Now In My 30th Year Publishing Honest And Independent News Online.



Support Honest, Independent, And Ad-Free News

Donations Start For As Little As $10 Dollars A Year.

Thank You For Keeping Free Speech Alive, Mark R. Elsis.

https://earthnewspaper.com/donations/thankyou



EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

47,639 Posts Have Been Published And Archived

https://EarthNewspaper.com



“A Constitutional Republic, Not A Democracy” (10:58)

by The Dan Smoot Report

https://rumble.com/v7iezrk-a-constitutional-republic-not-a-democracy-by-the-dan-smoot-report.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Thank You Dad

Mark J. Elsis

January 13, 1926

November 16, 2018

by Mark R. Elsis

https://Lovearth.net/ThankYouDad



It’s Wall Street’s Turn To Be Stripmined

Wall Street’s dominance seems eternal until the pendulum of extraction, speculation and wealth-power inequality has reached an extreme, at which point the pendulum reverses.

by Charles Hugh Smith

https://charleshughsmith.substack.com/p/its-wall-streets-turn-to-be-stripmined



Iran In ‘Attack Mode’ For First Time In 200 Years: Nothing Will Be The Same (38:59)

Rachel Blevins Interviews Dr. Marwa Osman

https://rachelblevins.substack.com/p/iran-attack-israel-yemen-lebanon-marwa-osman



Friday The 13th

Oveur was under Unger, and Unger was over Dunn.

by Good Citizen

https://thegoodcitizen.live/p/friday-the-13th



Books

Hundreds Of Books Published And Archived

Christianity And The Survival Of The West (Audiobook 2:42:50)

Chapter subjects The Religion of the West, The Orient, Christianity Today, The Predictable Future, The Consequences, Succedaneous Religion, etc. Scarce softcover

booklet, 73 pages.

by Revilo P. Oliver

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Quotes

Thousands Of Quotes Published And Archived

When asked by Mrs. Elizabeth Willing Powel of Philadelphia

upon the passage of the Constitution on September 17, 1787, what we had created:

“Well, Doctor, what have we got a Republic or a monarchy?”

Benjamin Franklin famously replied, “a Republic, if you can keep it.”

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Memes

Thousands Of Memes Published And Archived

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



MoralParty.com Newsletter 20, November 14, 2026

“Whether we and our politicians know it or not,

Nature is party to all our deals and decisions,

and she has more votes, a longer memory,

and a sterner sense of justice than we do.”

Wendell Berry, Requiescat In Pace

https://moralparty.com/2026/11/14/newsletter-20-november-14-2026



Join Our Independent Moral Party

We The People Take Back America

The only thing that will change this horrendously awful situation that now confronts

our country is for us to understand we must organize and unite together politically.

We’re asking our fellow Americans from both sides of the aisle to stop the incessant

fighting with one another and oust the diabolical Jewish oligarchy together.

https://MoralParty.com



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis