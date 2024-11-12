EarthNewspaper.com

Video Of The Day

Jury Nullification Weapon Against Tyranny (30:45)

by Tenth Amendment Center

https://rumble.com/v5olhdz-jury-nullification-weapon-against-tyranny-by-tenth-amendment-center.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Featured News

Zionist Israel, Billionaire Tech Magnates, And The 'Deep State' Rulers Just Selected Trump As Their Boy: Why?

Most Americans are consumed by stupidity, but blessed by all the capabilities of an indifferent moron. How else could such a large population falsely considered to be strong and free, succumb to their own enslavement so easily? Once again, the political selection process is over, and now the reality of evil can be cranked up to high gear while the sheep collectively bleat and baa as they continue to hide from the truth. Ah, the essence of ignorance abounds, but the stink of it is covered up by pure mindlessness.

by Gary D. Barnett

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Zionist-Israel-Billionaire-Tech-Magnates-And-The-Deep-State-Rulers-Just-Selected-Trump-As-Their-Boy-Why-by-Gary-D-Barnett



Featured Videos

Investigating War Crimes In Gaza by Al Jazeera (1:20:59)

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Videos



Featured Music

Frank Sinatra (111 Posts)

Playlist by Mark R. Elsis

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music



Featured Archive

Michael Walsh Archive With 97 Posts.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Featured-Archive



Book Of The Day

The Secret Team

The CIA And Its Allies In Control Of The United States And The World

The Secret Team, L. Fletcher Prouty’s expose´ of the CIA’s brutal methods of maintaining national security during the Cold War, was first published in the 1970s. However, virtually all copies of the book disappeared upon distribution, having been purchased en masse by shady “private buyers.”

by L. Fletcher Prouty

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Quote Of The Day

"Americans like to talk about (or be told about) Democracy but, when put to the test, usually find it to be an 'inconvenience.' We have opted instead for an authoritarian system disguised as a Democracy. We pay through the nose for an enormous joke-of-a-government, let it push us around, and then wonder how all those assholes got in there."

Frank Zappa

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Website Of The Day

Phys.org

Science news

https://Phys.org



