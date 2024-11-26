EarthNewspaper.com

Dear Dr. Coleman, It's Time For Your Flu And Covid Jabs!

For months now I have been harassed by the NHS vaccine flogging department. The messages have come via mail, text, email and pigeon. Here's the latest letter which arrived in today's post:

Dear Dr. Vernon Coleman

It is time for you to have your killer shots of the flu vaccine and the covid-19 vaccine. These vaccines are packed to the brim with specially devised toxins which will kill you quickly and painfully. There is no reason to wait for the House of Commons to legalise euthanasia - we're doing it already! If you have an ounce of patriotism in your body you will ring now and make your appointments for these two vaccinations. These toxic jabs are guaranteed to end your life within weeks. Sign up now to make your appointment before Christmas.

by Dr. Vernon Coleman

ACH (2457) Dr. Peter Hammond – The Real Story Of Fahrenheit 451 And Its Relevance To Today (1:01:00)

White House Confirms Ukraine Can Use ATACMS To Strike Deep Into Russia

[Will Nuclear Be Next?]

White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby confirmed on Monday that Ukraine is allowed to use US-made ATACMS ballistic missiles to fire at targets in the western Russian region of Kursk. “Right now, they are able to use ATACMS to defend themselves on an immediate need basis. And right now, understandably, that’s taking place in and around Kursk, and the Kursk Oblast,” Kirby told reporters. After the publication of the first reports that the Biden administration had quietly greenlit ATACMS strikes against Russia on November 17, officials in Washington spent days ducking the issue, with State Department spokesman Matthew Miller telling a news conference last Monday that he would “not…speak to or confirm any policy changes.” As recently as November 21, Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Signh said she “still [didn’t] have anything to announce or confirm” on that score, promising to provide an update “if there is more to share.” “We’re going to continue to supply Ukraine what it needs. But I’d really refer you to the Ukrainians to speak to their operations,” Singh said. At the same time, US officials anonymously told US media that ATACMS had indeed been used against Russia.

by Sputnik

The Bibi Files (2024) (1:55:14)

An inside look into the corruption charges against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu through leaked police interrogation videos.

by Alexis Bloom

Ukraine Can Make America Rich – Trump Ally

The country has rare earth minerals worth trillions and is ready to make a deal with the US, Senator Lindsey Graham has said

Ukraine could be extremely useful to the US because it is brimming with valuable natural resources and is willing to negotiate an agreement with Washington on extraction, Senator Lindsey Graham has said. The Republican senator from South Carolina told Fox News that the Ukraine conflict is ultimately “about money.” An extract of the interview was published on the senator’s YouTube channel on Wednesday. “You know that the richest country in all of Europe for rare earth minerals is Ukraine?” he said, estimating the worth at 2 to 7 trillion dollars [Not long ago he said 10 to 12 trillion]. Graham added that Ukraine is ready to “do a deal with us,” but not Russia. “So it’s in our interest to make sure that Russia doesn’t take over the place,” he said, describing Ukraine as the “breadbasket of the world.”

by RT

Atrocity Inc - How Israel Sells Its Destruction Of Gaza (2024) (44:19)

Max Blumenthal's documentary, "Atrocity Inc.," delves into the murky waters of Israel misinformation war and the Western dominant media complicity surrounding the atrocities alleged to have occurred during the attacks of October 7, 2023.

Report: US And European Officials Discussed Giving Ukraine Nuclear Weapons

Western officials are less concerned that Russian President Vladimir Putin will escalate the conflict before Donald Trump takes office

According to the New York Times, US and European officials have discussed a range of options they believe will deter Russia from taking more Ukrainian territory, including providing Kiev with nuclear weapons. The outlet reports that Western officials believe the Kremlin will not significantly escalate the war before Donald Trump is sworn in as President in January. Following the election of Trump earlier this month, the US and its NATO allies began taking steps to rush weapons to Ukraine and give Kiev the ability to strike targets inside Russian territory with long-range weapons. American officials who were briefed on the intelligence community’s assessments told the Times that weapons will not alter the challenging situation that Kiev is currently facing. “US spy agencies have assessed that speeding up the provisions of weapons, ammunition and matériel for Ukraine will do little to change the course of the war in the short term,” the Times reports.

by Kyle Anzalone

Fahrenheit 451 (Audiobook)

Guy Montag is a fireman. His job is to destroy the most illegal of commodities, the printed book, along with the houses in which they are hidden. Montag never questions the destruction and ruin his actions produce, returning each day to his bland life and wife, Mildred, who spends all day with her television “family.” But when he meets an eccentric young neighbor, Clarisse, who introduces him to a past where people didn’t live in fear and to a present where one sees the world through the ideas in books instead of the mindless chatter of television, Montag begins to question everything he has ever known.

by Ray Bradbury

Up To Us



The illusions we choose

Are up to us

The dreams we lose

We never did trust



by Mark R. Elsis



November 25, 1982



American Exceptionalism

Fifty Ways The American Dream Has Become A Nightmare

I've realized the astonishing disconnect that the vast majority of United States citizens have from reality for a long, long time. So much so, that for the last few years I have been compiling an ever-expanding list on what is known as American exceptionalism. An overwhelming amount of the citizens in the United States still think they live in the greatest country on Earth. A Republic based on democratic principles with a Bill of Rights that protects their civil liberties. The true hard cold facts are, that despite some stirring phrases without much binding force, the ultimate concern of the United States Constitution is the protection of private property and wealth at the very top against the masses, therefore making any chance of a legitimate democratic reversal impossible. Why do you think 55 of our rich founding Fathers convened in secret and wrote the United States Constitution behind locked doors that were protected by armed guards? The land of the free and home of the brave and apple pie and Chevrolet has morphed into game theory chaos for absolute dictatorial control and unprecedented profits where the collective is trying to assimilate us to believe that resistance is futile. It isn't.

by Mark R. Elsis

