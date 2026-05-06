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44,596 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020

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Do I Feel Lucky? Well, Do Ya, Punk? Clint Eastwood As Dirty Harry (0:51)

With commentary on the most important and disturbing article I’ve ever written, about the dystopian downside of AI. To be published on July 4, 2026.

by Mark R. Elsis

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Do-I-Feel-Lucky-Well-Do-Ya-Punk-Clint-Eastwood-As-Dirty-Harry



Ireland 1845-1850:

The Perfect Holocaust

And Who Kept It “Perfect”

Famine Lies vs. Holocaust Facts.

Ireland starved because its food, from 40 to 70 shiploads per day, was removed at gunpoint by 12,000 British constables reinforced by the British militia, battleships, excise vessels, Coast Guard, and by 200,000 British soldiers (100,000 at any given moment). If Britain’s census figures for Ireland are correct the British government murdered approximately 5.16 million Irish men, women, and children; making it the Irish Holocaust.

by Christopher Fogarty

http://www.IrishHolocaust.org



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis