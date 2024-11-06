EarthNewspaper.com

Video Of The Day

Extermination Camp? Homicidal Gas Chambers? Majdanek? Improbable (56:09)

by Father James Mawdsley

https://rumble.com/v5mftkt-extermination-camp-homicidal-gas-chambers-majdanek-improbable-by-father-jam.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Lead Post

The United States Of America’s Smartest Ever Man Becomes President Again!

Congrats to AIPAC on getting one of its two candidates into the White House

In hugely exciting news, the smartest nation on earth has made its smartest ever individual president again because things went so brilliantly last time. America has a population of 333.29 million people and it can’t find anyone more competent than Donald Trump. This says so much about America, doesn’t it? From 2016-2020, Trump was regarded by those who don’t count as the worst president ever, and then the Democrats retook the presidency. President Biden then did the one thing that could make him even less popular among non-corporations: he committed genocide. The US presidential election offered a choice between the person who will paint rainbows on bombs and the person who will definitely not paint rainbows on bombs. The choice of genocide is clearly important to Americans. The one thing that both sides can agree on is anyone who didn’t vote for genocide is a bad person. Thankfully, most Americans did vote for genocide.

by Laura and Normal Island News

https://www.normalisland.co.uk/p/the-united-states-of-americas-smartest



Book Of The Day

The Host An The Parasite

How Israel’s Fifth Column Consumed America

The U.S. republic founded in 1776 bears no resemblance to the anti-democratic police state that has declared war on its citizens and provokes needless wars in the Middle East at the behest of Israel. At the center of it all is the parasitic control the Israel Lobby wields over the U.S. government. The Host And The Parasite: How Israel’s Fifth Column Consumed America shows how the Lobby, evangelical Christians and neocons rode to power in the 1980s and proceeded to turn the United States into Israel’s willing executioner.

by Greg Felton

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Quote Of The Day

Treason From Within

"A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and carries his banner openly. But the traitor moves amongst those within the gate freely, his sly whispers rustling through all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself. For the traitor appears not a traitor; he speaks in accents familiar to his victims, and he wears their face and their arguments, he appeals to the baseness that lies deep in the hearts of all men. He rots the soul of a nation, he works secretly and unknown in the night to undermine the pillars of the city, he infects the body politic so that it can no longer resist. A murderer is less to fear. The traitor is the plague."

Marcus Tullius Cicero

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Website Of The Day

Institute For Research: Middle Eastern Policy

Institute for Research Middle Eastern Policy is a Washington, DC-based organization that publishes research, reports, surveys and books. It provides expert analysis to policy stakeholders, lawmakers, law enforcement and news media to improve policy outcomes. It also examines the impact of US policy on trade, regional development and proliferation in the Middle East. The organization provides research analysis and engages in legal initiatives to encourage the advancement of applicable US laws to uphold rule of law and governance. Additionally, it organizes an annual conference and webinars.

https://IRmep.com



