Jewish Crimes Against Humanity

EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

7,003 Posts Published And Archived In 2024.

https://EarthNewspaper.com



Featured News

Do Biden, Starmer & Co Want World War Three?

On May 3rd 2022 I made a video entitled `Why they need World War III'. Before that, in February 2022, I explained how the Americans had destroyed the Nord Stream pipeline. Biden boasted that he'd do that. And, as planned, blowing up the pipeline forced a freezing Europe into the war with greater enthusiasm. It also meant that Europe had to buy American gas. The lunatic conspirators claim the pipeline was destroyed by unknown saboteurs - probably, they say, two teenage boys in a rowing boat whose fishing tackle got caught in the pipeline and damaged it.

by Dr. Vernon Coleman

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Do-Biden-Starmer-Co-Want-World-War-Three-by-Dr-Vernon-Coleman



Video Of The Day

Grasping Bastards (2:51)

by DC Dave, Adam Itzkowitz, and BuelahMan

https://rumble.com/v5rdcv2-grasping-bastards-by-dc-dave-adam-itzkowitz-and-buelahman.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Lead Post

This Is How It Begins: The Deep State Wants To Terminate The Constitution

This is how it begins. This is how it always begins, justified in the name of national security. Mass roundups. Raids. Indefinite detentions in concentration camps. Martial law. The erosion of habeas corpus protections. The suspension of the Constitution, at least for select segments of the population. A hierarchy of rights, contingent on whether you belong to a favored political class. This is what you can expect in the not-so-distant future. Once you allow the government to overreach the restraints imposed by the Constitution, no matter what that threat might be, it will be that much harder to restrain it again, no matter which party is at the helm.

by John and Nisha Whitehead

https://www.rutherford.org/publications_resources/john_whiteheads_commentary/this_is_how_it_begins_the_deep_state_wants_to_terminate_the_constitution



Melatonin Is Safe, Cheap, And Effective. Its Suppression Is Proof Of How Much Damage Its Use Would Do To Rockefeller Medicine. (Text and Audio 30:00)

I’ve often suggested that our media functions as a powerful tool of mind control, not too dissimilar from what might be found in the plotlines of classic science fiction. After spending weeks or months immersed in such a controlling narrative, thinking independent thoughts, let alone completely breaking free, becomes a very difficult undertaking.

by Robert Yoho, MD

https://robertyoho.substack.com/p/melatonin-is-safe-cheap-and-effective



Order-Following Biden Launches Long-Range US Missiles Into Russia To Ignite WWIII

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that it defeated a Ukrainian ATACMS attack in the western Bryansk region, shortly before the Kremlin updated its nuclear weapons doctrine to allow for nuclear strikes in response to foreign ballistic missile attacks. While President-elect Trump stacks his administration with Zionist Israeli Firsters, gearing up to instigate World War III against Iran in the Middle East, two months before leaving office Imposter-in-Thief Biden has reportedly approved Ukraine to strike targets deep inside Russia using US long-range ATACMS missiles, apparently bent on igniting WWIII on the European Ukraine warfront.

by Joachim Hagopian

https://jameshfetzer.org/2024/11/joachim-hagopian-order-following-biden-launches-long-range-us-missiles-into-russia-to-ignite-wwiii



Book Of The Day

Fahrenheit 451

Guy Montag is a fireman. His job is to destroy the most illegal of commodities, the printed book, along with the houses in which they are hidden. Montag never questions the destruction and ruin his actions produce, returning each day to his bland life and wife, Mildred, who spends all day with her television “family.” But when he meets an eccentric young neighbor, Clarisse, who introduces him to a past where people didn’t live in fear and to a present where one sees the world through the ideas in books instead of the mindless chatter of television, Montag begins to question everything he has ever known.

by Ray Bradbury

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Quote Of The Day

"We Jews, we are the destroyers and will remain the destroyers.

Nothing you can do will meet our demands and needs.

We will forever destroy because we want a world of our own."

Maurice Samuel

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Website Of The Day

Patrick J. Buchanan

Patrick Buchanan has been a senior advisor to three Presidents, twice a candidate for the Republican presidential nomination, and the nominee of the Reform Party in 2000. Mr. Buchanan has written 14 books, including seven straight New York Times bestsellers: A Republic, Not an Empire; The Death of the West; Where the Right Went Wrong, State of Emergency, Day of Reckoning, Churchill, Hitler and The Unnecessary War, Suicide of a Superpower and The Greatest Comeback: How Richard Nixon Rose from Defeat to Create the New Majority. His newest book is Nixon’s White House Wars.

https://Buchanan.org



Links

Hundreds Of Independent Websites.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links



Memes

Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,800 Archived.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



Subscribe

Subscribe To My Newsletter, Free Speech Social Media And Video Platforms.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis