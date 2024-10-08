October 8, 2024, The Daily Newsletter, 30 Posts Published And Archived. Tucker Carlson Interviews Elon Musk (1:48:41)
American Neocons Get Their Iran War As Congress Sleeps by Ron Paul and The Misconception Of The “Man Of System” by Jeff Thomas
https://rumble.com/v5hvy4a-tucker-carlson-interviews-elon-musk.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
American Neocons Get Their Iran War As Congress Sleeps
Over the weekend, the Commander of the US Central Command (CENTCOM), General Michael Kurilla, arrived in Israel to “coordinate” with the Israeli military and plan a military strike against Iran.
by Ron Paul
https://ronpaulinstitute.org/american-neocons-get-their-iran-war-as-congress-sleeps
The Misconception Of The “Man Of System”
In 1759, Scotsman Adam Smith, who is widely regarded as the world’s first true economist, published his first great work, The Theory of Moral Sentiments.
by Jeff Thomas
https://internationalman.com/articles/the-misconception-of-the-man-of-system
Jewish Supremacy (2:38)
by Gideon Levy
https://rumble.com/v5hqhf1-jewish-supremacy-by-gideon-levy.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Report: US To Give Israel ‘Compensation’ If It Hits Only US-Approved Targets In Iran
The ‘compensation’ will include full diplomatic support and new military aid
by Dave DeCamp
https://news.antiwar.com/2024/10/06/report-us-to-give-israel-compensation-if-it-hits-only-us-approved-targets-in-iran
The Voice Of The Dead Unburied: An Interview With John O’Looney (Text and Video)
‘Sometime I’ve sat there and I’ve thought, “Have I just prolonged everyone’s suffering?” — ‘cos these people seem hell-bent on killing us off. But I just couldn’t ignore it.’
by John Waters
https://johnwaters.substack.com/p/the-voice-of-the-dead-unburied-an
Eva Vlaardingerbroek: Governments Are Deliberately Creating Food Shortages (2:36)
https://rumble.com/v5hv14d-eva-vlaardingerbroek-governments-are-deliberately-creating-food-shortages.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
How Israel Killed Hundreds Of Its Own People On 7 October
If Hamas made a miscalculation in the planning of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, it was perhaps to overestimate the value Israeli planners assigned to the lives of their own people.
by Asa Winstanley
https://electronicintifada.net/content/how-israel-killed-hundreds-its-own-people-7-october/49216
Why Is The ‘Liberal’ Media Peddling The Vilest Genocide Apologism?
A phalanx of the UK’s most influential journalists brought this odious article to print, decrying as a ‘blood libel’ the reporting of Israel’s killing of thousands of children in Gaza
by Jonathan Cook
https://www.jonathan-cook.net/blog/2024-10-06/liberal-media-vile-genocide-apologism
Tut Tut Tut… When Are You Going To Address This, Kamala? (0:53)
by Candace Owens
https://www.bitchute.com/video/r1vzow2MzIY
Sergey Lavrov: Ukraine And Its Puppeteers Play With Fire, Restoring Peace Not Part Of Their Plan
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expounded on the ongoing Ukraine conflict, Russia’s continued commitment to a politico-diplomatic settlement aimed at removing the root causes of the crisis, and the overal shift towards a multi-polar world order in an interview with the US magazine Newsweek on October 7.
by Svetlana Ekimenko
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241007/sergey-lavrov-ukraine-and-its-puppeteers-play-with-fire-restoring-peace-not-part-of-their-plan-1120458863.html
Hitler On The Jews
Edited by Thomas Dalton, PhD
by Adolf Hitler
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books
"When plunder becomes a way of life for a group of men,
they create for themselves in the course of time,
a legal system that authorizes it,
and a moral code that glorifies it."
Frederic Bastiat
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
BreakThrough News
https://BreakThroughNews.org
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links
Ideals (11:11)
by Asha Logos
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Videos
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes
Mark R. Elsis