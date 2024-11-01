EarthNewspaper.com

Top Five Reasons Not To Vote

Democracy is vastly overrated. The national elections this November 5 (Guy Fawkes Day, FWIW) have every chance of turning into a chaotic catastrophe. I'm not, therefore, going to discuss either candidate. Let's instead talk about principles. That's something few people discuss these days. "Democracy" is not like the consensus of a few friends agreeing to see the same movie. Most often, it boils down to a kinder and gentler variety of mob rule, dressed in a coat and tie. The essence of positive values like personal liberty, prosperity, opportunity, fraternity, and equality have little to do with democracy. Those things exist because of free minds, free markets, and limited government. Democracy, by contrast, focuses people's thoughts on politics, not production, on the collective, not on their own lives. That's not good. Although democracy is just one way to structure a state, the concept has reached cult status, unassailable as political dogma. It is, as economist Joseph Schumpeter observed, "a surrogate faith for intellectuals deprived of religion." Most of the founders of America were much more concerned with liberty than democracy. Tocqueville saw democracy and liberty as almost polar opposites.

by Doug Casey

https://internationalman.com/articles/doug-caseys-top-five-reasons-not-to-vote



The Fourth Phase Of Water

World renowned scientist, Dr. Gerald Pollack, takes us on a fantastic voyage through water, showing us a hidden universe teeming with physical activity— providing simple explanations for common everyday phenomena, which you have inevitably seen but not really understood. For instance, have you ever wondered… How do clouds made up of dense water droplets manage to float in the sky? Why don’t your joints squeak as they rub together? Why do you sink in dry sand, but not in wet sand? How does capillary action manage to raise water up a 100 foot tree? Why does warm water freeze quicker than cool water? Pollack uses a recent and fundamental scientific finding— EZ water—to help explain these and many other head-scratchers. When touching most surfaces, water transforms itself into so-called EZ (Exclusion Zone) water, also known as structured water or fourth phase water. EZ water, whose formula is H3O2, differs dramatically from H2O. And, there is a lot of it, everywhere.

by Gerald H. Pollack

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



"Liberty is not for these slaves; I do not advocate inflicting it against their conscience. On the contrary, I am strongly in favor of letting them crawl and grovel all they please before whatever fraud or combination of frauds they choose to venerate...Our whole practical government is grounded in mob psychology and the Boobus Americanus will follow any command that promises to make him safer."

H. L. Mencken

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



