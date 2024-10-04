EarthNewspaper.com

Video Of The Day

Neil Oliver: The End Of The World? (14:52)

https://rumble.com/v5he9o5-neil-oliver-the-end-of-the-world.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Lead Post

Is Armageddon Just The Globalist's Plan To Depopulate The Earth?

"When the masses consciously decide to be unconscious, the masses decide to be annihilated by conscious will. And by the laws of the universe, their desire must be fulfilled, for they have used freewill against themselves." ~ Robin Sacredfire

by Gary D. Barnett

https://garydbarnett.substack.com/p/is-armageddon-just-the-globalists



Port Strike "Cripples" America (3:44)

by Peter St Onge, Ph.D.

https://rumble.com/v5h7c7u-port-strike-cripples-america.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Bank Of England Issues Oil Price Shock Warning

The global cost of crude has risen 3% on concerns about disruption of supplies from the Middle East

by RT

https://www.rt.com/business/605181-bank-england-oil-middle-east



Our Totally Corrupt, Jewish Run, Communist, Federal Government

This needs to go far and wide to put pressure on the government to do the right thing and save lives. This evening, from a Peak Prosperity member to me via PM at my site.

Tweeted by Chris Martenson, PhD

https://x.com/chrismartenson/status/1841636020187431216



"Beating Heart Cadavers": Brain Death And Live Organ Donors (22:27)

by The David Knight Show

https://rumble.com/v5hdabt-beating-heart-cadavers-brain-death-and-live-organ-donors-by-the-david-knigh.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



The UN Won’t Protect Gaza, But Can Adopt A ‘Pact For The Future?’

The United Nations has become a parody of itself. As world leaders gathered in New York this week, Gaza, Lebanon, and Palestine were nowhere on the agenda, but a rammed-through US Pact designed to protect the ‘rules-based order’ was right at the top.

by Pepe Escobar

https://thecradle.co/articles/the-un-wont-protect-gaza-but-can-adopt-a-pact-for-the-future



Proof That The Covid-19 Vaccine Causes Mental Illness

I've reported this before, but very few doctors seem to have noticed so I'll try again. There is now clear, indisputable evidence showing that the covid-19 vaccine causes mental (as well as physical) illness. In a scientific paper entitled `Psychiatric adverse events following covid-19 vaccination: a population based cohort study in Seoul, South Korea' the authors concluded that covid-19 vaccination increased the risks of depression, anxiety, dissociation, stress-related and somatoform disorders and sleep disorders'. The authors warned that `special cautions are necessary for administering additional covid-19 vaccinations to populations vulnerable to psychiatric adverse events.

by Dr. Vernon Coleman

https://www.vernoncoleman.com/causesmental.htm



Israel's 1981 Attack on Nuclear Facility "Started" Iraq's Nuclear Weapons Program

As Israel eyes striking Iran, another Big Lie in service of imperial Israel....

by Sam Husseini

https://husseini.substack.com/p/israels-1981-attack-on-nuclear-facility



Iranian Retaliation And The Context That Led To The 200+ Missile Launch (24:24)

My reports yesterday for UK Column News

by Vanessa Beeley

https://beeley.substack.com/p/iranian-retaliation-and-the-context



Why Iran's Retaliatory Attack On Israel Was Justified

Following Iran's retaliatory attack against Israel on Monday, the governments of the collective West and their corporate media wings have piled on with condemnation and countless unsubstantiated allegations against Tehran. Examining the evidence reveals that Iran's strikes achieved successes, were justified, and that there was no indication that civilians were an intended target, or even hit.

by Robert Inlakesh

https://tlavagabond.substack.com/p/why-irans-retaliatory-attack-on-israel



Book Of The Day

The Alternative To Abortion: Why We Must Be Pro-Abundant Life

The conversation surrounding the pro-life movement is redefined with a biblical and holistic perspective. This book urges Christians to move beyond political debates and engage in true discipleship. Warren calls the church to lead the charge for abundant life. After the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June of 2022, many pro-life Americans --- especially Christians – began asking, “Now what?” In the more than two years that have passed since that momentous Supreme Court decision, the pro-life movement has provided a variety of answers. But as these (sometimes conflicting) answers have been tested and debated, Americans, when given the option, have chosen more abortions and more pro-choice laws, not fewer. Against this backdrop, Roland C. Warren, president and CEO of Care Net, one of the nation’s largest and oldest pro-life ministries, lays out his unique vision for the future of the pro-life movement in this groundbreaking book, The Alternative to Abortion: Why We Must be Pro Abundant Life. In it, Warren weaves together his personal story, timeless Biblical truths, American history, and the latest social science to make a clear and compelling case for why being pro-life is no longer enough – and how a new pro abundant life approach is what has been needed all along to truly vanquish abortion.

by Roland Warren

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Quote Of The Day

"Of all tyrannies, a tyranny sincerely exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive. It would be better to live under robber barons than under omnipotent moral busybodies. The robber baron's cruelty may sometimes sleep, his cupidity may at some point be satiated; but those who torment us for our own good will torment us without end for they do so with the approval of their own conscience."

C. S. Lewis

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Website Of The Day

Neil Oliver

Neil Oliver is a Scottish television presenter and author. He has presented several documentary series on archaeology and history, including A History of Scotland, Vikings and Coast. He is also an author of popular history books and historical fiction. He was the president of the National Trust for Scotland from 2017 to 2020. Since 2021 Oliver has been a presenter for UK News channel GB News. Oliver was born in Renfrew and raised in Ayr and Dumfries, where he attended Dumfries Academy and then the University of Glasgow. He obtained an MA (Hons) in archaeology and then worked as a freelance archaeologist before training as a journalist.

https://NeilOliver.com



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis