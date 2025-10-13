October 13, 2025, 50 Posts Published And Archived. "Conversation Between The Sword And The Neck" by Ghassan Kanafani (2:23)
The Public Execution Of Charlie Kirk by Laurent Guyénot, Choosing Is Fighting by The White Rabbit Australia (10:23), and JFK Document Bombshell – Israeli Nukes by Greg Garros
Video Of The Day
“Conversation Between The Sword And The Neck” (2:23)
Hear Palestinian, Ghassan Kanafani, School A Western Reporter On The Palestinian Liberation Struggle, Saying Talks With Israel Are A “Conversation Between The Sword And The Neck”. Kanfani was a prolific writer and leading member of the resistance group, the Palestinian Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP). 53 years ago, he and his 17-year-old niece were assassinated by the Israeli Mossad in a car bombing in Beirut. As demonic, genocidal, and psychopathic Israel continues its ruthless and bloody campaign of ethnic cleansing, occupation and apartheid, Kanafani’s words in this 1970 interview with Australian Middle East correspondent Richard Carleton, continue to resonate.
by Ghassan Kanafani
https://rumble.com/v708gr2-conversation-between-the-sword-and-the-neck-by-ghassan-kanafani.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
The Public Execution Of Charlie Kirk
Sept 9: At 9:05 pm, two hours after his Zoom meeting with Kirk, Josh Hammer retweeted approvingly a 12-year-old tweet by Trump saying: “Should be public execution for all to see—you will end this bullshit fast.” Since the context of Trump’s original tweet is irrelevant, and since Hammer was a key participant in all the communications with Kirk that day (the WhatsApp chat and the Zoom meeting), this tweet can reasonably by interpreted as referring to Kirk’s “public execution” the next day, and therefore indicative of Hammer’s foreknowledge. Sept 10: Kirk is shot dead on the Campus of Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, at 12:23. Sept 10: Three hours after Kirk’s death, Hammer again cryptically tweeted: “public execution,” echoing his tweet of the day before, suggesting that he was cryptically taking responsibility for Kirk’s assassination.
by Laurent Guyénot
https://radbodslament.substack.com/p/the-public-execution-of-charlie-kirk
JFK Document Bombshell – Israeli Nukes
A newly un-redacted section of the JFK Assassination Document reveals something startling
by Greg Garros
https://ggarros1.substack.com/p/jfk-document-bombshell-israeli-nukes
Sam Altman Is Confronted By Tucker Carlson About The Death Of The OpenAI Whistleblower, Suchir Balaji
“You could parachute him into an island full of cannibals and come back in 5 years and he’d be the king.”
Paul Graham, about the incredible lying Jew, Sam Altman, CEO OpenAI
https://rumble.com/v707p22-new-sam-altman-is-confronted-by-tucker-carlson-about-the-death-of-the….html
The Occupied Parliament: How Britain Became Israel’s European Branch Office
When Foreign Influence Became the Norm…
Ladies and gentlemen, let me tell you about the most successful foreign influence operation in modern history — so successful that the victims defend it, the beneficiaries celebrate it, and anyone who mentions it gets accused of conspiracy theorising despite it all being documented in publicly available records.
Obliged to See
https://discoverwhatawaitsyou.substack.com/p/the-occupied-parliament-how-britain
Choosing Is Fighting (10:23)
by The White Rabbit Australia
https://rumble.com/v7057jk-choosing-is-fighting.html
Only By Upholding Promises Can China-US Economic And Trade Ties Stabilize
On Sunday, a spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Commerce responded to media inquiries regarding China’s recent trade and economic policy measures.
Editorial by Global Times
https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202510/1345461.shtml
“The Rise Of The Reich” – Chapter 2 – The Abyss Of Despair (15:39)
This is an excerpt from Chapter 2 – The Abyss of Despair – of my new book, “The Rise of the Reich: Germany’s Resurgence and the Road to War.”
by Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA, Attorney, Author, German Translator
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z2eJIGQzz6B3
US’s New China Tariffs Will Boomerang Back On Americans: Here’s Why
President Trump postponed a meeting with China’s Xi and threatened new 100% tariffs after Beijing tightened export controls on rare earths.
by Sputnik
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251011/uss-new-china-tariffs-will-boomerang-back-on-americans-heres-why-1122943859.html
Veteran Nurse Of 16 Years Gives Dyer Warning! (4:27)
Meanwhile Donald Jooo Trump has meetings with Big Pharma!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ncK5P84MOnJl
Quote Of The Day
“Humanity’s greatest mistake is to seek the antichrist outside,
when his shadow already lives in our hearts;
only love can defeat him.”
Edgar Cayce
Book Of The Day
Men In The Sun And Other Palestinian Stories
“Far from being a simple parable, [Men in the Sun] depicts some often hidden aspects of the complex social and political reality of the Palestinians ... and is also a well-told story.... We should not forget the excellent translation of Hilary Kilpatrick which not only manages to preserve the subtle voice of the narrator, but also matches accurately the sober and lucid prose in Arabic for which Kanafani was hugely admired.”--Samir el-Youssef, Banipal This collection of important stories by novelist, journalist, teacher, and Palestinian activist Ghassan Kanafani includes the stunning novella Men in the Sun (1962), the basis of the film The Deceived. Also in the volume are “The Land of Sad Oranges” (1958), “’If You Were a Horse . . .’” (1961), “A Hand in the Grave” (1962), “The Falcon” (1961), “Letter from Gaza” (1956), and an extract from Umm Saad (1969). In the unsparing clarity of his writing, Kanafani offers the reader a gritty look at the agonized world of Palestine and the adjoining Middle East.
by Ghassan Kanafani
Meetings And Stories
The Wondrous Journey Of My Life
by Mark R. Elsis
Hello Mark. I no longer use Mark Zuckerberg's criminal CensorshipBook having had my fact filled posts heavily shadowbanned so many times preventing his "customers" from learning so many need to know truths that I can now only share your informative posts to my G A B account. Happy to do so too.
Trump would never want harm on Kirk! That was irresponsible and hatred from the author!