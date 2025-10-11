EarthNewspaper.com

Video Of The Day

Israel Gets What It Wants And Then Ignores The Agreement (18:21)

George Galloway Interviews Chris Hedges

https://rumble.com/v705kue-israel-gets-what-it-wants-and-then-ignores-the-agreement-george-galloway-in.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Trump’s Everywhere War: An Insurrection Against The Constitution

[We Don’t Care About Any Sticking Posse Comitatus Act.]

When the government can label anyone or anything an enemy in order to wage war, we are all in danger. That danger is no longer theoretical.

by John and Nisha Whitehead

https://www.rutherford.org/publications_resources/john_whiteheads_commentary/trumps_everywhere_war_an_insurrection_against_the_constitution



Is The Genocide Over? Inside The Gaza Ceasefire Deal, With Jeremy Scahill (58:36)

On Wednesday evening - two years and a day after the resistance operation of 7 October 2023, and the start of Israel’s ongoing genocide - President Donald Trump announced an agreement to bring an end to the slaughter.

by Electronic Intifada

https://rumble.com/v703k3e-is-the-genocide-over-inside-the-gaza-ceasefire-deal-with-jeremy-scahill.html



True Rate Of Unemployment Rate In August 2025 Is 24.7% vs. The Phony Government Rate Of Unemployment 4.3%

The True Rate of Unemployment (TRU), as defined by LISEP, measures the percentage of the U.S. labor force that is functionally unemployed.

by Ludwig Institute for Shared Economic Prosperity

https://www.lisep.org/tru



Mohammad Marandi: IDF Wiped Out If Israel Attacks Iran (1:02:18)

Two years after October 7, 2023, the Gaza genocide continues—but Israel’s global legitimacy has collapsed. Despite massive destruction, the resistance holds firm, exposing Western complicity and regional hypocrisy. Iran, Hezbollah, and Ansarullah stand with Palestine, while fake allies like Qatar and Erdogan are unmasked. The so-called “peace plans” are tools of capitulation, not justice.

by Dialogue Works

https://rumble.com/v700kog-mohammad-marandi-idf-wiped-out-if-israel-attacks-iran.html



Americans Haven’t Gotten A Raise In 25 Years

A new study from JP Morgan finds real incomes for Americans are negative since Bidenflation started in 2022.

by Peter St Onge

https://www.profstonge.com/p/americans-havent-gotten-a-raise-in



Two Years Into Israel’s Genocide In Gaza (0:26)

Civil Defense warns the world will be shocked by the scale of destruction once the war ends. Over 2 million people are living in catastrophic conditions. 2,700 families have been completely erased from the civil registry.

by Gaza Notifications

https://x.com/gazanotice/status/1975492927691325758



This Is The Hill I Die On

Well, for years now we have been waiting for ID cards and the digital identity to hit us. And the waiting is over. When Tony Blair wanted to introduce ID cards I fought hard against them. So did many. And we won. But it isn’t going to be easy now. And the new digital world will, of course, be global.

by Vernon Coleman

https://drvernoncoleman.substack.com/p/this-is-the-hill-i-die-on



“The Rise Of The Reich” - Chapter 1 Excerpt (8:09)

“The Rise of the Reich: Germany’s Resurgence and the Road to War”

Between the world wars, Germany faced upheaval as economic collapse, political instability, and ideological conflict left the Weimar Republic vulnerable. Crushed by the Treaty of Versailles, the population endured reparations, territorial losses, hyperinflation, and social unrest.

by Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA, Attorney, Author, German Translator

https://odysee.com/@AurigaBooks:e/RoR_chap_1_ex



The Doctor Will Kill You Now

Fast forward to today’s soft-core totalitarian state of Canada, the land of debanking and convicting peaceful protesters, persecuting honest physicians for speaking obvious truth, fining people $25,000 for hiking on their own property, and spitefully seeking to slaughter harmless animals precisely because they may hold unique medical and scientific value.

by Clayton J. Baker, MD

https://brownstone.org/articles/the-doctor-will-kill-you-now



Whitney Webb: How Does Nobody Realize This?! (11:10)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/9ateGNwE2LKB



