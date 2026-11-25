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The Digital Control Grid (1:37:13)
Radically Genuine Interviews Aaron Day
https://rumble.com/v7ivy7o-the-digital-control-grid-radically-genuine-interviews-aaron-day.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
The Near-Coup At Nvidia And The War On Open-Source AI
by Aaron Day
https://brownstone.org/articles/the-near-coup-at-nvidia-and-the-war-on-open-source-ai
In The News (3:54)
Performed by B’Man and the Buellettes
Written by DC Dave
Video by BuelahMan
https://www.bitchute.com/video/myIUXkxXpqX2
“World Government Of The Jews”
by Anonymous
https://therighttodissent.substack.com/p/world-government-of-the-jews
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“The more laws and restrictions there are,
the poorer people become.
The more rules and regulations,
the more thieves and robbers.
The more scheming and deceitful men are,
the more strange things will occur.”
Lao Tzu
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Crucible Of Tokens
Technocrats are executing a plan to steal all of our assets in the greatest heist in the history of the world. It’s called tokenization, and every time a token touches an asset, the title magically disappears from your hands and reappears in the kingdom of Technocracy. In 1983, David Copperfield pulled off the magic trick of the century by making the Statue of Liberty disappear in front of a live audience. The statue never moved. The audience did, on a slow turntable they couldn’t perceive, while the lights and music kept them from noticing. The audience was stunned. Tokenization is like that, and you will be stunned, too. Your assets stay right where they are. Ownership is what gets rotated away, one tokenized stock or bond, one tokenized home equity offer, one tokenized gold bar at a time. Afterward, everything looks the same. But the title is in someone else’s vault, and you are holding a digital key that opens only as long as you follow their rules. The laws are signed. The companies are launched. The products are already in front of you. “You will own nothing” was never rhetorical. They meant it! Crucible of Tokens is the first book to explain it in plain English, for people who have never read a financial white paper and never will. No jargon, no crypto hype, no politics. Just the answers to the questions you are already asking.
by Patrick Wood
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MoralParty.com Newsletter 21, November 21, 2026
“I will expose my Father’s killers no matter who they are,
even if I have to bring down the whole government.”
John F. Kennedy Jr.
https://moralparty.com/2026/11/21/newsletter-21-november-21-2026
Join Our Independent Moral Party
We The People Take Back America
The only thing that will change this horrendously awful situation that now confronts
our country is for us to understand we must organize and unite together politically.
We’re asking our fellow Americans from both sides of the aisle to stop the incessant
fighting with one another and oust the diabolical Jewish oligarchy together.
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Love Is The Answer
Mark R. Elsis
November 25, 2026, 89 Posts Published And Archived. The Digital Control Grid Radically Genuine Interviews Aaron Day (1:37:13)
The Near-Coup At Nvidia And The War On Open-Source AI by Aaron Day, In The News (3:54) by BuelahMan, and "World Government Of The Jews" by Anonymous
Now In My 30th Year Publishing Honest And Independent News Online.
Thanks for sharing!