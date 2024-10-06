EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

6,300 Posts Published And Archived In 2024.

https://EarthNewspaper.com



Featured News

What Doctors Won’t Tell You About Chemotherapy

A decade ago doctors agreed that one in three people would get cancer. Today, the same doctors tell us that one in two people will get cancer. There, in that simple statistic, is all the proof you need that the so-called War on Cancer is a total failure. The huge multi-billion dollar cancer industry has helped make things worse not better. Seventeen types of cancer are much commoner among young people than they used to be. And it isn’t difficult to see why the cancer industry is a failure. The industry (by which I mean the comfortable, rich conspiracy of drug companies, cancer charities and the medical establishment – all of which have got very rich through their failure) has failed because it has put most of its effort into a form of treatment, chemotherapy, which almost certainly kills more people than it saves, and little or no effort into other treatments or into education and prevention.

by Dr. Vernon Coleman

https://EarthNewspaper.com/What-Doctors-Wont-Tell-You-About-Chemotherapy-by-Dr-Vernon-Coleman



Dr. Vernon Coleman’s new book `What doctors won’t tell you about chemotherapy’ is now available.

https://www.vernoncoleman.com/heatlhbooks.htm



Dr. Vernon Coleman Archive With 160 Posts

https://earthnewspaper.com/category/dr-vernon-coleman



Video Of The Day

What Is Actually Going On In North Carolina? (47:43)

by Truthstream Media

https://rumble.com/v5hmz5p-what-is-actually-going-on-in-north-carolina-by-truthstream-media.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Book Of The Day

The Iliad

The centuries old epic about the wrath of Achilles is rendered into modern English verse by a renowned translator and accompanied by an introduction that reassesses the identity of Homer. In Robert Fagles' beautifully rendered text, the Iliad overwhelms us afresh. The huge themes godlike, yet utterly human of savagery and calculation, of destiny defied, of triumph and grief compel our own humanity. Time after time, one pauses and re-reads before continuing. Fagles' voice is always that of a poet and scholar of our own age as he conveys the power of Homer. Robert Fagles and Bernard Knox are to be congratulated and praised on this admirable work.

by Homer

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Poem Of The Day



The Weight Of The World



I want to see the majesty

I want to sense the wonder

I want to avert the tragedy

I want to stop the blunder



The weight of the world

The time running out

The hate constantly unfurled

The crime of silence all about



by Mark R. Elsis



October 6, 1996



https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Memes

Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,700 Archived.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



Hurricane Helene Best Response Organizations



Second Harvest Of NW North Carolina

https://www.secondharvestnwnc.org



North Carolina Community Foundation

https://www.nccommunityfoundation.org



Samaritan’s Purse

https://www.samaritanspurse.org



Subscribe

Subscribe To My Newsletter, Free Speech Social Media And Video Platforms.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis