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The Epicenter Of Deception Stew Peters Interviews Jon Bray (56:06)

https://rumble.com/v7h6zdw-the-epicenter-of-deception-stew-peters-interviews-jon-bray.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



The Excellent Work Of Jon Bray On The Charlie Kirk Assassination.

https://FollowTheEpicenter.com



Monetary Wars Begin In The U.S.: 1795-1832

Monetary Reform for the 2028 Election. Part 1.4

by Richard C. Cook

https://montanarcc.substack.com/p/monetary-wars-begin-in-the-us-1800



ACH (2951) I’m Talking To YOU #285 (46:03)

The 60th Anniversary Of The Aberfan Disaster

by Andrew Carrington Hitchcock

https://andrewcarringtonhitchcock.com/2026/10/21/ach-2951-im-talking-to-you-285-the-60th-anniversary-of-the-aberfan-disaster



Quotes

Thousands Of Quotes Published And Archived

“Every time anyone says that Israel

is our only friend in the Middle East,

I can’t help but think that before Israel,

we had no enemies in the Middle East.”

Father John Sheehan

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Books

Hundreds Of Books And Audiobooks Published And Archived

The Assault On Truth: Freud’s Suppression Of The Seduction Theory.

In 1896, Sigmund Freud presented his revolutionary “seduction theory,” arguing that acts of sexual abuse and violence inflicted on children are the direct cause of adult mental illness. Nine years later, Freud completely reversed his position, insisting that these sexual memories were actually fantasies that never happened. Why did Freud retract the seduction theory? And why has the psychoanalytic community gone to such lengths to conceal that retraction? In this landmark book, drawing on his unique access to formerly sealed and hidden papers, Jeffrey Moussaieff Masson dares to uncover the truth about this critical turning point in Freud’s career and its enduring impact on the theory and practice of psychoanalysis. The Assault on Truth reveals a reality that neither Freud nor his followers could bear to face. Bracing in its honesty, gripping in its revelations, this is the book that prompted Masson’s break with the psychoanalytic community—and launched his subsequent brilliant career as an independent thinker and writer.

by Jeffrey Moussaieff Masson

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Memes

Thousands Of Memes Published And Archived

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MoralParty.com Newsletter 16, October 17, 2026

“All it takes for evil to rule a land

is for good men to remain silent.”

Daniel Webster

https://moralparty.com/2026/10/17/newsletter-16-october-17-2026



Join Our Independent Moral Party

We The People Take Back America

The only thing that will change this horrendously awful situation that now confronts

our country is for us to understand we must organize and unite together politically.

We’re asking our fellow Americans from both sides of the aisle to stop the incessant fighting with one another and oust the diabolical Jewish oligarchy together.

https://MoralParty.com



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis