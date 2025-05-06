EarthNewspaper.com

The Last Waltz: George Galloway Interviews Seyed Marandi (24:29)

UCLA Gaza Protesters Sue Over Police Violence, Rubber Bullet Injuries (Text and Video)

[Has anyone heard of one Jew being physically hurt at any of the Free Palestine rallies? Because I haven’t, yet they have inverted reality once again, just as they always do, to get their evil way. We must stop these liars.]

hy Al Mayadeen

Can We Survive Another Carrington Event? (17:34)

by The Why Files

Israel Approves Full ‘Conquest’ Of Gaza – Media

The reported plan includes the forced relocation of Palestinians and occupation of the territory

The Israeli government has approved a plan for the complete military occupation of Gaza and the forced relocation of its Palestinian inhabitants to the southern part of the territory, multiple news outlets have reported citing unnamed officials.

by RT

The Hidden War (1:28:13)

by The Crowhous

Here Is Trump: From The Mouth Of Trump

“Since narcissists deep down feel themselves to be faultless, it is inevitable that when they are in conflict with the world they will invariably perceive the conflict as the world’s fault.” ~ M. Scott Peck

by Gary D. Barnett

What Is The Kalergi Plan (1:55)

The Kalerg Plan must be stopped and reversed through remigration to save western civilization.

The Terminal Rot In Corporate America

Corporate America took advantage of the Covid shortages and fiscal largesse to profiteer on a scale criminals could only dream of.

by Charles Hugh Smith

A Starvation Blockade Is Primarily The Mass Murder Of Children

Israel is attacking those who try to feed them…

We’ve all seen the lies, the disgusting denials. “There is no blockade”, Zionists insist while the Israeli government openly admits to not letting supplies across the border. One thing to understand about Zionists is that lying comes just as naturally to them as cruelty.

by Ricky Hale and Council Estate Media

Controlled By AIPAC (1:33)

You're not supposed to see the hand guiding the operation, they posit

by James Hill, MD

Why We Need Nullification

What can we do if Congress passes a bad law? For example, Congress mandates that billions of dollars be spent on aid programs to the Ukraine, the Middle East, and other troubled areas.

by Llewellyn H. Rockwell, Jr.

"All men dream: but not equally.

Those who dream by night

in the dusty recesses of their minds

wake up in the day to find it was vanity,

but the dreamers of the day are dangerous men,

for they may act their dreams with open eyes,

to make it possible.”

T. E. Lawrence (“Lawrence of Arabia”)

Books by Michael Walsh

Michael Walsh is a Liverpool-born Irish author. Said to be Britain’s most successful multi-topical author he has so far penned and published more than 70 book titles. The internationally recognised writer provides articles and columns for numerous magazines and international news media. In 2011 he was awarded 'Writer of the Year' by the publishers of Euro Weekly News.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



On May 6, 1978, the soundtrack to Saturday Night Fever began an astonishing 18-week straight run at the top of the UK album chart. Across the Atlantic, it spent an unbroken 24-week run atop the Billboard 200 and was well on its way to being certified 16x Platinum by the RIAA. Primarily featuring music by the Bee Gees, the soundtrack spawned a multitude of hit singles, including “Stayin’ Alive,” “How Deep Is Your Love,” and “Night Fever” (all US No.1s). The film and album (which became one of the highest-selling soundtracks of all time) both played a major role in the disco phenomenon, while in 2014, the Library of Congress added Saturday Night Fever to its National Recording Registry.

Solari Report

Solari is a private company founded by Catherine Austin Fitts.

Our mission is to help you live a free and inspired life. This includes building wealth in ways that build real wealth in the wider economy. We believe that personal and family wealth is a critical ingredient of both individual freedom and community health and well-being.

