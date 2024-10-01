Rebellion To Tyrants Is Obedience To God

700 Posts Published And Archived In September

Happy 100th Birthday James Earl Carter Jr.

Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum

Featured News

A Century Of Jimmy Carter: Longest-Living Former President Set To Turn 100

In 1998, at the ripe age of 74, former President Jimmy Carter put some of his thoughts about getting older to paper. “The virtues of aging,” Carter wrote in a book that year, “include both the blessings that come to us as we grow older and what we have to offer that might be beneficial to others.” It turns out that Carter, who hits 100 on Tuesday, still had a lot more to offer. A year after the book’s release, he would receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom. He became a Pulitzer Prize finalist, picked up three Grammy Awards and, in 2002, claimed the Nobel Peace Prize. A Navy submarine and a fish species — the bluegrass darter, with the scientific name “Etheostoma jimmycarter” — have been named in his honor. And now the 39th president, who was in office from 1977 to 1981, is set to be the first former commander in chief to reach the century mark. “You are old when regrets take the place of dreams,” he wrote. “The simple things — our own happiness, peace, joy, satisfaction, and the exploration of love in all its forms — are the keys to the virtues of life, at any age.”

by Judy Kurtz

Lead Post

Free Speech Makes US ‘Hard To Govern’ – John Kerry

The Constitution is a barrier to ending “disinformation,” the former Obama administration official has claimed

by RT

Video Of The Day

Pre-Historic Mega Structures Of Japan And Unexcavated Giant Tombs (1:02:09)

by Universe Inside You

Explosions Sound Off In Beirut As Israeli Air Force Strikes Targets In Southern Suburbs

Israeli Air Force aircraft attacked several targets in the southern suburb of Beirut, a Lebanese field source told Sputnik on Monday.

by Sputnik

Nullify Them: Jefferson’s Rightful Remedy From The American Revolution (32:14)

“A nullification of the act is THE rightful remedy.” That’s how Thomas Jefferson said we should respond to any federal act that goes beyond the limits of the Constitution. But here’s the thing – Jefferson wasn’t inventing something new in 1798. He was reminding us of principles that were at the heart of the American Revolution – ideas the people used to resist tyranny. And today, those principles are more important than ever.

by Tenth Amendment Center

How Israel Torpedoed Washington’s Global Strategy

Israel is neither a friend nor ally of the United States. Israel looks out for Israel 100 percent of the time and really doesn’t care what happens to anyone else. Americans have been brainwashed into believing that Israel is “our pit-bull in the Middle East” who keeps the natives in line. But this simply isn’t true.

by Mike Whitney

The War Comes Anyway

Iran’s president Pezeshkian has admitted that he was lied to following the assassinations of Hamas and Hezbollah a few weeks ago in Beirut and Tehran.

by Oliver Boyd-Barrett

God Created (1:25)

by Auctus Mind

UK Ministers Tried To Sway Police To Stifle Anti-‘Israel’ Activists

The British government has been exposed as a firm defender of the Israeli regime, as it ensured the safeguarding of the largest Israeli arms manufacturer on its lands.

by Al Mayadeen English

Journalist Wafa al-Odaini And Her Family Martyred In Israeli Airstrike In Gaza

Noted Palestinian journalist and activist Wafa al-Odaini was martyred along with her family following an Israeli airstrike on her home at dawn Monday in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, according to local media reports. Her husband, Munir al-Odaini, and her two children, Balsam and Tamim, were also killed in the airstrike.

by The Palestinian Information Center

Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah Defeated ISIS, Protected Lebanon’s Christians, Fought Israeli Colonialism (19:12)

by Geopolitical Economy Report With Ben Norton

