyler Durden

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/desantis-dark-brandon-and-cnn-hit-kamala-laser-eyes-over-hurricane-phone-call-stunt



Shaken Baby Syndrome And Vaccination

It seems that in cases where parents (and others) have been accused of murdering their children by shaking them, or in some other way abusing them, the real culprit may well have been a vaccine. Around the world an increasing number of parents have been arrested and charged with injuring or killing their babies.

by Dr. Vernon Coleman

https://www.vernoncoleman.com/shakenbaby.htm



FEMA Helicopter Intentionally Flew Low Over A Volunteer Supply Drop Zone Because The Volunteers Refused To Let FEMA Confiscate Their Supplies (0:22)

Imagine being the bootlicking pos order follower who goes along with this. Traitorous filth.

https://x.com/fopminui/status/1843360128277598360



EZ Water (Text and Video)

On the Fourth Phase of Water with Gerald Pollack

We are mostly water, yet we know so little about water. More constructed ignorance. Agnotology. If we are mostly water, and doctors are not educated on water during their decade plus of indoctrination, what do they really know? I watched this fascinating discussion with Gerald Pollack.

by Unbekoming

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/ez-water

After A Year Of Genocide And Despite The Unbelievable Pain, Palestinians Emerge Stronger

No one expected that one year would be enough to recalibrate the Palestinian cause as the world’s most pressing issue, and that millions of people across the globe would, once again, rally for Palestinian

by Dr. Ramzy Baroud

https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20241008-after-a-year-of-genocide-and-despite-the-unbelievable-pain-palestinians-emerge-stronger



Tucker Carlson Interviews Elon Musk (1:48:41)

https://rumble.com/v5hvy4a-tucker-carlson-interviews-elon-musk.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



10 Clever Ways To Smuggle Humanitarian Supplies Past FEMA

With thousands of people still missing and countless more in desperate need of food, water, and assistance, you may be looking for ways to get help to victims of Hurricane Helene.

by Babylon Bee

https://babylonbee.com/news/10-clever-ways-to-smuggle-humanitarian-supplies-past-fema



