Over 40,000 Flock AI Cameras Are Forever Tracking You (29:00)

by Attorney Jeff Hampton

https://rumble.com/v70pngk-over-40000-flock-ai-cameras-are-forever-tracking-you-by-attorney-jeff-hampt.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



‘Act Worthy 0f Yourselves’: Dr. Joseph Warren On Defending Liberty

On March 6, 1775, an immense crowd gathered at the Old South Meeting House in Boston to commemorate the anniversary of the Boston Massacre of 1770. Thousands of people attended; inside was standing room only. More than forty British troops showed up, and rumor had it that they would arrest or assassinate the orator. Town representatives had selected Dr. Joseph Warren to give the keynote address.

by Tom Malone

https://www.theobjectivestandard.com/p/act-worthy-of-yourselves-joseph-warren-on-defending-liberty



AI Zionism: No One Understands How Bad This Is (14:41)

This is the variable that every single AI safety expert ignores. You think the race towards AGI is an arms race between China and the US? It’s not! It’s a race for Israel and those aligned with Zionist interests to develop AI as a superweapon, making it a tool for total control and dependency.

by Red Ice TV

https://www.bitchute.com/video/KJuPz5a9SZG4



Our Country Is In Danger But Not To Be Despaired Of

Dr. Joseph Warren’s March 6, 1775, Boston Massacre Oration

Under threat of arrest or assasination Joseph Warren delivers the memorable 1775 Boston Massacre Oratioon in a toga.

https://www.drjosephwarren.com/2015/03/warren%E2%80%99s-1775-boston-massacre-oration-in-full-text-our-country-is-in-danger-but-not-to-be-despaired-of



Mohammad Marandi: Iran And Israel Cross The Point Of No Return (57:00)

A powerful analysis of the ongoing genocide in Gaza, the failure of the so-called Trump peace plan, and the complicity of Western governments and media. The discussion exposes Israel’s continued violations of the ceasefire, the role of regional collaborators like Turkey and Qatar, and the rising global rejection of Zionism.

by Dialogue Works

https://rumble.com/v70m6z4-mohammad-marandi-iran-and-israel-cross-the-point-of-no-return.html



The Psychopaths In Power

“Imagine – if you can – not having a conscience, none at all, no feelings of guilt or remorse no matter what you do, no limiting sense of concern for the well-being of strangers, friends or even family members. “Imagine no struggles with shame, not a single one in your whole life, no matter what kind of selfish, lazy, hurtful, or immoral action you had taken.

by Paul Cudenec

https://paulcudenec.substack.com/p/the-psychopaths-in-power



ACH (2681) Dr. Peter Hammond – The Real Story Of Leviticus (1:05:20)

In today’s show Andy is joined by Dr. Peter Hammond for a show entitled, “The Real Story Of Leviticus.”

by Andrew Carrington Hitchcock

https://andrewcarringtonhitchcock.com/2025/10/21/ach-2681-dr-peter-hammond-the-real-story-of-leviticus



Nearly Half Of Attacks In Occupied Al-Quds Target Armenian Christians

An Israeli organization documenting anti-Christian attacks has revealed that nearly half of the attacks in the Israeli-occupied Old City of al-Quds target Armenian Christians, amid an alarming spike in hate crimes in the Armenian quarter of the city.

by PressTV

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2025/10/22/757363/Nearly-half-of-attacks-in-occupied-al-Quds-target-Armenian-Christians-amid-surging-hate-crimes–Watchdog



Rachel Blevins With Karen Kwiatkowski: Putin Will ‘Destroy You’ Trump’s Wake Up Call For Zelensky (48:18)

Trump and Zelensky appeared relatively cordial during their public press conference at the White House on Friday. But a new report from the Financial Times says that behind closed doors, conversation between the two leaders descended into a “shouting match,” where Trump told Zelensky to agree to a deal, or else, “If [Putin] wants it, he will destroy you.”

https://rachelblevins.substack.com/p/putin-zelensky-trump-karen-kwiatkowski



From Syria To Gaza: Israel’s Proxy Playbook Returns

Tel Aviv has handed Gaza’s warfront to death squads and collaborators, using the cover of a ceasefire to wage a proxy campaign against the resistance.

by Robert Inlakesh

https://thecradle.co/articles/from-syria-to-gaza-israels-proxy-playbook-returns



ChicagoTalkShowHost: Discussing Pop Music, Electricity, Motherhood, With Dr. E. Michael Jones (1:00:25)

https://rumble.com/v70lr8s-chicagotalkshowhost-discussing-pop-music-electricity-motherhood-we.-michael.html



Ave Maria

