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We Let AI Build Itself A Robot, It Does Exactly What Experts Warned (15:04)

by InsideAI

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A Call For New ‘Revolutionaries’ (1:12:12)

by Asha Logos

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Technocracy Rising

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“Economically, he brings about the destruction of the State by a systematic method of sabotaging social enterprises until these become so costly that they are taken out of the hands of the State and submitted to the control of Jewish finance. Politically, he works to withdraw from the State its means of subsistence, inasmuch as he undermines the foundations of national resistance and defence, destroys the confidence which the people have in their government, reviles the past and its history and drags everything really great into the gutter. Culturally, his activity consists in poisoning art, literature and the theatre, holding the expression of natural sentiment up to scorn, overturning all concepts of the sublime and beautiful, the worthy and the good, finally dragging the people down to the level of his own low mentality. Of religion he makes a mockery. Morality and decency are described as antiquated prejudices and thus a systematic attack is made for the purpose of undermining those last foundations on which the national being must rest if the nation is to struggle for its existence in this world. Now begins the great and final revolution. As soon as the Jew is in possession of political power he drops all pretence. Out of the democratic Jew, the Jew of the people, arises the Jew lusting for blood, the tyrant of the peoples. In the course of a few years he endeavours to exterminate all those who represent the national intelligentsia, and by thus depriving the peoples of their natural intellectual leaders, he prepares them for their fate as slaves under a lasting despotism. Russia furnishes the most terrible example of such slavery. In that country the Jew killed or starved thirty millions of the people a bout of savage fanaticism and resorted to the employment of inhuman torture. He did this so that a gang of Jewish would-be literati and financial bandits should dominate over a great people. The final consequence is not merely that the people lose all their freedom under the domination of the Jews, but that in the end, these parasites themselves disappear. The death of the victim is followed sooner or later by that of the vampire.”

Adolf Hitler, Mein Kampf Stalag Edition. XI Nature And Race Page 282

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MoralParty.com Newsletter 18, October 31, 2026

“We Jews, we, the destroyers, will remain the destroyers forever.

Nothing that you will do will meet our needs and demands.

We will for ever destroy because we need a world of our own.”

Maurice Samuel, You Gentiles

https://moralparty.com/2026/10/31/newsletter-18-october-31-2026



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our country is for us to understand we must organize and unite together politically.

We’re asking our fellow Americans from both sides of the aisle to stop the incessant

fighting with one another and oust the diabolical Jewish oligarchy together.

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Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis