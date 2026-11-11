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EarthNewspaper.com

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47,555 Posts Have Been Published And Archived

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The Myth Of German Villainy by Benton L. Bradberry (1:54:56)

Henrik Palmgren Of Red Ice Interviewed Benton L. Bradberry In March 2016

https://rumble.com/v7i5lvo-the-myth-of-german-villainy-by-benton-l.-bradberry-2016-red-ice-interview.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Tekel

Food Freedom, Weighed Fair.

Tekel connects people around goods and services through a better way to exchange value. A 24/7 farmers market in your pocket. Cultivate. Trade. Connect.

https://Tekel.market



Real Food. Local Power. Decentralize The Food Supply (42:06)

Ann Vandersteel Interviews Corey Digs

https://rumble.com/v7hybhw-11-6-26-steel-news-real-food.-local-power.-decentralize-the-food-supply.html



The Way Forward

This is the concluding chapter in the series The Revolution No One Sees Coming.

by Charles Hugh Smith

https://charleshughsmith.substack.com/p/the-way-forward



ACH (2965) Andrew Carrington Hitchcock Presents #30 – The Music Of David Bowie (26:33)

https://andrewcarringtonhitchcock.com/2026/11/10/ach-2965-andrew-carrington-hitchcock-presents-30-the-music-of-david-bowie



Books

Hundreds Of Books Published And Archived

The Myth Of German Villainy (Book and Audiobook)

As the title The Myth of German Villainy indicates, this book is about the mischaracterization of Germany as history’s ultimate “villain.” The “official” story of Western Civilization in the twentieth century casts Germany as the disturber of the peace in Europe, and the cause of both World War I and World War II, though the facts don’t bear that out. During both wars, fantastic atrocity stories were invented by Allied propaganda to create hatred of the German people for the purpose of bringing public opinion around to support the wars. The “Holocaust” propaganda which emerged after World War II further solidified this image of Germany as history’s ultimate villain. But how true is this “official” story? Was Germany really history’s ultimate villain?

by Benton L. Bradberry

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Quotes

Thousands Of Quotes Published And Archived



The Master’s Biddings



Corruption pervasively

Embedded throughout the land

The master’s biddings

Woven into the fabric of our lives



Eradication perversely

Unending on a scale so grand

The billion starving babies

|During my life’s dying cries



Apathy prevailing

The conditioned sheep are all around

The master’s biddings

Are now done without a thought or sound



by Mark R. Elsis



November 5, 1996

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Memes

Thousands Of Memes Published And Archived

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MoralParty.com Newsletter 19, November 7, 2026

These reasons, and countless others are why,

our current corrupt and demonic system,

needs to be thoroughly dismantled.

Not fixed a little, or even a lot,

it must be completely taken apart,

and then built back up from scratch.

This is our duty, and it is here and now,

to create an honest and moral country,

so that our future generations may flourish.

https://moralparty.com/2026/11/07/newsletter-19-november-7-2026



Join Our Independent Moral Party

We The People Take Back America

The only thing that will change this horrendously awful situation that now confronts

our country is for us to understand we must organize and unite together politically.

We’re asking our fellow Americans from both sides of the aisle to stop the incessant

fighting with one another and oust the diabolical Jewish oligarchy together.|

https://MoralParty.com



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis