Now In My 30th Year Publishing Honest And Independent News Online.



Support Honest, Independent, And Ad-Free News

Donations Start For As Little As $10 Dollars A Year.

Thank You For Keeping Free Speech Alive, Mark R. Elsis.

https://earthnewspaper.com/donations/thankyou



EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

47,770 Posts Have Been Published And Archived

https://EarthNewspaper.com



January 21, 1964 Interview With Evelyn Lincoln JFK’s Personal Secretary (26:26)

https://rumble.com/v7im95k-january-21-1964-interview-with-evelyn-lincoln-jfks-personal-secretary.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



President John F. Kennedy

https://www.jfklibrary.org



Evelyn Lincoln

https://www.jfklibrary.org/asset-viewer/archives/elpp



The Illuminati’s Toxic Masculinity Salvo

The Illuminati bankers are obsessed with the idea that there are too many people on this planet. This is a fallacy which they use to justify their insatiable gluttony of the earth’s resources which has left the planet impoverished and polluted. Nationalization of their corporate assets starting with the Rothschild-controlled central banks, land reform/deurbanization, an end to the Crown’s deadly resource wars, and fair redistribution of our stolen resources would easily lift all 7.5 billion people on this earth out of poverty and allow the planet to heal from the scars which these psychopaths have left behind.

by Dean Henderson

https://deanhenderson.substack.com/p/the-illuminatis-toxic-masculinity-607



Can What You Believe Make You Sick Or Heal You? A Doctor Explains (2:23:27)

What did one doctor discover about healing when her own life was on the line?

by Radically Genuine

https://drmcfillin.substack.com/p/can-what-you-believe-make-you-sick



An Elegy For Wendell Berry (1934-2026)

Agrarian, Decentralist, Ecologist And Man Of Letters

by Michael Bryant

https://www.unbekoming.com/p/an-elegy-for-wendell-berry-1934-2026



Quotes

Thousands Of Quotes Published And Archived

“It is our task in our time and in our generation,

to hand down undiminished to those who come after us,

as was handed down to us by those who went before,

the natural wealth and beauty which is ours.”

President John F. Kennedy

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Books

Hundreds Of Books Published And Archived

Profiles In Courage

John F. Kennedy had long been interested in the topic of political courage, beginning with his senior thesis at Harvard. The thesis, later published as Why England Slept, was a study of the failure of British political leaders in the 1930s to oppose popular resistance to rearming, leaving the country ill-prepared for World War II. Kennedy’s election to the House in 1946 and the Senate in 1952 gave him personal experience in dealing with the conflicting pressures that legislators face. When Kennedy took a leave of absence from the Senate in 1954 to recover from back surgery, it gave him the opportunity to study the topic of political courage. The project resulted in the publication of Profiles in Courage , which focuses on the careers of eight United States Senators whom Kennedy felt had shown great courage under enormous pressure from their parties and their constituents. His own battles with physical pain and his experiences in World War II as a PT boat commander also gave him inspiration. Profiles in Courage, which Kennedy dedicated to his wife Jacqueline Kennedy, received the Pulitzer Prize for biography in 1957.

by Senator John F. Kennedy

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Memes

Thousands Of Memes Published And Archived

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



MoralParty.com Newsletter 20, November 14, 2026

“We are called to be architects of the future, not its victims.”

R. Buckminster Fuller

https://moralparty.com/2026/11/14/newsletter-20-november-14-2026



Join Our Independent Moral Party

We The People Take Back America

The only thing that will change this horrendously awful situation that now confronts

our country is for us to understand we must organize and unite together politically.

We’re asking our fellow Americans from both sides of the aisle to stop the incessant

fighting with one another and oust the diabolical Jewish oligarchy together.

https://MoralParty.com



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis