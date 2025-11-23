Meetings And Stories, Chapter 13

Kennedy - Lincoln Coincidences

by Mark R. Elsis



John F. Kennedy (May 29, 1917 – November 22, 1963)

Abraham Lincoln (February 12, 1809 – April 15, 1865)



“It is our task in our time and in our generation,

to hand down undiminished to those who come after us,

as was handed down to us by those who went before,

the natural wealth and beauty which is ours.”

President John Fitzgerald Kennedy



Abraham Lincoln was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1846.

John F. Kennedy was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1946.



Lincoln was elected as President of the United States in 1860.

Kennedy was elected as President of the United States in 1960.



Lincoln lost an 11-year-old son (William Wallace Lincoln) while President.

Kennedy lost a two-day-old son (Patrick Bouvier Kennedy) while President.



The eldest son of Lincoln (Robert Todd Lincoln) was the Ambassador to England at the Court of St. James.

The father of Kennedy (Joseph P. Kennedy Sr.) was the Ambassador to England at the Court of St. James.



The two youngest sons of Lincoln, William, and Thomas, had ponies they rode on the White House grounds.(His second son, Edward Baker Lincoln, was born on March 10, 1846, and died on February 1, 1850.)

The daughter of Kennedy, Caroline, had a pony she rode on the White House grounds.



Lincoln had two young children while living at the White House.

Kennedy had two young children while living at the White House.



Lincoln let both his children run and play in his office.

Kennedy let both his children run and play in his office.



The first name of the private secretary for Lincoln was John (John George Nicolay)



The last name of the private secretary for Kennedy was Lincoln (Evelyn Lincoln, who was born 100 years after Lincoln, and whose husband Harold’s nickname was Abe).



Lincoln and Kennedy each have 7 letters.



In Lincoln and Kennedy, vowels (v) and consonants (c) fall in the same order: c, v, c, c, v, c, and c.



Full Article: https://MeetingsAndStories.Com/Kennedy-Lincoln-Coincidences-by-Mark-R-Elsis



Meetings and Stories

The Wondrous Journey of My Life

by Mark R. Elsis

https://MeetingsAndStories.com



EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

42,603 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020

https://EarthNewspaper.com



Honest, Independent, And Ad-Free News.

EarthNewspaper.com is 100% reader-supported.

Please consider becoming a paid subscriber today.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis