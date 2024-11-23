Requiescat In Pace, Ursula Haverbeck, Grande Dame Of Revisionism

Requiescat In Pace, Ursula Haverbeck

November 8, 1928 – November 20, 2024

The Undisputed Grande Dame Of Revisionism



Ursula Haverbeck: A Courageous Woman Exposing The Biggest Lie (5:28)

Holocaust Revisionism Archive With 152 Posts

James Jesus Angleton And The JFK Assassination (1:00:01)

Our Hidden History Interviews Lisa Pease

Putin Warns Of Retaliation Against Countries Providing Weapons To Strike Russia

Moscow will respond decisively and in kind to any aggression, the president has said

Moscow reserves the right to strike the military facilities of countries that allow their weapons to be used against Russian territory, President Vladimir Putin has said. The head of state gave a public address on Thursday, promising a decisive response to any aggression. “We will determine the targets during further tests of our newest missile systems based on the threats to the security of the Russian Federation,” Putin stated. The president continued: “We believe that we have the right to use our weapons against the military facilities of those countries that allow their weapons to be used against our facilities.” According to Putin, the United States has ravaged the international security system, raising the risk of a global conflict. The Russian president stressed that Moscow has always favored a peaceful resolution and is ready to resolve all contentious issues. “But we are also ready for any development. Do not doubt it, there will always be a response,” he said.

by RT

Deanna Spingola Interviews Mark R. Elsis, February 11, 2017 (47:44)

We talk about the assassinations of Mary Pinchot Meyer, Dorothy Kilgallen, and President John F. Kennedy.

President Kennedy’s Assassination Was A Zionist Coup

“Jack said it to me sometimes. He said, ‘Oh, God, can you ever imagine what would happen to the country if Lyndon was president.’” ~ Jacqueline Kennedy, 1964

During Kennedy’s presidency, Zionist influence over public opinion was still limited, and Kennedy had enough leeway to implement a balanced policy in the Middle East. Most Americans still had in mind Israel’s unprovoked aggression against Egypt in 1956, backed by France and England. Incidentally, that crisis had revealed a major difference between Kennedy and Johnson. When Eisenhower backed UN Secretary-General Dag Hammarskjold’s decision to impose sanctions on Israel, Johnson used all of his political muscle as Senate Majority Leader to save Israel from that embarrassment. He even wrote a letter of protest to Secretary of State John Foster Dulles, which made the front page of the New York Times on February 20, 1957. John Kennedy did not challenge Johnson, a fellow Democrat, openly. But five months later, he came forward on the Senate floor as a strong supporter of Arab nationalism, denouncing French colonial occupation of Algeria. His speech also made the front page of the New York Times. As Astucia writes, “By supporting independence for Algeria, Kennedy had indirectly aligned himself with Israel’s nemesis, Egyptian President Nasser.”[16] This raised a red flag in Israeli circles. It is not farfetched to assume that, from that time, it was decided that, if Kennedy would beat Johnson to the Democratic primaries in 1960, every possible blackmail should be used to place Johnson right behind his back. Contrary to the public story, Kennedy didn’t choose Johnson as his running mate for political reasons: “I was left with no choice … those bastards were trying to frame me,” was Kennedy’s private explanation.[17]

by Laurent Guyénot

Final Judgment

The Missing Link in the JFK Assassination Conspiracy

“I strongly recommend reading the insightful, well-documented and in my opinion, the best book on the Kennedy assassination; Final Judgment: The Missing Link in the JFK Assassination Conspiracy, written by the late Michael Collins Piper. In Final Judgment, Piper puts forth the number one motive for the assassination of President John Fitzgerald Kennedy; Israel was obsessed with building their covert Dimona nuclear plant, with the aim of obtaining nuclear weapons, and with the proliferation of nuclear weapons being the paramount issue with Kennedy, there was simply no way he was going to let them. Piper also lays out in detail how the assassination of Kennedy and the Presidency of Johnson brought about a 180-degree change in the United States policy towards Israel.” ~ Mark R. Elsis

by Michael Collins Piper

"A nation that is afraid to let its people judge the truth and falsehood

in an open market is a nation that is afraid of its people."

John F. Kennedy

John Fitzgerald Kennedy Timeline

At 423 pages, the most comprehensive timeline on John Fitzgerald Kennedy. Dedicated to my assassinated (by Israel) President on the one hundredth commemoration of his birth, May 29, 2017.

by Mark R. Elsis

