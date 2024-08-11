EarthNewspaper.com

Meetings And Stories Chapter 10, Robin Williams



My Two Meetings With Robin Williams



I am publishing My Two Meetings With Robin Williams on Sunday, August 11, 2024.

It is exactly fifty years since I first met Robin on Sunday, August 11, 1974.

And exactly ten years after Robin passed on Monday, August 11, 2014.

Requiescat In Pace, Robin Williams, July 21, 1951 – August 11, 2014.



The last few days had been quite eventful in New York City and the United States. On August 7, 1974, Philippe Petit performed his incredible tightrope walk between the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center complex, which he called “le coup.” Then, on August 8, 1974, Richard M. Nixon resigned from the presidency. On Sunday, August 10, 1974, I decided to travel to Manhattan alone, walk around, and experience all the most wonderful city on earth had to offer.



It was around four in the afternoon, and I had already done a few hours of walking all over when I found the perfect place to sit and watch the world go by. So, I sat on a concrete bench in Grand Army Plaza, just in front of The Plaza Hotel.



It was a picture-perfect late afternoon, sunny, not too humid, with a high of only about 80 degrees. The Central Park South sidewalk was bustling with people, including numerous tourists, when I suddenly noticed a mime shadowing a person walking along the sidewalk.



From where I was sitting, on the bench closest to the sidewalk, I had a completely unobstructed view of his act. Little did I know at first glance, but I soon realized that I had a front-row center seat to what would be the most phenomenal live performance I ever witnessed in my life.



by Mark R. Elsis



https://MeetingsAndStories.com/Robin-Williams-by-Mark-R-Elsis



Meetings and Stories

The Wondrous Journey of My Life

by Mark R. Elsis

https://MeetingsAndStories.com



Video Of The Day

Robin Williams Live On Broadway 2002 (1:39:53)

https://rumble.com/v5aimga-robin-williams-live-on-broadway-2002.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



