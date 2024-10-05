October 5, 2024, Daily Newsletter. Investigating Israeli War Crimes In Gaza (1:20:59) by Al Jazeera
Vigano-Carlson II by Bishop Richard N. Williamson and Medical Nemesis The Expropriation Of Health by Ivan Illich
Honest, Independent, And Ad-Free News. EarthNewspaper.com is 100% reader-supported. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber today. Thank you, Mark R. Elsis.
EarthNewspaper.com
All The Honest News Fit To Publish
6,300 Posts Published And Archived In 2024.
https://EarthNewspaper.com
Video Of The Day
Investigating Israeli War Crimes In Gaza (1:20:59)
by Al Jazeera Investigative Unit
https://rumble.com/v5hisdh-investigating-war-crimes-in-gaza-by-al-jazeera.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Featured News
Vigano-Carlson II
By Christendom Christ is absolutely needed.
Archbishop Vigano’s teaching must be heeded.
Last week these “Comments” presented in summary form the first part of a most interesting article of Archbishop Vigano from last year, inspired by a broadcast of the American journalist, Tucker Carlson. Carlson argued that secular humanism may claim to repudiate all religion, but it does that only by itself acting as a full-blown substitute religion. In this idea the Archbishop supported Carlson as only an eminent Catholic churchman can do, because only such a churchman can have the sufficient truth, height and breadth of view to grasp fully what is at stake. With this or that solution proposed by Archb. Vigano one may beg to differ, for instance sedevacantism (if that is still tempting him), or the driving out of mankind’s treacherous authorities in Church and State (how could that be done, when they hold all the levers of power, as never before?). But the Archbishop is at least grappling with the full depths of the problem. If only Mother Church had today a dozen bishops with his clarity and courage, she would not be in the same trouble. For a summary of the rest of the Archbishop’s article, read on –
by Bishop Richard N. Williamson
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Vigano-Carlson-II-by-Bishop-Richard-N-Williamson
Book Of The Day
Medical Nemesis
The Expropriation Of Health
"The medical establishment has become a major threat to health." with this opening assertion, Ivan Illich - one of the most brilliant social critics of our time - launches a devastating analysis into "iatrogenesis" (doctor-made illness), examing what medicine really does, as opposed to the myth that has been built around it. "Medical Nemesis" poses some basic questions not only about the medical profession but about the direction of modern society and its dependence upon a maintainence system that is categorically robbing us of power, money, dignity - even life itself.
by Ivan Illich
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books
Quote Of The Day
"The greatest tyrannies are always perpetrated in the name of the noblest causes."
Thomas Paine
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Links
Hundreds Of Independent Websites.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links
Memes
Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,700 Archived.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes
Hurricane Helene Best Response Organizations
Second Harvest Of NW North Carolina
https://www.secondharvestnwnc.org
North Carolina Community Foundation
https://www.nccommunityfoundation.org
Samaritan’s Purse
https://www.samaritanspurse.org
Subscribe
Subscribe To My Newsletter, Free Speech Social Media And Video Platforms.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe
Love Is The Answer
Mark R. Elsis