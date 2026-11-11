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The Myth Of German Villainy by Benton L. Bradberry (1:54:56)
Henrik Palmgren Of Red Ice Interviewed Benton L. Bradberry In March 2016
https://rumble.com/v7i5lvo-the-myth-of-german-villainy-by-benton-l.-bradberry-2016-red-ice-interview.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Tekel
Food Freedom, Weighed Fair.
Tekel connects people around goods and services through a better way to exchange value. A 24/7 farmers market in your pocket. Cultivate. Trade. Connect.
https://Tekel.market
Real Food. Local Power. Decentralize The Food Supply (42:06)
Ann Vandersteel Interviews Corey Digs
https://rumble.com/v7hybhw-11-6-26-steel-news-real-food.-local-power.-decentralize-the-food-supply.html
The Way Forward
This is the concluding chapter in the series The Revolution No One Sees Coming.
by Charles Hugh Smith
https://charleshughsmith.substack.com/p/the-way-forward
ACH (2965) Andrew Carrington Hitchcock Presents #30 – The Music Of David Bowie (26:33)
https://andrewcarringtonhitchcock.com/2026/11/10/ach-2965-andrew-carrington-hitchcock-presents-30-the-music-of-david-bowie
Books
Hundreds Of Books Published And Archived
The Myth Of German Villainy (Book and Audiobook)
As the title The Myth of German Villainy indicates, this book is about the mischaracterization of Germany as history’s ultimate “villain.” The “official” story of Western Civilization in the twentieth century casts Germany as the disturber of the peace in Europe, and the cause of both World War I and World War II, though the facts don’t bear that out. During both wars, fantastic atrocity stories were invented by Allied propaganda to create hatred of the German people for the purpose of bringing public opinion around to support the wars. The “Holocaust” propaganda which emerged after World War II further solidified this image of Germany as history’s ultimate villain. But how true is this “official” story? Was Germany really history’s ultimate villain?
by Benton L. Bradberry
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books
Quotes
Thousands Of Quotes Published And Archived
The Master’s Biddings
Corruption pervasively
Embedded throughout the land
The master’s biddings
Woven into the fabric of our lives
Eradication perversely
Unending on a scale so grand
The billion starving babies
|During my life’s dying cries
Apathy prevailing
The conditioned sheep are all around
The master’s biddings
Are now done without a thought or sound
by Mark R. Elsis
November 5, 1996
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Memes
Thousands Of Memes Published And Archived
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MoralParty.com Newsletter 19, November 7, 2026
These reasons, and countless others are why,
our current corrupt and demonic system,
needs to be thoroughly dismantled.
Not fixed a little, or even a lot,
it must be completely taken apart,
and then built back up from scratch.
This is our duty, and it is here and now,
to create an honest and moral country,
so that our future generations may flourish.
https://moralparty.com/2026/11/07/newsletter-19-november-7-2026
Join Our Independent Moral Party
We The People Take Back America
The only thing that will change this horrendously awful situation that now confronts
our country is for us to understand we must organize and unite together politically.
We’re asking our fellow Americans from both sides of the aisle to stop the incessant
fighting with one another and oust the diabolical Jewish oligarchy together.|
https://MoralParty.com
Love Is The Answer
Mark R. Elsis