October 7

Video Of The Day

Greater Israel Explained: The Israeli Plan To Conquer The Arab World (13:46)

by BreakThrough News

https://rumble.com/v5hretp-greater-israel-explained-the-israeli-plan-to-conquer-the-arab-world-by-brea.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Lead Post

Hugely Exciting World War III Updates

Get your popcorn out, the end of the world is gonna be fun!

by Laura and Normal Island News

https://www.normalisland.co.uk/p/hugely-exciting-world-war-iii-updates



What Is Actually Going On In North Carolina? (47:43)

by Truthstream Media

https://rumble.com/v5hmz5p-what-is-actually-going-on-in-north-carolina-by-truthstream-media.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Re-Imagining Armageddon

We can look with some trepidation to consideration of what kinds of spectacular murder the criminal regime of Tel Aviv can conjure for Monday, October 7.

by Oliver Boyd-Barrett

https://oliverboydbarrett.substack.com/p/re-imagining-armageddon



a world without rationality (text and video)

low identity + high trauma = useful idiocy as personal identity

by el gato malo

https://boriquagato.substack.com/p/a-world-without-rationality



Investigating Israeli War Crimes In Gaza (1:20:59)

by Al Jazeera Investigative Unit

https://rumble.com/v5hisdh-investigating-war-crimes-in-gaza-by-al-jazeera.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



West Asian Crisis Prompts Biden To Break Ice With Putin

The US president Joe Biden sprang a surprise during a press gaggle with reporters outside the White House on Thursday when he essentially didn’t rule out a potential meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at the upcoming summits of the Group of 20 or the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation.

by M. K. Bhadrakumar

https://www.indianpunchline.com/west-asian-crisis-prompts-biden-to-break-ice-with-putin



Nasrallah’s Presumed Successor Killed By Israel – Media

Hashem Safieddine, along with several Iranian aides and other Hezbollah commanders, was eliminated in a strike on Beirut, Al Arabiya claims

by RT

https://www.rt.com/news/605294-nasrallah-successor-killed-strike



Neil Oliver: The End Of The World? (14:52)

https://rumble.com/v5he9o5-neil-oliver-the-end-of-the-world.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



