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EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

46,996 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020

https://EarthNewspaper.com



The Psychology Of NPCs – The Unthinking Masses (10:29)

In video games, an NPC, or non-player character, is a background figure who is governed by the programming of the game and capable only of performing assigned actions and repeating prewritten lines. An NPC is also a metaphor for the real-life individual whose thoughts, opinions, and behaviors are programmed by the forces that shape the cultural zeitgeist, be it the mass media, social media, political figures, celebrities, propaganda campaigns, or the so-called class of experts.

by Academy Of Ideas

https://rumble.com/v7gk9am-the-psychology-of-npcs-the-unthinking-masses-by-academy-of-ideas.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Israel Killed JFK And Has Ruled America Ever Since.

by Video Rebel

https://vidrebel.wordpress.com/2026/10/03/israel-killed-jfk-and-has-ruled-america-ever-since-2



The Beatles Album ‘Rubber Soul’ Eyes Return To UK Number One After 60 Years

by Joe Taysom

https://faroutmagazine.co.uk/the-beatles-album-rubber-soul-eyes-uk-number-one-60-years



Rubber Soul (34:59 UK) and (28:55 US)

(Released December 3 (UK), 6 (US), 1965)

by The Beatles

“My favorite album turns sixty”

Mark R. Elsis

(North American release with 12 songs.)

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL9SLRU38-i-Yz82a84kZbKwXRbg0EsDfP



Quotes

Thousands Of Quotes Published And Archived

“If you know the enemy and know yourself,

you need not fear the result of a hundred battles.

If you know yourself but not the enemy,

for every victory gained you will also suffer a defeat.

If you know neither the enemy nor yourself,

you will succumb in every battle.”

Sun Tzu, The Art of War

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Books

Hundreds Of Books And Audiobooks Published And Archived

Ireland 1845-1850: The Perfect Holocaust And Who Kept It “Perfect”

Famine Lies vs. Holocaust Facts.

Ireland starved because its food, from 40 to 70 shiploads per day, was removed at gunpoint by 12,000 British constables reinforced by the British militia, battleships, excise vessels, Coast Guard, and by 200,000 British soldiers (100,000 at any given moment). If Britain’s census figures for Ireland are correct the British government murdered approximately 5.16 million Irish men, women, and children; making it the Irish Holocaust.

by Christopher Fogarty

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Memes

Thousands Of Memes Published And Archived

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



MoralParty.com Newsletter 14, October 3, 2026

“We, like those in all emergent totalitarian states, have been mentally damaged by a carefully orchestrated historical amnesia, a state-induced stupidity. We increasingly do not remember what it means to be free. And because we do not remember, we do not react with appropriate ferocity when it is revealed that our freedom has been taken from us. The structures of the corporate state must be torn down. Its security apparatus must be destroyed. And those who defend corporate totalitarianism, including the leaders of the two major political parties, fatuous academics, pundits and a bankrupt press, must be driven from the temples of power. Mass street protests and prolonged civil disobedience are our only hope. A failure to rise up -- which is what the corporate state is counting upon -- will see us enslaved.”

Chris Hedges

https://moralparty.com/2026/10/03/newsletter-14-october-3-2026



Join Our Independent Moral Party

We The People Take Back America

The only thing that will change this horrendously awful situation that now confronts

our country is for us to understand we must organize and unite together politically.

So, we’re now requesting our fellow Americans from both sides of the aisle to stop the incessant fighting with one another and oust the diabolical Jewish oligarchy together.

https://MoralParty.com



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis