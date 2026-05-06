May 6, 2026, 7 Posts Published And Archived. Do I Feel Lucky? Well, Do Ya, Punk? Clint Eastwood As Dirty Harry (0:51)
With commentary on the most important and disturbing article I've ever written, about the dystopian downside of AI by Mark R. Elsis, and Ireland 1845-1850: The Perfect Holocaust by Christopher Fogarty
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Do I Feel Lucky? Well, Do Ya, Punk? Clint Eastwood As Dirty Harry (0:51)
With commentary on the most important and disturbing article I’ve ever written, about the dystopian downside of AI. To be published on July 4, 2026.
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Do-I-Feel-Lucky-Well-Do-Ya-Punk-Clint-Eastwood-As-Dirty-Harry
Ireland 1845-1850:
The Perfect Holocaust
And Who Kept It “Perfect”
Famine Lies vs. Holocaust Facts.
Ireland starved because its food, from 40 to 70 shiploads per day, was removed at gunpoint by 12,000 British constables reinforced by the British militia, battleships, excise vessels, Coast Guard, and by 200,000 British soldiers (100,000 at any given moment). If Britain’s census figures for Ireland are correct the British government murdered approximately 5.16 million Irish men, women, and children; making it the Irish Holocaust.
by Christopher Fogarty
http://www.IrishHolocaust.org
Love Is The Answer
Mark R. Elsis
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It will be published on July 4, 2026.
Where is your article about AI Mark?