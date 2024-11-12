November 12, 2024, 10 Posts Published And Archived.
Jury Nullification Weapon Against Tyranny (30:45) by TAC and Zionist Israel, Billionaire Tech Magnates, And The 'Deep State' Rulers Just Selected Trump As Their Boy: Why? by Gary D. Barnett
Video Of The Day
Jury Nullification Weapon Against Tyranny (30:45)
by Tenth Amendment Center
Featured News
Zionist Israel, Billionaire Tech Magnates, And The 'Deep State' Rulers Just Selected Trump As Their Boy: Why?
Most Americans are consumed by stupidity, but blessed by all the capabilities of an indifferent moron. How else could such a large population falsely considered to be strong and free, succumb to their own enslavement so easily? Once again, the political selection process is over, and now the reality of evil can be cranked up to high gear while the sheep collectively bleat and baa as they continue to hide from the truth. Ah, the essence of ignorance abounds, but the stink of it is covered up by pure mindlessness.
by Gary D. Barnett
Featured Videos
Investigating War Crimes In Gaza by Al Jazeera (1:20:59)
Featured Music
Frank Sinatra (111 Posts)
Playlist by Mark R. Elsis
Featured Archive
Michael Walsh Archive With 97 Posts.
Book Of The Day
The Secret Team
The CIA And Its Allies In Control Of The United States And The World
The Secret Team, L. Fletcher Prouty’s expose´ of the CIA’s brutal methods of maintaining national security during the Cold War, was first published in the 1970s. However, virtually all copies of the book disappeared upon distribution, having been purchased en masse by shady “private buyers.”
by L. Fletcher Prouty
Quote Of The Day
"Americans like to talk about (or be told about) Democracy but, when put to the test, usually find it to be an 'inconvenience.' We have opted instead for an authoritarian system disguised as a Democracy. We pay through the nose for an enormous joke-of-a-government, let it push us around, and then wonder how all those assholes got in there."
Frank Zappa
Website Of The Day
Phys.org
Science news
