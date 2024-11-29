EarthNewspaper.com

Featured News

The Reality Of This Heinous Political System Is Once Again Obvious To Any Who Choose To See

I will begin by going over Trump's latest Cabinet picks, which are telling beyond any doubt as to what heinous agendas are really sought. I outlined most all of his initial picks for positions of control in an earlier article, and besides the fact that the so-called 'Jewish" State, (Zionists) are controlling this country, the rest are hand-picked warmongering neocons, Trump loyalist protectors, or simply pieces of political scum ready to take their marching orders to the limit.

by Gary D. Barnett

https://EarthNewspaper.com/The-Reality-Of-This-Heinous-Political-System-Is-Once-Again-Obvious-To-Any-Who-Choose-To-See-by-Gary-D-Barnett



Video Of The Day

Lowkey Exposes Donald Trump's Pro Israel Funders (15:08)

https://rumble.com/v5u7le8-lowkey-exposes-donald-trumps-pro-israel-funders.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Ceasefire 101: Israel Fails At War Goals, Hezbollah Succeeds

Through its relentless military onslaught on Lebanon, Israel failed to create a land buffer in the south and return its northern settlers to their homes – while Hezbollah achieved its objectives of thwarting Israel's land invasion and retaining its military capabilities.

by Ali Rizk

https://thecradle.co/articles/ceasefire-101-israel-fails-at-war-goals-hezbollah-succeeds



The Lebanon Israel Ceasefire And The Zionist Aggression Pivot To Syria (17:15)

My reports yesterday for UK Column News that give background to the terrorist offensive in Aleppo and Idlib

My two reports cover the Lebanon-Israel "ceasefire" and Netanyahu's threats against Syrian President Bashar Al Assad on the eve of the ceasefire. I predicted the Zionist aggression pivot to now weaken Syria.

by Vanessa Beeley

https://beeley.substack.com/p/the-lebanon-israel-ceasefire-and



Atlanticists Mobilise To Salvage NATO As Russia Toughens Its Stance

The American film maker and philanthropist who created the Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises, George Lucas, once said, “Fear is the path to the Dark Side. Fear leads to anger, anger leads to hate, hate leads to suffering.” Within a week of Russia “testing” the Oreshnik hypersonic missile in Dnipropetrovsk, Ukraine, against which the NATO has no defence, the Western alliance is already transiting through the Dark Side from fear to hatred and hurtling toward unspeakable suffering.

by M. K. Bhadrakumar

https://www.indianpunchline.com/atlanticists-mobilise-to-salvage-nato-as-russia-toughens-its-stance



Occupied (1:46:51)

America is no longer a sovereign nation, dual citizens control our government.

We’ve been occupied. It’s time for humanity to unite against our common enemy.

by Stew Peters

https://www.bitchute.com/video/JfG7jcHf2gpb



A Touching Tribute To A Noble Martyr

Admiration for Darya Dugina and desire to honour her memory continue undiminished in the hearts and minds of normal people.

by Stephen Karganovic

https://strategic-culture.su/news/2024/11/27/touching-tribute-noble-martyr



World War III: When Neocons And Christian Zionists Collide (44:50)

As Joe Biden “helps Ukrainians prepare” on his way out of the oval office,

Putin warns that "America is pushing the world into global conflict."

So much for a peaceful transition of power, eh?

by Michael J. Matt

https://rumble.com/v5tqtzb-world-war-iii-when-neocons-and-christian-zionists-collide-by-michael-j.-mat.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Lebanon's Litani River Has Long Been A Goal Of Expansionist Israel

The "ceasefire" agreement between Israel and Lebanon states that Hezbollah is to end its armed presence in the south of Lebanon, moving its fighters and weapons to north of the Litani River. (Israeli media recently boasted, claiming that the Israeli military had reached the Litani for the first time since the year 2000.) There's much that could be said about the text of the agreement and its implementation, but one thing that people should understand is that acquisition of the area of Lebanon south of the Litani River is a long-standing imperial goal.

by Sam Husseini

https://husseini.substack.com/p/lebanons-litani-river-has-long-been



Crooks And Comic Singers (20:23)

If I glorified Hezbollah I’d be arrested, but Israel hasn’t captured a single Lebanese village. Is the Israel army planning to assassinate Netanyahu? It’s amazing they haven’t yet killed Imran Khan. And Madame Pompadour and classroom frolics with little Macron.

by George Galloway

https://rumble.com/v5trzpe-crooks-and-comic-singers.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



