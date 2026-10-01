Now In My 30th Year Publishing Honest And Independent News Online.



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EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

46,845 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020

https://EarthNewspaper.com



The Shroud Of Turin: He’s Not From Earth (34:16)

by Stone And Bone

https://rumble.com/v7g81re-the-shroud-of-turin-hes-not-from-earth-by-stone-and-bone.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Realizing that the Shroud of Turin is indeed authentic,

that the Pharisees were behind the crucifixion of Jesus Christ,

and that the resurrection was a miracle,

are undoubtedly the last three historical events

the diabolical Jewish oligarchy want people to know about.



The Excellent Work Of Jon Bray On The Charlie Kirk Assassination.

https://FollowTheEpicenter.com



Quotes

Thousands Of Quotes Published And Archived

“In the final analysis,

our most common link is

that we inhabit this small planet.

We all breathe the same air.

We all cherish our children’s future,

and we are all mortal.”

John F. Kennedy

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Books

Hundreds Of Books And Audiobooks Published And Archived

Fatima Priest

The first edition of Fatima Priest appeared in 1997, bringing the story of Father Nicholas Gruner’s life and work, dedicated to the service of Our Lady of Fatima, before the general public in a comprehensive and integrated format. A great many Catholics and devotees of Our Lady were already to some degree familiar with this courageous priest through his Fatima Crusader magazines, which have been in circulation since 1978. But this inspiring, long-awaited biography by Francis Alban, was a much-needed marshalling together of all the pieces of an increasingly complex story into a book-length format, assuring a greater impact and durability of all the varied aspects of this history. Three subsequent editions followed within three years of Fatima Priest’s initial 1997 printing, through the collaboration of another well-known author, Christopher A. Ferrara. Nevertheless, the landscape of the Fatima controversy has continued to change so rapidly and so dramatically that it has not been easy to keep Father Gruner’s readership aware of the progress of his work toward the fulfillment of Our Lady of Fatima’s requests.

by Francis Alban with Christopher A. Ferrara, Esq.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Memes

Thousands Of Memes Published And Archived

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MoralParty.com Newsletter 13, September 26, 2026

“When once a republic is corrupted,

there is no possibility of remedying any of the rising evils,

but by removing the corruption and restoring its lost principles:

every other correction is either useless or a new evil.”

Montesquieu

https://moralparty.com/2026/09/26/newsletter-13-september-26-2026



When does it stop?

When we unite together and stop it.

Our Moral Party is requesting our fellow

Americans from both sides of the aisle

to stop the incessant fighting with

one another and oust the tyrants together.

https://MoralParty.com/Join



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis