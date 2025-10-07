October 7, 2025, 10 Posts Published And Archived. Phony Federal Reserve Money by Wally Butterworth (23:47)
October 7 A False Flag To Create Greater Israel by Mark R. Elsis, Who Rules Your Rulers by Eustace Mullins (1:38:40), and 1066 And All That? Bollocks by Felix Noille
Phony Federal Reserve Money (23:47)
by Wally Butterworth
https://rumble.com/v6zz1ts-phony-federal-reserve-money-by-wally-butterworth.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
October 7
A False Flag To Create Greater Israel
Dozens of archives, articles, news, videos.
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/October-7-by-Mark-R-Elsis
Who Rules Your Rulers (1:38:40)
by Eustace Mullins
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UZjv2pjlXis2
The Betrayal Of Albion Part 2
1066 And All That? Bollocks
The Norman Conquest is probably one of the most researched and published subjects in all of English history and yet 99% of it is all nonsense, in my considered opinion. Historians dote upon William the Conqueror, or William the Bastard to give him his correct title pre-1066, they worship the very ground he supposedly walked upon and consider his reign and its revolutionary reforms to have been one of the most significant episodes in English history. Upon the latter I would agree, but not for the same reasons. William the Bastard really was an utter one, in my opinion. To clear away the centuries of veneer that have been applied to the Norman Conquest, some background information is necessary. For example, just who were ‘The Normans’? Did they have any involvement with allegedly Anglo-Saxon England before 1066? Was William really capable of invading England with all those men and all those horses in all those ships? Did the Battle of Hastings even take place? What was the role of the City of London in all of this? Was it an ‘inside job’?
by Felix Noille
https://www.conjuringthepast.com/albionpart2.html
Our Interesting Times: E. Michael Jones On The Charlie Kirk Assassination And The JQ (1:03:52)
https://rumble.com/v6zmxgi-our-interesting-times-e.-michael-jones-on-the-charlie-kirk-assassination-an.html
iacta alea est
As I have long dreaded, it appears the weight of the #EmpireAtAllCosts cult is bearing sway. They have both hands on one side of the tiller. On the other side is Team Peace Prize, patting each other on the back with one hand, and eating a cheeseburger with the other. Not that there is even a choice at this juncture on the question of: War or Not War? When you are an enfeebled former superpower teetering on the brink of international and domestic collapse, war inevitably becomes the only mirage your hubris can envision. Here are some of the salient considerations: The fate of the global dollar system and its great towers of imaginary collateral hang in the balance. And those towers will not fall neatly into their own footprint. The collateral damage will be unprecedented. The Sino-Russian Dragonbear alliance has solidified the foundations of the rapidly emerging multipolar reorganization of world power. While the perpetual fence-straddlers in India and Turkey (and other lesser Asian powers) dance the vacillation jig they know so well, the formidable rising powers in North Korea and Iran have cast their lot where they must in order to survive. This then is the order of battle. The only question is WHO, WHERE, and WHEN.
by William Schryver
https://imetatronink.substack.com/p/iacta-alea-est
The Future With CBDCs (3:01)
A glimpse into the kind of nightmarish dystopian future we’re sleepwalking into if we ever allow digital ID, CBDCs, social credit scores and personal carbon allowances to get off the ground.
https://rumble.com/v6ztdhs-the-future-with-cbdcs-must-watch-share-if-u-care.html
“We must put an end to the evil and illegal Federal Reserve System, which is neither Federal nor a reserve, and take back our power “To coin Money, regulate the Value thereof, and of foreign Coin, and fix the Standard of Weights and Measures” as stated in Article 1, Section 8, Clause 5, of the United States Constitution. If we don’t end immoral usury, everything will get worse, until our future generations will be forever enslaved.”
Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Two Years Together (Audiobook)
This book is one of the most banned books in modern history.|
In this volume, Solzhenitsyn reviews the history of Russian Jewry and places much of the blame for the October Revolution, the atrocities of the early Soviet period, and subversive Left-wing behavior in general squarely on the shoulders of Jews. He also, perhaps most importantly for him, exonerates much of Tsarist Russia from the charge of anti-Semitism which never seems to stop oozing from Jewish pens. That a writer of Solzhenitsyn’s towering stature took on a project which directly refutes the myth of perpetual Jewish victimhood and reverses the blame typically reserved for white gentiles should be nothing less than a triumph for the Right.
by Alexander I. Solzhenitsyn
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books
