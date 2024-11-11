November 11, 2024, 55 Posts Published And Archived.
The Corruption Is Real And Sickening by Dr. Sam Bailey (16:30) and The Manufactured ‘Pogrom’: Weaponizing Chaos In Amsterdam by Anis Raiss
Video Of The Day
The Corruption Is Real And Sickening (16:30)
by Dr. Sam Bailey
https://rumble.com/v5o7aek-the-corruption-is-real-and-sickening-by-dr.-sam-bailey.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Lead Post
The Manufactured ‘Pogrom’: Weaponizing Chaos In Amsterdam
The western world and mainstream media have once again jumped on an opportunity to conflate anti-Zionism with antisemitism after Israeli football hooligans, protected by the Mossad, wreaked havoc on the streets of Amsterdam, deliberately provoking a harsh response.
by Anis Raiss
https://thecradle.co/articles/the-manufactured-pogrom-weaponizing-chaos-in-amsterdam
Dutch Ignite Amsterdam Pogroms Against Jewish Subversives (17:52)
by Stew Peters
https://rumble.com/v5nvddz-dutch-ignite-amsterdam-pogroms-against-jewish-subversives-by-stew-peters.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Combat Antisemitism Movement: Another Zionist Regime Asset Unmasked
Yet again we find that campaigners against antisemitism are actually militant supporters, in fact agents, of the genocide in Palestine.
by David Miller
https://english.almayadeen.net/articles/opinion/the-zionist-regime-front-and-the-beren-family
Book Of The Day
Enemies Of The People
The Rothschilds And Their Corrupt Global Empire
by Paul Cudenec
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books
Quote Of The Day
"Fear is the passion of slaves."
Patrick Henry
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Website Of The Day
Shadow Government Statistics
Analysis Behind And Beyond Government Economic Reporting
Shadow Government Statistics" is an electronic newsletter service that exposes and analyzes flaws in current U.S. government economic data and reporting, as well as in certain private-sector numbers, and provides an assessment of underlying economic and financial conditions, net of financial-market and political hype.
by John Williams
https://ShadowStats.com
Love Is The Answer
Mark R. Elsis