EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

6,790 Posts Published And Archived In 2024.

https://EarthNewspaper.com



Video Of The Day

The Corruption Is Real And Sickening (16:30)

by Dr. Sam Bailey

https://rumble.com/v5o7aek-the-corruption-is-real-and-sickening-by-dr.-sam-bailey.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Lead Post

The Manufactured ‘Pogrom’: Weaponizing Chaos In Amsterdam

The western world and mainstream media have once again jumped on an opportunity to conflate anti-Zionism with antisemitism after Israeli football hooligans, protected by the Mossad, wreaked havoc on the streets of Amsterdam, deliberately provoking a harsh response.

by Anis Raiss

https://thecradle.co/articles/the-manufactured-pogrom-weaponizing-chaos-in-amsterdam



Dutch Ignite Amsterdam Pogroms Against Jewish Subversives (17:52)

by Stew Peters

https://rumble.com/v5nvddz-dutch-ignite-amsterdam-pogroms-against-jewish-subversives-by-stew-peters.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Combat Antisemitism Movement: Another Zionist Regime Asset Unmasked

Yet again we find that campaigners against antisemitism are actually militant supporters, in fact agents, of the genocide in Palestine.

by David Miller

https://english.almayadeen.net/articles/opinion/the-zionist-regime-front-and-the-beren-family



Book Of The Day

Enemies Of The People

The Rothschilds And Their Corrupt Global Empire

by Paul Cudenec

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Quote Of The Day

"Fear is the passion of slaves."

Patrick Henry

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Website Of The Day

Shadow Government Statistics

Analysis Behind And Beyond Government Economic Reporting

Shadow Government Statistics" is an electronic newsletter service that exposes and analyzes flaws in current U.S. government economic data and reporting, as well as in certain private-sector numbers, and provides an assessment of underlying economic and financial conditions, net of financial-market and political hype.

by John Williams

https://ShadowStats.com



Links

Hundreds Of Independent Websites.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links



Memes

Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,700 Archived.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



Subscribe

Subscribe To My Newsletter, Free Speech Social Media And Video Platforms.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis