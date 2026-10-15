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The Biggest Nuclear Disaster That Almost Happened (12:44)

The world came frighteningly close to the greatest nuclear disaster in history, but the story of the event isn’t that well known. Two hydrogen bombs ~250 times more powerful than the ones dropped on Hiroshima accidently fell on North Carolina. Both weapons hit the ground one of them very well should have gone off but didn’t. Why? In this episode we explore the 1961 goldsboro b-52 incident.

by ColdFusion

https://rumble.com/v7gwjgq-the-biggest-nuclear-disaster-that-almost-happened-by-coldfusion.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



They’re Coming For Our Food. And Now They’re Hacking Our Freezers.

First they came for the farms. Now they can destroy our food with the click of a mouse. From cyberattacks destroying supermarket inventories to disappearing farms, solar installations on agricultural land, and governments paying farmers to quit, something is happening to the systems that feed us. And the numbers should concern every one of us. Hackers can now destroy our food remotely.

by Reinette Senum

https://reinettesenumsfoghornexpress.substack.com/p/theyre-coming-for-our-food-and-now



Arrested For Praying Silently: Britain’s War On Christians (5:58)

Christians in Britain are facing growing persecution, and the cases are mounting. Isabelle von Spruce, co-director of March for Life UK, is reportedly facing further legal harassment for silently praying outside an abortion center. A British history teacher has lost her job after expressing pro-life views to her students. Von Spruce warns that treating expressed opinions as harmful simply because others disagree sends a troubling message to young people about debate, tolerance, and intellectual freedom.

by Frank Wright

https://rumble.com/v7gv0li-arrested-for-praying-silently-britains-war-on-christians.html



The Historical Theft Of The Sovereign Power Of Money Issuance By The Money Power -- Monetary Reform For The 2028 Election

1.2 The Historical Theft of the Sovereign Power of Money Issuance by the Money Power

The U.S. recently celebrated the 250th anniversary of its Declaration of Independence, with the first Europeans having begun to settle permanently here over four centuries ago. Of course the first thirteen U.S. states were originally colonies of England, though settlers came from many other European countries, especially Germany and the outliers of the British Isles in Scotland and Ireland.

by Richard C. Cook

https://montanarcc.substack.com/p/the-historical-theft-of-the-sovereign



The Machine And The Battle For The Soul (4:07)

“It is easy for me to imagine that the next great division of the world will be between people who wish to live as creatures and people who wish to live as machines.”

Wendell Berry, Life as a Miracle

by Academy of Ideas

https://theacademyofideas.substack.com/p/the-machine-and-the-battle-for-the



Quotes

Thousands Of Quotes Published And Archived

“Who controls the food supply controls the people;

who controls the energy can control whole continents;

who controls money can control the world.”

Henry Kissinger, Nobel Peace Prize-Winning War Criminal

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Books

Hundreds Of Books And Audiobooks Published And Archived

The A B C Of Wall Street

In 1901 there were days when dealings on the Stock Exchange exceeded 3,000,000 shares and the machinery of speculation threatened to break down under the intensity of the strain to which it was subjected. Whether the records of that year will ever be broken no man can foretell... -from “Chapter Stock Speculation” In 1884, Charles Dow, the Wall Street Journal’s famous first editor, published the first stock market average... and in the years after, he formulated, through his editorials, a wide-ranging economic philosophy that has come to be known as “Dow’s Theory.” In fact, S.A. Nelson coined the term when he collected Dow’s editorials together in this 1902 volume. Topics discussed . methods of reading the market . cutting losses short . the danger in overtrading . the recurrence of crises . the tipster . and much more. Dow’s observations and Nelson’s commentary sound strikingly modern even a century later¬, and remain vital components of an intelligent understanding of fundamental concepts of the stock market. S. A. NELSON was a reporter for The Wall Street Journal during the early 20th-century.

by Samuel Armstrong Nelson

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Memes

Thousands Of Memes Published And Archived

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MoralParty.com Newsletter 15, October 10, 2026

“When I despair,

I remember that all through history,

the way of truth and love has always won.

There have been murderers and tyrants,

and for a time they can seem invincible.

But in the end they always fall.

Think of it, always.”

Mohandas K. Gandi

https://moralparty.com/2026/10/10/newsletter-15-october-10-2026



Join Our Independent Moral Party

We The People Take Back America

The only thing that will change this horrendously awful situation that now confronts

our country is for us to understand we must organize and unite together politically.

So, we’re now requesting our fellow Americans from both sides of the aisle to stop the incessant fighting with one another and oust the diabolical Jewish oligarchy together.

https://MoralParty.com



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis