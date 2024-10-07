October 7, 2024, The Daily Newsletter, 30 Posts Published And Archived. October 7 by Mark R. Elsis
Greater Israel Explained: The Israeli Plan To Conquer The Arab World (13:46) by BreakThrough News
October 7
Dozens Of Archives, Articles, News, And Videos.
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Mark-R-Elsis/October-7-by-Mark-R-Elsis
Video Of The Day
Lead Post
Hugely Exciting World War III Updates
Get your popcorn out, the end of the world is gonna be fun!
by Laura and Normal Island News
https://www.normalisland.co.uk/p/hugely-exciting-world-war-iii-updates
What Is Actually Going On In North Carolina? (47:43)
by Truthstream Media
https://rumble.com/v5hmz5p-what-is-actually-going-on-in-north-carolina-by-truthstream-media.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Re-Imagining Armageddon
We can look with some trepidation to consideration of what kinds of spectacular murder the criminal regime of Tel Aviv can conjure for Monday, October 7.
by Oliver Boyd-Barrett
https://oliverboydbarrett.substack.com/p/re-imagining-armageddon
a world without rationality (text and video)
low identity + high trauma = useful idiocy as personal identity
by el gato malo
https://boriquagato.substack.com/p/a-world-without-rationality
Investigating Israeli War Crimes In Gaza (1:20:59)
by Al Jazeera Investigative Unit
https://rumble.com/v5hisdh-investigating-war-crimes-in-gaza-by-al-jazeera.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
West Asian Crisis Prompts Biden To Break Ice With Putin
The US president Joe Biden sprang a surprise during a press gaggle with reporters outside the White House on Thursday when he essentially didn’t rule out a potential meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at the upcoming summits of the Group of 20 or the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation.
by M. K. Bhadrakumar
https://www.indianpunchline.com/west-asian-crisis-prompts-biden-to-break-ice-with-putin
Nasrallah’s Presumed Successor Killed By Israel – Media
Hashem Safieddine, along with several Iranian aides and other Hezbollah commanders, was eliminated in a strike on Beirut, Al Arabiya claims
by RT
https://www.rt.com/news/605294-nasrallah-successor-killed-strike
Neil Oliver: The End Of The World? (14:52)
https://rumble.com/v5he9o5-neil-oliver-the-end-of-the-world.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Ideals (11:11)
by Asha Logos
John Lennon and The Beatles (396 Posts)
Playlist by Mark R. Elsis
Satanic Archive With 4,978 Posts.
Hitler On The Jews (Audiobook 7:02:06)
Edited by Thomas Dalton, PhD
by Adolf Hitler
"Hate speech means anything the jews hate to hear,
especially the truth about themselves.
Therefore, truth is hate to those who hate the truth."
Pastor Mark Downey
Washington Report On Middle East Affairs
As part of its educational mission, AET publishes the Washington Report on Middle East Affairs, a 76-page magazine published 8 times per year in Washington, DC, that focuses on news and analysis from and about the Middle East and U.S. policy in that region. AET also maintains the Washington Report on Middle East Affairs, Website.
https://WRMEA.org
