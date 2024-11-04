EarthNewspaper.com

Is "Fear Of The Jews" Ruling The World? No More. (13:36)

by Father James Mawdsley

https://rumble.com/v5lu11u-is-fear-of-the-jews-ruling-the-world-no-more.-by-father-james-mawdsley.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



AIPAC’s Massive Spending In US Elections Exposed In New Report

AIPAC announced plans to spend an astonishing $100 million to shape the congressional landscape, making it one of the most influential spenders in the US elections.

by Al Mayadeen

https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/aipac-s-massive-spending-in-us-elections-exposed-in-new-repo



The Parallel Election: A Blueprint For Deception

Parallel Election documents, in great detail and with irrefutable evidence, the massive election fraud that was perpetrated against the citizenry in the November 2020 United States general election, specifically in Delaware County, PA. This unprecedented fraud resulted in the installation of an illegitimate government. Authors Gregory Stenstrom and Leah Hoopes show you, up close, how it was done, and by whom. They call it a "parallel election," because obtaining the fraudulent results they manufactured required the wholesale substitution of fake ballots for authentic ones. Stenstrom and Hoopes currently have the only remaining election fraud case in Pennsylvania from the November 2020 general election. Viciously quashed, sued and sanctioned for challenging the "most secure election in history," they fought back, and overcame overwhelming odds to successfully expose the massive election fraud they witnessed.

by Gregory Stenstrom and Leah Hoope

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



"While republicans, democrats, libertarians, and that group who calls itself independents, are all frothing at the mouth in anticipation as to which evil slime to put in charge of their lives, those of us who actually understand that voting for a master is nothing more than admitting openly to being a slave, will be getting prepared for even more totalitarian terror at the hands of tyrants. I have run out of clean derogatory language to describe those vying for the 'top' political spot, other than that all of them; Trump, Vance, Harris, and Walz, (and the rest of the politicians) are literal evil pieces of shit. That is the only standard that holds up when speaking of those who choose to rule over others."

Gary D. Barnett

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



ViroLIEgy

Exposing the lies of Germ Theory and virology using their own sources.

A few years ago, a loved one of mine was misdiagnosed and mistreated by our medical system. They were abused with numerous toxic drugs and unnecessary invasive medical procedures that unfortunately cost them their life after years of suffering under horrific conditions. Upon trying to discover the best ways to help them through this difficult health crisis, I stumbled upon the lies of Germ Theory and the disastrous state of our “health” care system. I found out about the battle between Antoine Bechamp vs. the plagiarist Louis Pasteur. I began to study the differences between Germ Theory and Terrain Theory. I became aware of the influence of the Rockefellers on the creation of our medical establishment. I immersed myself in the work of David Crowe, Stefan Lanka, Roberto Giraldo, The Perth Group, Liam Scheff, Celia Farber, and many others.

by Mike Stone

https://Viroliegy.com



