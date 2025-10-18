EarthNewspaper.com

Video Of The Day

Leaflets Dropped On Gaza By The Demonic And Genocidal Psychopaths (3:19)

Read by Chris Hedges

https://rumble.com/v70gey6-leaflets-dropped-on-gaza-by-the-demonic-and-genocidal-psychopaths-read-by-c.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Why Is The Criminal Case Against The Global Psychopaths Ignored? (Text and Audio 32:27)

Even the sophisticated have trouble believing that the globalists are culling the population. They intend to only leave a small herd of compliant fools with confused thinking and poor health.

by Robert Yoho, MD

https://robertyoho.substack.com/p/why-is-the-criminal-case-against



Project Esther: A National Strategy To Combat Antisemitism By The Heritage Foundation (45:51)

Heritage Pushes Zionist Narratives and Tropes

The same day that Palestine Bookshelf officially launched as an independent project was the same day the Heritage Foundation released its Project Esther paper, an attempt to draw in the American right to a more pro-Israel position.

by Palestine Bookshelf

https://palestinebookshelf.substack.com/p/project-esther-a-national-strategy



Another Evolution In Shipping Has Passed (Text and Video 22:50)

The evolution of the world’s shipping trades and routes was marked by the opening of the Suez Canal in 1869, a civil engineering project that had taken 10 years to complete.

by Michael Walsh

https://michaelwalshwriter.com/2025/10/16/another-evolution-in-shipping-has-passed



Russia’s Far East: Walk On The Wild Side (23:24)

Inland Visions ventures into the Primorsky region — a remote frontier where the taiga meets the Pacific — to track the elusive Amur leopard and taste one of nature’s most surprising superfoods. It’s a journey into a vibrant wilderness with even wilder flavors.

https://rumble.com/v70ezq0-russias-far-east-walk-on-the-wild-side.html



“Any Hyena Is Perfectly Okay, Putting Up With What Any Other Hyena Gets Up To… So Long As All the Other Hyenas Get Fed.”

God Poet Transmitting…….

Think of the coming age as a new car riding into town. Almighty God is the wingman… riding shotgun through every age… who rolls into the various stage settings…

by Les Visible

https://lesvisible322755.substack.com/p/any-hyena-is-perfectly-okay-putting



ACH (2674) Dr. Peter Hammond – The Real Story Of Exodus (53:15)

Andy is joined by Dr. Peter Hammond for a show entitled, “The Real Story Of Exodus.” We discussed: why Exodus is essentially the Gospel of the Old Testament; the message of Exodus; the reason for each of the ten plagues of Egypt; how the law leads us to Christ; the salvation and redemption of God’s people in Exodus; why whilst some chapters of Exodus are more relevant today than others they are still important; how the story of the golden calf warns us of the dangers of mob mentality; and many other topics.

by Andrew Carrington Hitchcock

https://andrewcarringtonhitchcock.com/2025/10/14/ach-2674-dr-peter-hammond-the-real-story-of-exodus



How An Israeli-Backed Firm Spied On US Churches To Push Propaganda

A pro-“Israel” firm secretly tracked worshippers across US churches and colleges using geofencing technology as part of a $3.2 million propaganda drive.

by Al Mayadeen

https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/how-an-israeli-backed-firm-spied-on-us-churches-to-push-prop



Michael Hudson: From Neoliberalism To Neofeudalism (54:07)

Professor Michael Hudson, a world-renowned classical economist, discusses how industrial capitalism transformed into neoliberal economics, which is now transforming into neofeudalism.

by Glenn Diesen

https://rumble.com/v70c1fk-michael-hudson-from-neoliberalism-to-neofeudalism.html



Think-Tanks Wrestle With Russian Strategic Dilemma

Interesting new pieces from think-tank-land vis-a-vis the war in Ukraine have made it over the transom this week which are worth dissecting. The first is from War on the Rocks, which was founded by an American defense industry think-tanker and bills itself as a defense publication “for insiders, by insiders”.

by Simplicius

https://simplicius76.substack.com/p/think-tanks-wrestle-with-russian



SOUTHCOM Chief Steps Down Amid Push Toward Venezuela War, Trump Threatens To ‘Kill’ Hamas, And More (30:59)

by Antiwar News With Dave DeCamp

https://rumble.com/v70eu3u-southcom-chief-steps-down-amid-push-toward-venezuela-war-trump-threatens-to.html



Quote Of The Day

"Popular morality blames victims for going into debt – not only individuals, but also national governments. The trick in this ideological war is to convince debtors to imagine that general prosperity depends on paying bankers and making bondholders rich – a veritable Stockholm Syndrome in which debtors identify with their financial captors."

Michael Hudson

Michael Hudson

Killing The Host Quotes by Michael Hudson

https://www.goodreads.com/work/quotes/24957556-killing-the-host-how-financial-parasites-and-debt-bondage-destroy-the-g



Book Of The Day

Killing The Host

How Financial Parasites and Debt Bondage Destroy the Global Economy

In Killing the Host, economist Michael Hudson how finance, insurance, and real estate (the FIRE sector) have seized control of the global economy at the expense of industrial capitalism and governments.

by Michael Hudson

Meme Of The Day

