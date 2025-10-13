EarthNewspaper.com

Video Of The Day

“Conversation Between The Sword And The Neck” (2:23)

Hear Palestinian, Ghassan Kanafani, School A Western Reporter On The Palestinian Liberation Struggle, Saying Talks With Israel Are A “Conversation Between The Sword And The Neck”. Kanfani was a prolific writer and leading member of the resistance group, the Palestinian Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP). 53 years ago, he and his 17-year-old niece were assassinated by the Israeli Mossad in a car bombing in Beirut. As demonic, genocidal, and psychopathic Israel continues its ruthless and bloody campaign of ethnic cleansing, occupation and apartheid, Kanafani’s words in this 1970 interview with Australian Middle East correspondent Richard Carleton, continue to resonate.

by Ghassan Kanafani

https://rumble.com/v708gr2-conversation-between-the-sword-and-the-neck-by-ghassan-kanafani.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



The Public Execution Of Charlie Kirk

Sept 9: At 9:05 pm, two hours after his Zoom meeting with Kirk, Josh Hammer retweeted approvingly a 12-year-old tweet by Trump saying: “Should be public execution for all to see—you will end this bullshit fast.” Since the context of Trump’s original tweet is irrelevant, and since Hammer was a key participant in all the communications with Kirk that day (the WhatsApp chat and the Zoom meeting), this tweet can reasonably by interpreted as referring to Kirk’s “public execution” the next day, and therefore indicative of Hammer’s foreknowledge. Sept 10: Kirk is shot dead on the Campus of Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, at 12:23. Sept 10: Three hours after Kirk’s death, Hammer again cryptically tweeted: “public execution,” echoing his tweet of the day before, suggesting that he was cryptically taking responsibility for Kirk’s assassination.

by Laurent Guyénot

https://radbodslament.substack.com/p/the-public-execution-of-charlie-kirk



Men In The Sun And Other Palestinian Stories by Ghassan Kanafani (20:10)

by Palestine Bookshelf

https://palestinebookshelf.substack.com/p/men-in-the-sun-and-other-palestinian



JFK Document Bombshell – Israeli Nukes

A newly un-redacted section of the JFK Assassination Document reveals something startling

by Greg Garros

https://ggarros1.substack.com/p/jfk-document-bombshell-israeli-nukes



Sam Altman Is Confronted By Tucker Carlson About The Death Of The OpenAI Whistleblower, Suchir Balaji

“You could parachute him into an island full of cannibals and come back in 5 years and he’d be the king.”

Paul Graham, about the incredible lying Jew, Sam Altman, CEO OpenAI

https://rumble.com/v707p22-new-sam-altman-is-confronted-by-tucker-carlson-about-the-death-of-the….html



The Occupied Parliament: How Britain Became Israel’s European Branch Office

When Foreign Influence Became the Norm…

Ladies and gentlemen, let me tell you about the most successful foreign influence operation in modern history — so successful that the victims defend it, the beneficiaries celebrate it, and anyone who mentions it gets accused of conspiracy theorising despite it all being documented in publicly available records.

Obliged to See

https://discoverwhatawaitsyou.substack.com/p/the-occupied-parliament-how-britain



Choosing Is Fighting (10:23)

by The White Rabbit Australia

https://rumble.com/v7057jk-choosing-is-fighting.html



Only By Upholding Promises Can China-US Economic And Trade Ties Stabilize

On Sunday, a spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Commerce responded to media inquiries regarding China’s recent trade and economic policy measures.

Editorial by Global Times

https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202510/1345461.shtml



“The Rise Of The Reich” – Chapter 2 – The Abyss Of Despair (15:39)

This is an excerpt from Chapter 2 – The Abyss of Despair – of my new book, “The Rise of the Reich: Germany’s Resurgence and the Road to War.”

by Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA, Attorney, Author, German Translator

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z2eJIGQzz6B3



US’s New China Tariffs Will Boomerang Back On Americans: Here’s Why

President Trump postponed a meeting with China’s Xi and threatened new 100% tariffs after Beijing tightened export controls on rare earths.

by Sputnik

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251011/uss-new-china-tariffs-will-boomerang-back-on-americans-heres-why-1122943859.html



Veteran Nurse Of 16 Years Gives Dyer Warning! (4:27)

Meanwhile Donald Jooo Trump has meetings with Big Pharma!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ncK5P84MOnJl



Quote Of The Day

“Humanity’s greatest mistake is to seek the antichrist outside,

when his shadow already lives in our hearts;

only love can defeat him.”

Edgar Cayce

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Book Of The Day

Men In The Sun And Other Palestinian Stories

“Far from being a simple parable, [Men in the Sun] depicts some often hidden aspects of the complex social and political reality of the Palestinians ... and is also a well-told story.... We should not forget the excellent translation of Hilary Kilpatrick which not only manages to preserve the subtle voice of the narrator, but also matches accurately the sober and lucid prose in Arabic for which Kanafani was hugely admired.”--Samir el-Youssef, Banipal This collection of important stories by novelist, journalist, teacher, and Palestinian activist Ghassan Kanafani includes the stunning novella Men in the Sun (1962), the basis of the film The Deceived. Also in the volume are “The Land of Sad Oranges” (1958), “’If You Were a Horse . . .’” (1961), “A Hand in the Grave” (1962), “The Falcon” (1961), “Letter from Gaza” (1956), and an extract from Umm Saad (1969). In the unsparing clarity of his writing, Kanafani offers the reader a gritty look at the agonized world of Palestine and the adjoining Middle East.

by Ghassan Kanafani

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



