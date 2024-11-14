EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

6,850 Posts Published And Archived In 2024.

https://EarthNewspaper.com



Video Of The Day

The Zionist Occupied Government Of Trump 47 (5:41)

All Roads Lead To Iran

by Greg Reese

https://rumble.com/v5pbjge-the-zionist-occupied-government-of-trump-47-by-greg-reese.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Lead Post

Israel Is Brazenly Going Against The Entire World Community

Israel, by brazenly stealing Palestinian property and driving its people out and creating the world's largest open-air prison in Gaza, has made it clear that it is not going to compensate the refugees.

by Viktor Mikhin

https://journal-neo.su/2024/11/14/israel-is-brazenly-going-against-the-entire-world-community



The State-Backed Settler War To Annex The West Bank

With an indebted Trump soon to be back in the White House, Tel Aviv is orchestrating a calculated campaign of militia formation and settler violence to seize control of the West Bank, aiming for annexation and the ethnic cleansing of Palestinian communities.

by Robert Inlakesh

https://thecradle.co/articles/the-state-backed-settler-war-to-annex-the-west-bank



bOObs: The War On Women's Breasts (1:36:21)

Investigates the controversy swirling around the breast cancer screening test mammography.

by Megan S. Smith

https://rumble.com/v5p5j9w-boobs-the-war-on-womens-breasts-by-megan-s.-smith.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



What's Behind Saudi Crown Prince's Demand To Israel Not To Attack Iran?

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, also referred to as MBS, warned Israel against attacking Iran at an Arab League and Organization of Islamic Cooperation Summit in Riyadh on November 11.

by Ekaterina Blinova

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241113/whats-behind-saudi-crown-princes-demand-to-israel-not-to-attack-iran-1120876939.html



British Surgeon Says Israeli Drones ‘Deliberately’ Shooting Children In Gaza (Text and Videos)

A retired British surgeon who recently returned from a hospital in Gaza says he treated bleeding children who had been deliberately targeted by Israeli drones.

by Press TV

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2024/11/13/737179/mamode-gaza-british-surgeon



Book Of The Day

The Underground History Of American Education

"The World's Most Courageous Teacher" reveals the inner circle secrets of the American school system. The legendary schoolteacher, John Taylor Gatto, invested over 10 years of dedicated research to uncover some of the most alarming ideas and writings by the creators and advocates of mandatory attendance schooling, which show where the system came from and why it was created. He combined these facts with his personal experience as a teacher for 30 years in New York public schools, where he won many awards, including being named State Teacher of the Year twice, and has authored an all-time classic. This book was originally published in 2001, and has been printed a number of times. However, this updated version includes new essays from the author, as well as contributions from Dr. Ron Paul, David Ruenzel, and Richard Grove. This is the first of a 3 book volume which will help the reader gain a solid understanding about the American school organization and many of the hidden, yet powerful parts. In this first of set, Mr. Gatto's humble yet bold personality, mixed with humor and class, makes it an enjoyable read, despite the importance and implications of the subject. Mr. Gatto says, "It's time to take our schools back. If they mean to have a war, let it begin now."

by John Taylor Gatto

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Quote Of The Day

“He who binds to himself a joy

Does the winged life destroy;

But he who kisses the joy as it flies

Lives in eternity’s sun rise.”

William Blake, Eternity

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Website Of The Day

CO2 Coalition

Providing the facts about CO2 and climate change

CO2 Coalition is the nation’s leading organization providing facts, resources and information about the vital role carbon dioxide plays in our environment. The Coalition seeks to engage in an informed and dispassionate discussion of climate change, humans’ role in the climate system, the limitations of climate models, and the consequences of mandated reductions in CO2 emissions. In carrying out our mission, we seek to strengthen the understanding of the role of science and the scientific process in addressing complex public policy issues like climate change. Science produces empirical, measurable, objective facts and provides a means for testing hypotheses that can be replicated and potentially disproven. Approaches to policy that do not adhere to the scientific process risk grave damage to the economy and to science.

https://CO2Coalition.org



Links

Hundreds Of Independent Websites.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links



Memes

Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,800 Archived.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



Subscribe

Subscribe To My Newsletter, Free Speech Social Media And Video Platforms.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis