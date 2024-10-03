EarthNewspaper.com

Video Of The Day

Julian Assange Makes First Public Statement Since Prison Release by SBS News (22:04)

https://rumble.com/v5h9cod-julian-assange-makes-first-public-statement-since-prison-release-by-sbs-new.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Lead Post

Iran Launches Unprovoked Attack On Country That Committed Year-Long Genocide And Threatened To Destroy It

Why is Iran like this?

by Laura and Normal Island News

https://www.normalisland.co.uk/p/iran-launches-unprovoked-attack-at



Can Our Dead Pets Come Back To Visit Us?

A creature of habit, Judge the pit bull terrier liked to go to bed at 9pm—not in his own basket, but in his humans’ bed. ‘Every night,’ his owner said, ‘he would stop in the dining room and look at us for a few seconds as if to say, “You sure you’re not coming?” Then he would walk on by and go to bed.’ When Judge died from kidney failure his owners were heartbroken.

by Rupert Sheldrake, PhD

https://www.sheldrake.org/essays/can-our-dead-pets-come-back-to-visit-us



Officials Do Nothing, Threaten To Arrest Helicopter Pilot Who Is Helping (23:46)

Federal officials are largely AWOL after the natural disaster as bureaucrats and officials threaten to arrest a pilot using his own helicopter to rescue people at his own expense. A realtor tells you what is really happening and how you cannot trust any of these institutions. Private help is coming from individuals and churches.

by The David Knight Show

https://rumble.com/v5h7kyh-officials-do-nothing-threaten-to-arrest-helicopter-pilot-who-is-helping.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Open Letter To Professor Sir Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer, England

Dear Sir Chris, So, you’ve admitted that you might have been wrong about covid. How nice of you. But what a pity it took over four years for you to reach that conclusion. You might not have been so wrong for so long, and might not now have to share the responsibility for so many deaths (which I’m afraid you do), if you’d had the courage to debate the whole issue, instead of supporting a conspiracy to suppress, censor and abuse those who spotted the truth way back at the beginning of 2020, and who were struggling to share the truth with members of the public.

by Dr. Vernon Coleman

https://www.vernoncoleman.com/openletter7.htm



Ukraine Is Making Life For Its Hungarian Minority Hell

Ukraine has been fighting a life-and-death battle with the Russians for two and a half years, but their main concern is still how to make the lives of their helpless nationalities even more hellish, writes

by Tamás Pilhál

https://rmx.news/article/ukraine-is-making-life-for-its-hungarian-minority-hell



Nine Seconds Of Pure Love (0:09)

https://rumble.com/v5h8dh9-nine-seconds-of-pure-love.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



The Middle East Is On The Brink Of A Full-Scale War

All the major players are poking each other but there is no desire to cross the Rubicon

by Fyodor Lukyanov

https://www.rt.com/news/605119-middle-east-brink-full-scale-war



Iran Showed Restraint For Two Months Amid Israeli Attacks – Russian UN Envoy

Iran has shown “exceptional” restraint for two months amid Israeli attacks, Russia’s UN envoy Vassily Nebenzia told a special meeting of the UN Security Council.

by Sputnik

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241002/iran-showed-restraint-for-two-months-amid-israeli-attacks—russian-un-envoy-1120389998.html



Bill Of Rights: 5 Hidden Truths They Never Teach (44:49)

Most of what they teach about the Bill of Rights completely skips over much of the real history. From the reason the Federalists opposed it, to Madison’s flip-flop, and the totally ignored preamble – on this episode, I’ve got 5 key – and mostly hidden – truths about that just might change the way you view the Bill of Rights.

by Tenth Amendment Center

https://rumble.com/v5h4639-bill-of-rights-5-hidden-truths-they-never-teach.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Book Of The Day

The Book Of Kells

and

Exploring The Book Of Kells

Simms, an authority on the Book of Kells, provides an introduction to the manuscript. One of Ireland's national treasures, the Book of Kells is shown in full color reproductions, along with information on the life and work of the monks in the monasteries of ancient Ireland. The making of the Book of Kells. Who made the Books of Kells?; Two monasteries; Why was the Book of Kells written?; How was the Book of Kells produced? -- The contents of the Book of Kells. The four evangelists; The full-page portraits: Christ, Matthew, John; Full-page scenes from the life of Christ; Christ's family tree; The little animals ; The capital letters -- The present home of the Book of Kells. Trinity College -- Conclusion. A work of art; We look back.

by George Otto Simms

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Quote Of The Day

“The terrorist in my life is the corrupt government.”

Steven Magee

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Website Of The Day

Al Mayadeen English

Al-Mayadeen Media Network, an independent Arab satellite news channel, launched on June 11, 2012, and based in the Lebanese capital Beirut. Despite being a rather newly established channel, Al-Mayadeen has become one of the most widespread and influential Arab channels. Indeed, it has become the top news channel in more than one Arab country because of its commitment to professionalism and balance in work, which made it a public space for social encounter and interaction.

https://english.almayadeen.net



