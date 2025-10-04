EarthNewspaper.com

Video Of The Day

Irish Holocaust: Chris Fogarty On Red Ice Radio (1:12:45)

https://rumble.com/v6zvc5s-irish-holocaust-chris-fogarty-on-red-ice-radio.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Spingola Speaks Interviews Christopher Fogarty, March 7, 2020 (1:43:45)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/SMvfD86e91OI



Chris Fogarty Irish Holocaust Interviewed By Robert David Steele (28:51)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/W8CRh2hkquuG



Ave Maria

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Ave-Maria



Book Of The Day

Ireland 1845-1850

The Perfect Holocaust

And Who Kept It “Perfect”

Famine Lies vs. Holocaust Facts.

Ireland starved because its food, from 40 to 70 shiploads per day, was removed at gunpoint by 12,000 British constables reinforced by the British militia, battleships, excise vessels, Coast Guard, and by 200,000 British soldiers (100,000 at any given moment). If Britain’s census figures for Ireland are correct the British government murdered approximately 5.16 million Irish men, women, and children; making it the Irish Holocaust.

by Chris Fogarty

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Quote Of The Day

“Many Americans believe we now have an empire; but is it ours? If our Congress is bought by AIPAC and operating for Israel’s purposes, and if our 1st Amendment has been negated as of yesterday by the U.S. Capitol Police, if all our wars for decades have been Israel’s wars, and if Zionists control the administration of our universities and news media, isn’t the empire Israel’s? Isn’t it clear that Netanyahu is our president’s boss? Opposition to genocide is now defined as “antisemitism.” If the once-proud USA not only stands idly by during a genocide of people who have never harmed us, but funds and munitions that genocide against the wills and interests of Americans, are we really free? If we fail to save the Amaleks now being genocided, we will all become Amalek at the hands of the same monsters.”

Christopher and Mary Fogarty

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



