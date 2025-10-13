EarthNewspaper.com

EarthNewspaper.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jackie Geritz's avatar
Jackie Geritz
18h

Hello Mark. I no longer use Mark Zuckerberg's criminal CensorshipBook having had my fact filled posts heavily shadowbanned so many times preventing his "customers" from learning so many need to know truths that I can now only share your informative posts to my G A B account. Happy to do so too.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Mark R. Elsis
Nj's avatar
Nj
18h

Trump would never want harm on Kirk! That was irresponsible and hatred from the author!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Mark R. Elsis
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture