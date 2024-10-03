October 3, 2024, The Daily Newsletter, 30 Posts Published And Archived. Julian Assange Makes First Public Statement Since Prison Release by SBS News (22:04)
Iran Launches Unprovoked Attack On Country That Committed Year-Long Genocide And Threatened To Destroy It by Laura and Normal Island New
Video Of The Day
Julian Assange Makes First Public Statement Since Prison Release by SBS News (22:04)
https://rumble.com/v5h9cod-julian-assange-makes-first-public-statement-since-prison-release-by-sbs-new.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Lead Post
Iran Launches Unprovoked Attack On Country That Committed Year-Long Genocide And Threatened To Destroy It
Why is Iran like this?
by Laura and Normal Island News
https://www.normalisland.co.uk/p/iran-launches-unprovoked-attack-at
Can Our Dead Pets Come Back To Visit Us?
A creature of habit, Judge the pit bull terrier liked to go to bed at 9pm—not in his own basket, but in his humans’ bed. ‘Every night,’ his owner said, ‘he would stop in the dining room and look at us for a few seconds as if to say, “You sure you’re not coming?” Then he would walk on by and go to bed.’ When Judge died from kidney failure his owners were heartbroken.
by Rupert Sheldrake, PhD
https://www.sheldrake.org/essays/can-our-dead-pets-come-back-to-visit-us
Officials Do Nothing, Threaten To Arrest Helicopter Pilot Who Is Helping (23:46)
Federal officials are largely AWOL after the natural disaster as bureaucrats and officials threaten to arrest a pilot using his own helicopter to rescue people at his own expense. A realtor tells you what is really happening and how you cannot trust any of these institutions. Private help is coming from individuals and churches.
by The David Knight Show
https://rumble.com/v5h7kyh-officials-do-nothing-threaten-to-arrest-helicopter-pilot-who-is-helping.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Open Letter To Professor Sir Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer, England
Dear Sir Chris, So, you’ve admitted that you might have been wrong about covid. How nice of you. But what a pity it took over four years for you to reach that conclusion. You might not have been so wrong for so long, and might not now have to share the responsibility for so many deaths (which I’m afraid you do), if you’d had the courage to debate the whole issue, instead of supporting a conspiracy to suppress, censor and abuse those who spotted the truth way back at the beginning of 2020, and who were struggling to share the truth with members of the public.
by Dr. Vernon Coleman
https://www.vernoncoleman.com/openletter7.htm
Ukraine Is Making Life For Its Hungarian Minority Hell
Ukraine has been fighting a life-and-death battle with the Russians for two and a half years, but their main concern is still how to make the lives of their helpless nationalities even more hellish, writes
by Tamás Pilhál
https://rmx.news/article/ukraine-is-making-life-for-its-hungarian-minority-hell
Nine Seconds Of Pure Love (0:09)
https://rumble.com/v5h8dh9-nine-seconds-of-pure-love.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
The Middle East Is On The Brink Of A Full-Scale War
All the major players are poking each other but there is no desire to cross the Rubicon
by Fyodor Lukyanov
https://www.rt.com/news/605119-middle-east-brink-full-scale-war
Iran Showed Restraint For Two Months Amid Israeli Attacks – Russian UN Envoy
Iran has shown “exceptional” restraint for two months amid Israeli attacks, Russia’s UN envoy Vassily Nebenzia told a special meeting of the UN Security Council.
by Sputnik
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241002/iran-showed-restraint-for-two-months-amid-israeli-attacks—russian-un-envoy-1120389998.html
Bill Of Rights: 5 Hidden Truths They Never Teach (44:49)
Most of what they teach about the Bill of Rights completely skips over much of the real history. From the reason the Federalists opposed it, to Madison’s flip-flop, and the totally ignored preamble – on this episode, I’ve got 5 key – and mostly hidden – truths about that just might change the way you view the Bill of Rights.
by Tenth Amendment Center
https://rumble.com/v5h4639-bill-of-rights-5-hidden-truths-they-never-teach.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
