Video Of The Day

Investigating Israeli War Crimes In Gaza (1:20:59)

by Al Jazeera Investigative Unit

https://rumble.com/v5hisdh-investigating-war-crimes-in-gaza-by-al-jazeera.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Featured News

Vigano-Carlson II

By Christendom Christ is absolutely needed.

Archbishop Vigano’s teaching must be heeded.

Last week these "Comments" presented in summary form the first part of a most interesting article of Archbishop Vigano from last year, inspired by a broadcast of the American journalist, Tucker Carlson. Carlson argued that secular humanism may claim to repudiate all religion, but it does that only by itself acting as a full-blown substitute religion. In this idea the Archbishop supported Carlson as only an eminent Catholic churchman can do, because only such a churchman can have the sufficient truth, height and breadth of view to grasp fully what is at stake. With this or that solution proposed by Archb. Vigano one may beg to differ, for instance sedevacantism (if that is still tempting him), or the driving out of mankind's treacherous authorities in Church and State (how could that be done, when they hold all the levers of power, as never before?). But the Archbishop is at least grappling with the full depths of the problem. If only Mother Church had today a dozen bishops with his clarity and courage, she would not be in the same trouble. For a summary of the rest of the Archbishop's article, read on –

by Bishop Richard N. Williamson

by Bishop Richard N. Williamson

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Vigano-Carlson-II-by-Bishop-Richard-N-Williamson



Book Of The Day

Medical Nemesis

The Expropriation Of Health

"The medical establishment has become a major threat to health." with this opening assertion, Ivan Illich - one of the most brilliant social critics of our time - launches a devastating analysis into "iatrogenesis" (doctor-made illness), examing what medicine really does, as opposed to the myth that has been built around it. "Medical Nemesis" poses some basic questions not only about the medical profession but about the direction of modern society and its dependence upon a maintainence system that is categorically robbing us of power, money, dignity - even life itself.

by Ivan Illich

by Ivan Illich

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Quote Of The Day

"The greatest tyrannies are always perpetrated in the name of the noblest causes."

Thomas Paine

Thomas Paine

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



