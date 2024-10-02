EarthNewspaper.com

Video Of The Day

Appalachia After Hurricane Helene: What The Media Won't Tell You (11:16)

by Really Graceful

https://rumble.com/v5h4kat-appalachia-after-hurricane-helene-what-the-media-wont-tell-you-by-really-gr.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Lead Post

Operation True Promise II: Iran Launches Hundreds Of Missiles At Zionist Entity, 90% Hit Targets

Sirens sounded all over the occupied territories on Tuesday night as Iran launched hundreds of missiles towards the Zionist entity, in a retaliatory attack dubbed Operation True Promise II.

by Press TV

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2024/10/01/734362/Iran-launches-missile-strikes-against-Israeli-regime



Israel Struck With Hypersonic Missiles – Iran

The IRGC claimed to have used cutting-edge Fattah-2 rockets to bypass air defenses

by RT

https://www.rt.com/news/605075-iran-israel-hypersonic-missiles



‘Western Elites Turned Ukraine Into Their Colony’ – Putin (0:20)

On the anniversary of Russia’s unification with four former Ukrainian regions, President Putin pointed out that Russia initially sought peaceful resolution to the conflict but was met with ‘lies, fraud, and deceit’ from Western powers who have turned Ukraine into a military foothold against Russia.

https://rumble.com/v5gvyf9-western-elites-turned-ukraine-into-their-colony-putin.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Jerusalem Post Deletes Article Claiming Lebanon Is Part Of Israel’s ‘Promised Land’

The Jerusalem Post has prompted a controversy after publishing then swiftly deleting an article suggesting that Lebanon and several other Middle Eastern countries are part of Israel’s “promised land”. “Is Lebanon part of Israel’s promised territory?” was published on 25 September, coinciding with Israel’s assault on Lebanon and subsequent ground invasion.

by MEMO

https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20241001-jerusalem-post-deletes-article-claiming-lebanon-is-part-of-israels-promised-land



US Deploys Thousands Of Troops To Middle East As Tensions Rise

The latest attacks on US positions in the region include a strike on the US military’s Victoria base near Baghdad Airport, occurring overnight Monday.|

by Al Mayadeen English

https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/us-deploys-thousands-of-troops-to-middle-east-as-tensions-ri



“Behind The Curtain: Exposing The Hidden Threats To Elections” – New Book (1:34)

by Cynthia F. Hodges, JD

https://odysee.com/@AurigaBooks:e/elections



Let’s Force Antony Blinken To Resign

No, it would be even better to arrest him for war crimes

by Philip Giraldi

https://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/lets-force-antony-blinken-to-resign



American Atrocity: Remembering The Shenandoah Burning

George Orwell wrote in 1945 that “the nationalist not only does not disapprove of atrocities committed by his own side, but he has a remarkable capacity for not even hearing about them.”

by Jim Bovard

https://libertarianinstitute.org/articles/american-atrocity-remembering-the-shenandoah-burning



How To Steer Hurricanes, Flood Homes, And Steal Lithium (5:02)

by Greg Reese

https://rumble.com/v5h3190-how-to-steer-hurricanes-flood-homes-and-steal-lithium-by-greg-reese.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Book Of The Day

The Eastern Front: Memoirs Of A Waffen SS Volunteer, 1941-1945

A gripping first-person memoir of soldierly sacrifice, heroism and fierce combat against numerically superior Soviet forces during World War II, by a charismatic Belgian writer and politician turned Waffen SS front-line infantryman. In a laudatory review appearing in an official US Army Department magazine, US Army Brigadier General John C. Bahnsen wrote: "The pace of the writing is fast; the action is graphic, and a warrior can learn things from reading this book. I recommend its reading by students of the art of war. It is well worth the price." Here is the epic story of the Walloon Legion, a volunteer Belgian unit of the World War II pan-European SS force, as told by the legendary figure whose unmatched frontline combat experience and literary talent made him the premier spokesman for his fallen comrades.

by Leon Degrelle

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Quote Of The Day

"For if Men are to be precluded from offering their Sentiments on a matter, which may involve the most serious and alarming consequences, that can invite the consideration of Mankind, reason is of no use to us; the freedom of Speech may be taken away, and, dumb and silent we may be led, like sheep, to the Slaughter."

George Washington, 1783

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Website Of The Day

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn Center

The Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn Center supports explorations into the life and writings of the Nobel Laureate and Russian writer and historian Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn. We also host the official English-language site for Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn. We strive to advance the legacy of Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn in the English-speaking world through the promotion of a better understanding of his life, thought, and works. We gratefully acknowledge Theresa Khuri for her founding inspiration.

https://SolzhenitsynCenter.org



