Holocaust Revisionism

Father James Mawdsley has produced five in-depth and insightful videos

that have completely exposed the Holocaust fraud.

On The Condemnation Of “Holocaust Denial” (Text and Videos)

What an Absurd Discourse! Its All About Monopolizing the Discussion by Shutting People Up. Questioning What Happened in the Past Should Not Be Treated as a Crime.

The Zundel proceedings ironically gave the accused a very public platform to put Holocaust orthodoxy on trial in ways that have not happened before or since. Many of the rules were altered in Holocaust litigation so that no repeats of anything like the Zundel trials would ever happen again. One of the lessons learned on the executionist side is to avoid putting eye-witnesses on the stand to be subjected to cross-examination. This rule was followed in the Irving versus Lipstadt and Penguin Books case that went to court in 2000. Historian David Irving sued Deborah Lipstadt for libel arguing that the Holocaust Studies Professor had unfairly defamed him as a Holocaust Denier. Irving argued his massive book sales on aspects of WWII history had dropped significantly since his work had been demeaned in Lipstadt’s book, Denying the Holocaust. This text first appeared in 1993. Not only was the decision made on the plaintiff’s side to avoid putting eye-witnesses on the stand. It was decided that Lipstadt herself would not testify. A number of rich and famous backers showed up to fund the defence of Lipstadt and Penguin Books. Among them was Steven Spielberg, Edgar Bronfman and Leslie Wexner, the original funder of Mossad’s Jeffrey Epstein blackmail operation.

by Anthony James Hall

Auschwitz-Birkenau No Gas Chambers (1:47:13)

by Father James Mawdsley

Trump’s Triumph And The Firing Of Yoav Gallant

Why was Trump Allowed to Win the Election? We know what happens when the deep state does not get the outcome it wants. All hell breaks loose, just like did following the 2016 elections. Try to remember what that was like. Try to remember the legal challenges and the lawsuits, the hectoring and name-calling, the spurious allegations of voter fraud and Russian meddling, and the overall discrediting of the electoral process. Try to recall the street protests, the angry antifascist mobs scuffling with cops and the relentless outbursts of rage directed at the “new Hitler”. Do you remember that? That’s what happens when the deep state does not get its way. Have you noticed that nothing similar to that display of manufactured rage has taken place in 2024? Have you noticed that the liberal media has been calling for calm and unity and that it is almost impossible to find a belligerent or hostile article aimed at Trump? Isn’t this a case of the ‘dog that didn’t bark’; a case in which a skeptical person should assume foul play not from what he hears but from what he doesn’t hear? Indeed, the reason the election results were “free and fair” is not because the intel community has stopped rigging elections, but because no rigging was required. They wanted Trump to win because Trump was ‘their man.’

by Mike Whitney

Don’t Vote – The Lesser Of Two Evils (17:16)

by Leather Apron Club

Holocaust Encyclopedia

uncensored and unconstrained

This encyclopedia gives you an uncensored look at all the pertinent evidence that upholds the orthodox Holocaust narrative: the true, the false, and the mendacious. It also exposes the various forces and influences that have dictated how this narrative was formed, and how it is protected from skeptical prying eyes. If you ever wanted to understand the postwar world we live in, this is a good starting point. Learn about the biggest propaganda campaign mankind has ever seen, and how it braced the postwar world psychologically. This encyclopedia gives you all the information you ever wanted, and more, right at your fingertips.

by ARG LTD and CODOH

“These Holocaust deniers are very slick people.

They justify everything they say with facts and figures.”

Steven Some, chair of New Jersey Commission on Holocaust Education

Committee For Open Debate On The Holocaust

Following in the footsteps of our spiritus rector, the late Bradley Reed Smith, the goal of this trust is to encourage a free exchange of ideas – in the spirit of the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution – exactly in those areas of intellectual engagement where freedom of speech is most threatened by dictatorial governments, commercial enterprises putting profit before freedom, and short-sighted societal pressure groups jeopardizing the very civil rights they themselves depend on. Our guiding principle is that freedom of speech is unlimited, as long as it does not advocate, promote, justify or condone the violation of anyone’s civil rights and right to self-determination in the past, present or future – for those who work to deny others their civil rights or right to self-determination cannot expect to have their own civil rights or and right to self-determination protected. There is no civil right to a certain version of history. There is also no civil right to no one disliking you.

