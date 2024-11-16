EarthNewspaper.com

Welcome To Trump's Zionist America: Now A 'Jewish' Run State

I hope by now, most of you have figured out that Zionist Israel put Trump into office. The so-called election had little to do with it, as it was an Israeli coup meant to saturate even more control over this country by Jews than already exists. This is quite a statement, considering the vast percentage of Zionists who were already in powerful political positions, and controlling major bureaucratic, corporate, and banking institutions.

by Gary D. Barnett

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Welcome-To-Trumps-Zionist-America-Now-A-Jewish-Run-State-by-Gary-D-Barnett



The Medical Mafia Dr. Sam Bailey Interviews Dr. Sam White (59:45)

https://rumble.com/v5pnrih-the-medical-mafia-dr.-sam-bailey-interviews-dr.-sam-white.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



The Kosher President

Donald Trump is now America’s President-Elect. As I said previously, I fully expected that Trump would win by a comfortable electoral margin and that it would be a clean sweep for the GOP. As a result of the big Republican win, most evangelicals and conservatives are predictably acting like the Millennium has arrived.

by Chuck Baldwin

https://chuckbaldwinlive.com/Articles/tabid/109/ID/4656/The-Kosher-President.aspx



Nine Things About Vaccines That You Should Know But That No One Else Will Tell You

The following is taken from Vernon Coleman’s long-term no 1 bestselling book `Anyone who tells you vaccines are safe and effective is lying: Here’s the Proof.’ Dr. Coleman has for decades been the world’s leading medically qualified critic of vaccination programmes.

by Dr. Vernon Coleman

https://www.vernoncoleman.com/tenthingsvac.htm



Steadfast Syrian President Rejects Trump’s Plan To Isolate Syria

Videos by Bashar Al Assad and Vanessa Beeley

Yesterday on UK Column I covered the choices that Trump is making for his administration according to the New York Times and other captive media outlets. There is a clear push by Trump, on behalf of Israel, to force or persuade Syria to leave the Resistance fold and to abandon their alliance with Hezbollah, Palestine and Iran.

by Vanessa Beeley

https://beeley.substack.com/p/steadfast-syrian-president-rejects



The Zionist Vaccination Racket

Whale home page for vaccination documents (books, articles, media stories, quotes, citations, videos, memes, ingredients, contaminants, package inserts, VAERS, also critics & mind control), exposing vaccination, collected over 20 years. For quick expose: (FB Intro: Vax MMR Smallpox DPT) The Zionist Vaccination Racket (Summary), and Vaccination Is Child Abuse (Memes), also Why Vaccination Continues, and you will need Anti-vaccine support. Vaccination is, essentially, a sterilising, death and disease producing child abusing vivisection racket, disguised as ‘disease prevention’, (smallpox vaccine being a textbook example of germ warfare), that maintains control through mind control, mainly Medical lies and the Viral Fear Racket. Proving Diabolical Psychopaths (Mafia) rule. And it’s not difficult to prove, if you open your eyes, but who wants to wake up out of Stockholm syndrome and see it?

by Whale

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



“The case against science is straightforward: much of the scientific literature, perhaps half, may simply be untrue. Afflicted by studies with small sample sizes, tiny effects, invalid exploratory analyses, and flagrant conflicts of interest, together with an obsession for pursuing fashionable trends of dubious importance, science has taken a turn towards darkness.”

Dr. Richard Horton, Editor-in-Chief of the Lancet

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Winter Oak with Paul Cudenec

Winter Oak is a totally independent not-for-profit organisation with a serious aversion to the global mafia’s “development” agenda and a commitment to truth, freedom and social justice. Since 2013, we have published a number of books, most of which are now available as free pdfs, and we produce regular articles, along with an online information bulletin, The Acorn. You can follow us on Twitter here and see our quote for the day here. We can be contacted via winteroak(at)greenmail(dot)net. See the menu above and side panel below to explore the content of this site.

https://WinterOak.org.uk



