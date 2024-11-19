EarthNewspaper.com

The Devil works hard to make us lose our souls.

Our Lord works just as hard - at the controls!

“Ab inimico disce” is another of those pithy Latin sayings – “Learn from your enemy.” The text quoted in italics below is a classic illustration of the principle. It comes from a video-clip accessible in French on the Internet at https://crowdbunker.com/v/CPpx2RTFm7 It shows a senior Freemason giving practical instructions to some of his juniors on how to keep souls away from Christ by promoting features of daily living which will make it more and more difficult to have any spiritual life at all. Freemasonry is a powerful enemy of Christ, launched in London in 1717, and – what many Freemasons do not know – designed to wreck the Catholic Church. It spread rapidly to France and America, and has played an important part in de-christianising the entire world ever since.

by Bishop Richard N. Williamson

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Daily-Satan-by-Bishop-Richard-N-Williamson



Why Putin Should Ignore Biden’s Pathetic ATACMS Provocation

The provocative gesture is more symbolic than a substantive threat. Russia should ignore it and focus on demolishing the NATO proxy regime in Kiev.

As provocations go, the latest by President Joe Biden to permit the use of long-range missile strikes on Russia is certainly audacious. But, ultimately, in practice, it is a pathetic gesture by a lame-duck president that will have no impact on Russia’s anticipated military victory against the NATO-armed Kiev regime. Biden’s reported decision is a desperate last-bid gamble to incite an escalation with Russia and to sabotage incoming plans by President-elect Trump to end the conflict in Ukraine.

by Finian Cunningham

https://strategic-culture.su/news/2024/11/18/why-putin-should-ignore-biden-pathetic-atacms-provocation



The Flatline

The Stagnation Of Life Expectancy

Life expectancy is one of the most relevant measures of health outcomes. Historical data on this issue tells the story of the revolutionary medical advancements of the last centuries. Over the last 100 years, life expectancy has risen dramatically. Rapid industrialization and scientific advancements have reduced the early mortality risk tremendously. Since 1900, life expectancy has doubled in nearly every corner of the globe. However, something extremely interesting happened at the turn of this last decade. For the first time in over 60 years, global life expectancy dropped.

by Dr. Alejandro Diaz

https://diazmd.substack.com/p/the-flatline



Israel Wins The US Election

The new cabinet might be worse than the old one

There are inevitably several jokes going around in the circles that I frequent that “MAGA” should instead be “MIGA” as the recent US national election only allowed one to choose between two parties that tried to excel in expressing their love for the Jewish state, with the winner Donald Trump’s Republicans ending up on top to “Make Israel Great[er] Again.” Another joke, more in line with dark humor, is the growing belief that Kamala Harris might have lost the election with the margin of difference being the perception that the Israeli genocide in Gaza, enabled by her party and President Joe Biden, turned many voters against her. Ironically, Donald Trump was more ambiguous and may well turn out to be even worse when it comes to developments in the Middle East.

by Philip Giraldi

https://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/israel-wins-the-us-election



How Yemen Is Redefining Regional Power

Yemen’s bold preemptive strike against US naval forces using sophisticated intelligence methods demonstrates its newfound centrality in the Axis of Resistance, with the unique capability of providing a deterrence umbrella for its entire alliance.

by Khalil Nasrallah

https://thecradle.co/articles/how-yemen-is-redefining-regional-power

Savior Of Humanity

What a beautiful life given us

A paradise for humans to run

Live forever or turn to dust

Whatever happens it's what we've done



And now that we have reached

The time to choose our destiny

Global unity I do preach

Love the savior of humanity



by Mark R. Elsis



November 19, 1981



https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



