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The Epicenter Of Deception Stew Peters Interviews Jon Bray (56:06)
https://rumble.com/v7h6zdw-the-epicenter-of-deception-stew-peters-interviews-jon-bray.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
The Excellent Work Of Jon Bray On The Charlie Kirk Assassination.
https://FollowTheEpicenter.com
Monetary Wars Begin In The U.S.: 1795-1832
Monetary Reform for the 2028 Election. Part 1.4
by Richard C. Cook
https://montanarcc.substack.com/p/monetary-wars-begin-in-the-us-1800
ACH (2951) I’m Talking To YOU #285 (46:03)
The 60th Anniversary Of The Aberfan Disaster
by Andrew Carrington Hitchcock
https://andrewcarringtonhitchcock.com/2026/10/21/ach-2951-im-talking-to-you-285-the-60th-anniversary-of-the-aberfan-disaster
Quotes
Thousands Of Quotes Published And Archived
“Every time anyone says that Israel
is our only friend in the Middle East,
I can’t help but think that before Israel,
we had no enemies in the Middle East.”
Father John Sheehan
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Books
Hundreds Of Books And Audiobooks Published And Archived
The Assault On Truth: Freud’s Suppression Of The Seduction Theory.
In 1896, Sigmund Freud presented his revolutionary “seduction theory,” arguing that acts of sexual abuse and violence inflicted on children are the direct cause of adult mental illness. Nine years later, Freud completely reversed his position, insisting that these sexual memories were actually fantasies that never happened. Why did Freud retract the seduction theory? And why has the psychoanalytic community gone to such lengths to conceal that retraction? In this landmark book, drawing on his unique access to formerly sealed and hidden papers, Jeffrey Moussaieff Masson dares to uncover the truth about this critical turning point in Freud’s career and its enduring impact on the theory and practice of psychoanalysis. The Assault on Truth reveals a reality that neither Freud nor his followers could bear to face. Bracing in its honesty, gripping in its revelations, this is the book that prompted Masson’s break with the psychoanalytic community—and launched his subsequent brilliant career as an independent thinker and writer.
by Jeffrey Moussaieff Masson
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Memes
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MoralParty.com Newsletter 16, October 17, 2026
“All it takes for evil to rule a land
is for good men to remain silent.”
Daniel Webster
https://moralparty.com/2026/10/17/newsletter-16-october-17-2026
Join Our Independent Moral Party
We The People Take Back America
The only thing that will change this horrendously awful situation that now confronts
our country is for us to understand we must organize and unite together politically.
We’re asking our fellow Americans from both sides of the aisle to stop the incessant fighting with one another and oust the diabolical Jewish oligarchy together.
https://MoralParty.com
Love Is The Answer
Mark R. Elsis
October 21, 2026, 92 Posts Published And Archived. The Epicenter Of Deception Stew Peters Interviews Jon Bray (56:06)
Monetary Wars Begin In The U.S.: 1795-1832 by Richard C. Cook, ACH (2951) The 60th Anniversary Of The Aberfan Disaster (46:03), and The Excellent Work Of Jon Bray On The Charlie Kirk Assassination
Now In My 30th Year Publishing Honest And Independent News Online.