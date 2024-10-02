October 2, 2024, The Daily Newsletter, 30 Posts Published. Appalachia After Hurricane Helene: What The Media Won't Tell You (11:16) by Really Graceful
Operation True Promise II: Iran Launches Hundreds Of Missiles At Zionist Entity, 90% Hit Targets by Press TV
Appalachia After Hurricane Helene: What The Media Won't Tell You (11:16)
by Really Graceful
https://rumble.com/v5h4kat-appalachia-after-hurricane-helene-what-the-media-wont-tell-you-by-really-gr.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Operation True Promise II: Iran Launches Hundreds Of Missiles At Zionist Entity, 90% Hit Targets
Sirens sounded all over the occupied territories on Tuesday night as Iran launched hundreds of missiles towards the Zionist entity, in a retaliatory attack dubbed Operation True Promise II.
by Press TV
https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2024/10/01/734362/Iran-launches-missile-strikes-against-Israeli-regime
Israel Struck With Hypersonic Missiles – Iran
The IRGC claimed to have used cutting-edge Fattah-2 rockets to bypass air defenses
by RT
https://www.rt.com/news/605075-iran-israel-hypersonic-missiles
‘Western Elites Turned Ukraine Into Their Colony’ – Putin (0:20)
On the anniversary of Russia’s unification with four former Ukrainian regions, President Putin pointed out that Russia initially sought peaceful resolution to the conflict but was met with ‘lies, fraud, and deceit’ from Western powers who have turned Ukraine into a military foothold against Russia.
https://rumble.com/v5gvyf9-western-elites-turned-ukraine-into-their-colony-putin.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Jerusalem Post Deletes Article Claiming Lebanon Is Part Of Israel’s ‘Promised Land’
The Jerusalem Post has prompted a controversy after publishing then swiftly deleting an article suggesting that Lebanon and several other Middle Eastern countries are part of Israel’s “promised land”. “Is Lebanon part of Israel’s promised territory?” was published on 25 September, coinciding with Israel’s assault on Lebanon and subsequent ground invasion.
by MEMO
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20241001-jerusalem-post-deletes-article-claiming-lebanon-is-part-of-israels-promised-land
US Deploys Thousands Of Troops To Middle East As Tensions Rise
The latest attacks on US positions in the region include a strike on the US military’s Victoria base near Baghdad Airport, occurring overnight Monday.|
by Al Mayadeen English
https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/us-deploys-thousands-of-troops-to-middle-east-as-tensions-ri
“Behind The Curtain: Exposing The Hidden Threats To Elections” – New Book (1:34)
by Cynthia F. Hodges, JD
https://odysee.com/@AurigaBooks:e/elections
Let’s Force Antony Blinken To Resign
No, it would be even better to arrest him for war crimes
by Philip Giraldi
https://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/lets-force-antony-blinken-to-resign
American Atrocity: Remembering The Shenandoah Burning
George Orwell wrote in 1945 that “the nationalist not only does not disapprove of atrocities committed by his own side, but he has a remarkable capacity for not even hearing about them.”
by Jim Bovard
https://libertarianinstitute.org/articles/american-atrocity-remembering-the-shenandoah-burning
How To Steer Hurricanes, Flood Homes, And Steal Lithium (5:02)
by Greg Reese
https://rumble.com/v5h3190-how-to-steer-hurricanes-flood-homes-and-steal-lithium-by-greg-reese.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
The Eastern Front: Memoirs Of A Waffen SS Volunteer, 1941-1945
A gripping first-person memoir of soldierly sacrifice, heroism and fierce combat against numerically superior Soviet forces during World War II, by a charismatic Belgian writer and politician turned Waffen SS front-line infantryman. In a laudatory review appearing in an official US Army Department magazine, US Army Brigadier General John C. Bahnsen wrote: "The pace of the writing is fast; the action is graphic, and a warrior can learn things from reading this book. I recommend its reading by students of the art of war. It is well worth the price." Here is the epic story of the Walloon Legion, a volunteer Belgian unit of the World War II pan-European SS force, as told by the legendary figure whose unmatched frontline combat experience and literary talent made him the premier spokesman for his fallen comrades.
by Leon Degrelle
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books
"For if Men are to be precluded from offering their Sentiments on a matter, which may involve the most serious and alarming consequences, that can invite the consideration of Mankind, reason is of no use to us; the freedom of Speech may be taken away, and, dumb and silent we may be led, like sheep, to the Slaughter."
George Washington, 1783
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn Center
The Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn Center supports explorations into the life and writings of the Nobel Laureate and Russian writer and historian Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn. We also host the official English-language site for Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn. We strive to advance the legacy of Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn in the English-speaking world through the promotion of a better understanding of his life, thought, and works. We gratefully acknowledge Theresa Khuri for her founding inspiration.
https://SolzhenitsynCenter.org
