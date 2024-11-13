EarthNewspaper.com

Lead Post

Passing Observations 266

My friend Sir Ramic Hobbs (who got his knighthood by mistake but held onto it because he says it fits his name) says that to find out what is happening in Britain, America, Canada, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australasia, he now watches RT and Aljazeera and regularly visits Expose-News.com and EarthNewspaper.com.

by Dr. Vernon Coleman

https://www.vernoncoleman.com/observations266.htm



Video Of The Day

Candace Owens Interviews Former CIA Officer And Whistleblower Kevin Shipp (1:16:02)

https://rumble.com/v5ospbh-candace-owens-interviews-former-cia-officer-and-whistlblower-kevin-shipp.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Featured News

On November 13, 1964, Pope Paul VI Abandoned The Tradition Of Wearing An Ornate, Bejeweled Crown (Text and Video)

The Day The Pope Gave Up His Papal Tiara To Feed The Poor

Beginning in the 8th century, the papal tiara - a jewel-encrusted, ornately decorated three-tiered, conical crown - was the symbol of papal authority. Worn by new popes on the occasion of their coronations and other solemn occasions, the headdress represented the Bishop of Rome's ascendancy over earthly kings and queens. On November 13, 1964, Pope Paul VI, breaking with tradition, donated his jewel-covered gold and silver three-tired tiara to the poor at a ceremony at St. Peter's Basilica, making him the last pope to wear the ceremonial crown. Following a Mass, attended by 2,000 bishops, the pope rose from his chair and solemnly placed his tiara on the altar. According to news accounts at the time, Pope Paul VI was said to have been moved to make the gesture by discussions of world poverty during meetings of the Ecumenical Council Vatican II.

by Papal Artifacts

https://earthnewspaper.com/2024/11/13/on-november-13-1964-pope-paul-vi-abandoned-the-tradition-of-wearing-an-ornate-bejeweled-crown-by-papal-artifacts-text-and-video



Robert Yoho MD Interviews Dr. Patrick Moore (Text and Video 58:31)

I interviewed Moore in March 2022, when I had 1700 subscribers. For this post, I integrated him with the Rockefeller story and am republishing it for my current 22,000 readers.

https://robertyoho.substack.com/p/331-my-march-2022-patrick-moore-post



Warmongers Predictably Slated For Trump Administration

Clean sweep for Israel: Marco Rubio, Elise Stefanik, Mike Waltz, Brian Hook.

by Sam Husseini

https://husseini.substack.com/p/warmongers-predictably-slated-for



Trump’s Foreign Policy Team Signals Further Drift From ‘America First’ To ‘Israel First’

Illusions harboured by supporters of Donald Trump that his “America First” agenda would prioritise US interests over foreign entanglements have been shattered, as key appointments reveal an “Israel First” policy taking shape.

by MEMO

https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20241112-trumps-foreign-policy-team-signals-further-drift-from-america-first-to-israel-first



Book Of The Day

Twilight Of The Shadow Government

How Transparency Will Kill The Deep State

In this groundbreaking book, Kevin Shipp, a veteran CIA agent who worked with all four Directorates of the agency, including protecting the head of the CIA, provides his perspective on how the agency has strayed so far from its original mission to provide accurate intelligence to the American president.

by Kevin Shipp and Kent Heckenlively, JD

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Quote Of The Day

“The biggest problem that all of this comes down to is the refusal of most people

to believe that people in power wish them harm, actively want to do harm to them.

This is the hardest thing for most people to accept.”

Bob Moran

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Website Of The Day

Expressive Egg with Darren Allen

I write, as you may have discovered, radical philosophy. My work, which you can find an overview of work here, has been widely read, deeply loved and viscerally detested, and it has been generously endorsed by some of our culture’s greatest trouble-makers. I also love, and endeavour to write, outsider literature — fiction and non-fiction. By ‘outside’ I mean outside of civilisation and the false self that made it. I don’t reject everything within the history of civilisation, which would be silly, but I do believe that, ten thousand years ago, man (and I do mean man) made a catastrophic wrong turn into self.

https://ExpressiveEgg.org



Links

Memes

Subscribe

