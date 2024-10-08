EarthNewspaper.com

Tucker Carlson Interviews Elon Musk (1:48:41)

American Neocons Get Their Iran War As Congress Sleeps

Over the weekend, the Commander of the US Central Command (CENTCOM), General Michael Kurilla, arrived in Israel to “coordinate” with the Israeli military and plan a military strike against Iran.

by Ron Paul

The Misconception Of The “Man Of System”

In 1759, Scotsman Adam Smith, who is widely regarded as the world’s first true economist, published his first great work, The Theory of Moral Sentiments.

by Jeff Thomas

Jewish Supremacy (2:38)

by Gideon Levy

Report: US To Give Israel ‘Compensation’ If It Hits Only US-Approved Targets In Iran

The ‘compensation’ will include full diplomatic support and new military aid

by Dave DeCamp

The Voice Of The Dead Unburied: An Interview With John O’Looney (Text and Video)

‘Sometime I’ve sat there and I’ve thought, “Have I just prolonged everyone’s suffering?” — ‘cos these people seem hell-bent on killing us off. But I just couldn’t ignore it.’

by John Waters

Eva Vlaardingerbroek: Governments Are Deliberately Creating Food Shortages (2:36)

How Israel Killed Hundreds Of Its Own People On 7 October

If Hamas made a miscalculation in the planning of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, it was perhaps to overestimate the value Israeli planners assigned to the lives of their own people.

by Asa Winstanley

Why Is The ‘Liberal’ Media Peddling The Vilest Genocide Apologism?

A phalanx of the UK’s most influential journalists brought this odious article to print, decrying as a ‘blood libel’ the reporting of Israel’s killing of thousands of children in Gaza

by Jonathan Cook

Tut Tut Tut… When Are You Going To Address This, Kamala? (0:53)

by Candace Owens

Sergey Lavrov: Ukraine And Its Puppeteers Play With Fire, Restoring Peace Not Part Of Their Plan

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expounded on the ongoing Ukraine conflict, Russia’s continued commitment to a politico-diplomatic settlement aimed at removing the root causes of the crisis, and the overal shift towards a multi-polar world order in an interview with the US magazine Newsweek on October 7.

by Svetlana Ekimenko

Hitler On The Jews

Edited by Thomas Dalton, PhD

by Adolf Hitler

Quote Of The Day

"When plunder becomes a way of life for a group of men,

they create for themselves in the course of time,

a legal system that authorizes it,

and a moral code that glorifies it."

Frederic Bastiat

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



BreakThrough News

At BreakThrough News we tell the untold stories of resistance from poor and working-class communities. At present, five corporations dominate the media landscape, including 90% of what we read, watch, listen to, and depend on for information about the world. Nowhere among the headlines do we hear the perspectives of working people and movements for social justice. Our mission is to break through the static, disinformation and fluff

https://BreakThroughNews.org



Ideals (11:11)

by Asha Logos

