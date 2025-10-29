October 29, 2025, 50 Posts Published And Archived. The West Is Destroying Online Privacy by Vanessa Wingardh (14:06)
Pope Leo: Usury 'Corrupts The Human Heart' And Enslaves The Poor, by Linda Bordoni, The Killing Of 6-Year-Old Hind Rajab by Bird's Eye View, Passing Observations by Vernon Coleman
Video Of The Day
The West Is Destroying Online Privacy (14:06)
by Vanessa Wingardh
https://rumble.com/v70xsbs-the-west-is-destroying-online-privacy-by-vanessa-wingardh.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Featured News
Passing Observations
No one is allowed to be just an objectionable little shit any more. They’ve always got something wrong with them – probably something within the autism spectrum. Their condition is often self-diagnosed and used as an excuse and a get out of jail free card.
by Vernon Coleman
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Dr-Vernon-Coleman/Passing-Observations-by-Vernon-Coleman
Pope Leo: Usury ‘Corrupts The Human Heart’ And Enslaves The Poor
Pope Leo XIV condemns usury as a grave sin that enslaves the poor and corrupts the human heart, he calls for a renewed commitment to justice and mercy and praises the Church’s anti-usury efforts as a sign of hope in the Jubilee Year.
by Linda Bordoni
https://www.vaticannews.va/en/pope/news/2025-10/pope-leo-xiv-audience-italy-anti-usury-council-sin-jubilee.html
The Killing Of 6-Year-Old Hind Rajab (10:22)
Bird’s Eye View examines what happened to Hind Rajab, the 6-year-old girl in Gaza trapped in a car surrounded by her dead relatives. Through satellite imagery and in-depth analysis including phone exchanges, we shed new light on Hind’s terrifying ordeal. She survived, but only long enough to witness the unimaginable before she too was killed along with the medics sent to save her.
by Bird’s Eye View
https://www.aljazeera.com/video/birds-eye-view/2024/2/22/the-killing-of-6-year-old-hind-rajab
The West’s Financial Failure
Economics 101 teaches that “the purpose of business is to make a profit.” And that’s the problem. It’s this very same profit motive that is killing the West—the US, UK, and EU—while BRICS—increasingly led by China—is now edging its way into the world’s driver’s seat.
by Richard C. Cook
https://montanarcc.substack.com/p/the-wests-financial-failure
Tucker Carlson Interviews Nick Fuentes (2:18:46)
https://rumble.com/v70vj9a-tucker-carlson-interviews-nick-fuentes.html
In Order for This Population To Wake Up To Reality Would Require A Mass Reincarnation
I saw a term today describing a particular individual, not one who seems to be involved or interested in world events, politics, war, or all the terror going on around us, but who is said to be a “steady optimist.”
by Gary D. Barnett
https://garydbarnett.substack.com/p/in-order-for-this-population-to-wake
The Killing Of 6-Year Old Hind Rajab by Bird’s Eye View (9:06)
A Brutal and Gratuitous Murder of a Family and Medics
I don’t need to tell those who follow our work here about Hind. But you might not know that the Hind Rajab Foundation, just a few days ago, presented a dossier to the ICC with the names of the IDF criminals guilty, in some way, of her murder.
by Palestine Bookshelf
https://palestinebookshelf.substack.com/p/the-killing-of-6-year-old-hind-rajab
Surrendering Truth For Peace
When unity replaces faith, truth is the first casualty.
Pope Leo XIV has been in the news for joining with King Charles III to “pray together”. This union is being celebrated by our secular media because they do not care about the faith, so displays of religious apathy look like progress.
by Sarah Cain
https://writings.crusadergal.com/p/surrendering-truth-for-peace
A Huge Stone In The Shoe For The EU (22:19)
Catherine Connolly’s election as Irish president sends a huge message that the Irish people have no interest in joining the ‘blood-soaked’ NATO cabal, says Chay Bowes
George Galloway Interviews Chay Bowes
https://rumble.com/v70tsp6-chey-bowes.html
Anatomy Of AI Cold Turkey
The problem with AI and the rest of Ultra-Processed Life is we slowly lose the ability to even grasp what’s been lost.
by Charles Hugh Smith
https://charleshughsmith.substack.com/p/anatomy-of-ai-cold-turkey
Hind Rajab’s Killers Named In ICC Filing (31:11)
Nora Barrows-Friedman, associate editor of Electronic Intifada, delivers the news report.
https://rumble.com/v70p5mo-hind-rajabs-killers-named-in-icc-filing-with-nora-barrows-friedman.html
Ave Maria
Quote Of The Day
“Who both killed the Lord Jesus,
and their own prophets,
and have persecuted us;
and they please not God,
and are contrary to all men:”
Saint Paul in 1 Thessalonians 2:15
Book Of The Day
The Republic
The Republic is a Socratic dialogue written by Plato around 380 BC concerning the definition of justice and the order and character of the just city-state and the just man.
by Plato
