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47,639 Posts Have Been Published And Archived
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“A Constitutional Republic, Not A Democracy” (10:58)
by The Dan Smoot Report
https://rumble.com/v7iezrk-a-constitutional-republic-not-a-democracy-by-the-dan-smoot-report.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Thank You Dad
Mark J. Elsis
January 13, 1926
November 16, 2018
by Mark R. Elsis
https://Lovearth.net/ThankYouDad
It’s Wall Street’s Turn To Be Stripmined
Wall Street’s dominance seems eternal until the pendulum of extraction, speculation and wealth-power inequality has reached an extreme, at which point the pendulum reverses.
by Charles Hugh Smith
https://charleshughsmith.substack.com/p/its-wall-streets-turn-to-be-stripmined
Iran In ‘Attack Mode’ For First Time In 200 Years: Nothing Will Be The Same (38:59)
Rachel Blevins Interviews Dr. Marwa Osman
https://rachelblevins.substack.com/p/iran-attack-israel-yemen-lebanon-marwa-osman
Friday The 13th
Oveur was under Unger, and Unger was over Dunn.
by Good Citizen
https://thegoodcitizen.live/p/friday-the-13th
Books
Hundreds Of Books Published And Archived
Christianity And The Survival Of The West (Audiobook 2:42:50)
Chapter subjects The Religion of the West, The Orient, Christianity Today, The Predictable Future, The Consequences, Succedaneous Religion, etc. Scarce softcover
booklet, 73 pages.
by Revilo P. Oliver
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Quotes
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When asked by Mrs. Elizabeth Willing Powel of Philadelphia
upon the passage of the Constitution on September 17, 1787, what we had created:
“Well, Doctor, what have we got a Republic or a monarchy?”
Benjamin Franklin famously replied, “a Republic, if you can keep it.”
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MoralParty.com Newsletter 20, November 14, 2026
“Whether we and our politicians know it or not,
Nature is party to all our deals and decisions,
and she has more votes, a longer memory,
and a sterner sense of justice than we do.”
Wendell Berry, Requiescat In Pace
https://moralparty.com/2026/11/14/newsletter-20-november-14-2026
Join Our Independent Moral Party
We The People Take Back America
The only thing that will change this horrendously awful situation that now confronts
our country is for us to understand we must organize and unite together politically.
We’re asking our fellow Americans from both sides of the aisle to stop the incessant
fighting with one another and oust the diabolical Jewish oligarchy together.
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Love Is The Answer
Mark R. Elsis
November 16, 2026, 84 Posts Published And Archived. “A Constitutional Republic, Not A Democracy” by The Dan Smoot Report (10:58)
Thank You Dad by Mark R. Elsis, It's Wall Street's Turn To Be Stripmined by Charles Hugh Smith, Rachel Blevins Interviews Dr. Marwa Osman (38:59), and Friday The 13th by Good Citizen
Now In My 30th Year Publishing Honest And Independent News Online.