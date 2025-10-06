October 6, 2025, 5 Posts Published And Archived, Latest Atrocities By The Demonic And Genocial Psychopaths On The Gazans by Electronic Intifada (25:07)
The Betrayal Of Albion Part 1 The City Of London by Felix Noille and Leviathan And Its Enemies by Samuel T. Francis
Latest Atrocities By The Demonic And Genocial Psychopaths On The Gazans (25:07)
by Electronic Intifada
https://rumble.com/v6zxfv6-latest-atrocities-by-the-demonic-and-genocial-psychopaths-on-the-gazans-by-.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
The Betrayal Of Albion Part 1
The City Of London
This article is part one in a series that follows a long chain of events whereby the land of Albion was lost forever. Albion was the ancient name for the British Isles as attested by the Greeks from around 6 BC. Celtic linguist Xavier Delamarre, claims that it originally meant “the world above, or the visible world”, as opposed to “the world below”, i.e., the underworld, namely Annwyn (please note: NOT Hell - that was a Christian concept which they associated it with later.) The name ‘Britannia’ or ‘Britain’ was a later development that came after the supposed Roman Conquest (although this is a highly contentious subject.) This was the beginning of the end for the land of Albion. These days Albion is a myth, a legend, just a computer game. Our historical knowledge of it is based upon legends, butchered to satisfy The Church and the egos of monarchs and nobles who all wanted desperately to be justified as its legitimate rulers regardless of their worth. Albion belongs to The Old World. The greatness of ‘Great Britain’ can never match that of Albion. It lives on in people’s souls where it couldn’t be crushed by the onslaught and betrayal it was so ill-equipped to withstand. The history of London and indeed The British Isles themselves, is a complete and utter mess. As usual, there have been copious attempts at discrediting and misrepresenting anything inconvenient, but on a massive scale. The result of this has been to totally smother any genuine events under a suffocating blanket of myth, legend, fiction and downright lies. To attempt to recussitate the truth goes far beyond the scope of this article. However, there is one part in particular that is highly relevant and that sheds a harsh light upon a hidden agenda. Before we begin, let’s examine some of the more popular and completing theories concerning the City of London.|
by Felix Noille
https://www.conjuringthepast.com/albionpart1.html
Jesus said to his disciples:
“The person who is trustworthy in very small matters
is also trustworthy in great ones;
and the person who is dishonest in very small matters
is also dishonest in great ones.
If, therefore, you are not trustworthy with dishonest wealth,
who will trust you with true wealth?
If you are not trustworthy with what belongs to another,
who will give you what is yours?
No servant can serve two masters.
He will either hate one and love the other,
or be devoted to one and despise the other.
You cannot serve both God and mammon.”
Luke 16:10-13
Leviathan And Its Enemies
Leviathan and Its Enemies is Samuel T. Francis’s magnum opus on political theory and the history of the modern world, which had been lost to the world after his untimely death in 2005 and is published here for the first time. This edition includes new introductory and critical essays by Jerry Woodruff, Fran Griffin, and Paul E. Gottfried. In his Introduction, Jerry Woodruff writes, “Following [James] Burnham, Sam believed a new ruling elite emerged in 20th-century. . . . the growth of giant corporations, the expansion of government power and bureaucracy, and the widespread emergence of mass organizations gave birth to a powerful class of skilled professionals to guide and manage the vast operations of the means of economic production, which, on a smaller scale, were once in the hands of private entrepreneurs and their families. As a result, the old ruling bourgeois elite, along with its political and social institutions and its view of society and politics, were replaced by a new “managerial elite,” with a world outlook that set out to remake society according to its own interests, and which was hostile to any bourgeois remnants in conflict with that project.”
by Samuel T. Francis
