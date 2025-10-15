EarthNewspaper.com

Video Of The Day

Two Minute Summary Of The International Jew (1:58)

by Henry Ford

https://rumble.com/v70bses-two-minute-summary-of-the-international-jew-by-henry-ford.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z”



The International Jew

The World’s Foremost Problem

The International Jew is a four-volume set of booklets, totaling eighty articles,

originally published and distributed in 1920, 1921, and 1922.

Volume 1: The International Jew: The World’s Foremost Problem (1920)

Volume 2: Jewish Activities in the United States (1921)

Volume 3: Jewish Influence in American Life (1921)

Volume 4: Aspects of Jewish Power in the United States (1922)

by The Dearborn Publishing Company,

which was owned by Henry Ford, the founder of the Ford Motor Company.

https://christiansfortruth.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/The-International-Jew-The-Worlds-Foremost-Problem.pdf

https://archive.org/details/FordHenryTheInternationalJewTheWorldsForemostProblemEN2003496P.



The International Jew (Audiobook 51:19:38)

The World’s Foremost Problem

Narrated with interstitial comments by Alex Linder, https://vnnforum.com

https://www.bitchute.com/video/n1pN5mIxJyed

https://archive.org/details/HenryFord-TheInternationalJew-ReadByAlexLinder-AudioOnly



Notice A Pattern To What Led To Jewish Emancipation And The Establishment Of Central Banks Everywhere During The 19th Century?

England: 1651 was the end of the English Civil War. In the mid-1650s Jews were allowed to resettle in England after being banished for almost 4 centuries, the so-called ‘’Glorious Revolution takes place in England from 1688 to 1689 in which the usurper William of Orange who was heavily financed by Jewish bankers, most notably Antonio Lopez Suasso, a Portuguese Jew. He takes over the throne from King James II of England in 1689. Bank of England was established in 1694.

https://poal.co/s/History/416922



The Ultimate History Lesson By John Taylor Gatto (5:46:59)

The Former Teacher Who Wanted To Abolish Compulsory Schooling

John Taylor Gatto was a public school teacher for nearly 30 years, even winning Teacher of the Year award 3 years in a row.

by John Taylor Gatto

https://www.bitchute.com/video/A9Cx01HGWB0F



The Betrayal Of Albion Part 6

The Glorious Revolution

The Invasion of the Orange Puppet: James II and the Jesuits used something called The Declaration of Indulgence to replace Anglican officials with Catholic ones which, of course, led to a confrontation that did James II no favours at all. In June 1688 James Francis Edward Stuart was born.

by Felix Noille

https://www.conjuringthepast.com/albionpart6.html



“Who Towers Behind Trump?” The Strange Story Of “The Donald” (11:57)

by Michael Collins Piper

https://www.bitchute.com/video/04fuX2aPjYvn



National Banking Acts Of 1863 And 1864

The National Banking Acts of 1863 and 1864 marked an important moment in the development of the U.S. banking system. These laws established many federal banking regulations that would last until the founding of the Federal Reserve System.

by Jason Dunn and David C. Wheelock

https://www.federalreservehistory.org/essays/national-banking-acts



China Trade War Blows Up (3:43)

by Peter St Onge

https://rumble.com/v707trc-china-trade-war-blows-up.html



Israel Was Part Of The Conspiracy To Kill JFK

[Israel Assassinated President John F. Kennedy

by Mark R. Elsis

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Israel-Assassinated-President-John-F-Kennedy-by-Mark-R-Elsis]

With America’s leaders eager to supply billions of dollars in weapons to Israel for the genocidal war in Gaza and its world-destabilizing goal of a “Greater Israel,” it’s hard to imagine that an American president ever dared to oppose Israel’s colonialist and military ambitions. John F. Kennedy was arguably the last US president to seek active restraints on Israel’s dominance of both the Middle East and US foreign policy.

by Jim DeBrosse

https://electronicintifada.net/content/israel-was-part-conspiracy-kill-jfk/50982



“The Rise Of The Reich” - The Rise Of The NS Economic Juggernaut - Chapter 3 Excerpt (14:00)

by Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA, Attorney, Author, German Translator

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Uwk3BROPnp5A



The Big Lie: America Has Defaulted On Its Debt Five Times—and A Sixth May Be Imminent

“Since 1789, the United States has paid all of our bills on time,” said former Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. “In our history, we have never defaulted on our debt or failed to pay our bills,” said President Biden’s press secretary.

by Nick Giambruno

https://internationalman.com/articles/the-big-lie-america-has-defaulted-on-its-debt-five-times-and-a-sixth-may-be-imminent



Trump Confirms He Was An Active Partner In The Genocide (1:30)

‘Bibi Netanyahu would call me so many times asking for weapons I never even heard of, but we got them here didn’t we? You used them very well.’ Absolutely shameless that this is a world leader.

by Khalissee

https://x.com/Kahlissee/status/1977744751408320579



Ave Maria

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Ave-Maria



Quote Of The Day

“They accuse you of antisemitism

when you tell them the truth about their wrongdoing.”

Malcolm X

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Book Of The Day

The Rise Of The Reich

Germany’s Resurgence and the Road to War

In the turbulent years between the two world wars, Germany experienced a profound transformation, shaped by economic despair, political instability, and ideological upheaval. In the wake of the punitive Treaty of Versailles, the disillusioned German people faced crushing reparations, substantial territorial losses, and widespread unemployment, setting the stage for a dramatic shift in national identity. As hyperinflation ravaged the economy and the Weimar Republic faltered under internal divisions, the nation stood on the brink of a communist revolution. Leftist uprisings such as the Spartacist Revolt and the Bavarian Soviet Republic, coupled with labor strikes and paramilitary violence, revealed a society deeply polarized and susceptible to radical change. Both Marxist and nationalist movements competed fiercely to control Germany’s future.

by Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



