May 6, 2025, 34 Posts Published And Archived. The Last Waltz: George Galloway Interviews Seyed Marandi (24:29)
UCLA Gaza Protesters Sue Over Police Violence, Rubber Bullet Injuries by Al Mayadeen, Can We Survive Another Carrington Event? by The Why Files (17:34), Israel Approves Full ‘Conquest’ Of Gaza by RT
Honest, Independent, And Ad-Free News. EarthNewspaper.com is 100% reader-supported. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber today. Thank you, Mark R. Elsis.
EarthNewspaper.com
All The Honest News Fit To Publish
39,638 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020
https://EarthNewspaper.com
Video Of The Day
The Last Waltz: George Galloway Interviews Seyed Marandi (24:29)
https://rumble.com/v6t0ohl-the-last-waltz-george-galloway-interviews-seyed-marandi.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Lead Post
UCLA Gaza Protesters Sue Over Police Violence, Rubber Bullet Injuries (Text and Video)
[Has anyone heard of one Jew being physically hurt at any of the Free Palestine rallies? Because I haven’t, yet they have inverted reality once again, just as they always do, to get their evil way. We must stop these liars.]
hy Al Mayadeen
https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/ucla-gaza-protesters-sue-over-police-violence--rubber-bullet
Featured Video
Can We Survive Another Carrington Event? (17:34)
by The Why Files
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Videos
Israel Approves Full ‘Conquest’ Of Gaza – Media
The reported plan includes the forced relocation of Palestinians and occupation of the territory
The Israeli government has approved a plan for the complete military occupation of Gaza and the forced relocation of its Palestinian inhabitants to the southern part of the territory, multiple news outlets have reported citing unnamed officials.
by RT
https://www.rt.com/news/616801-israel-plan-gaza-conquest
The Hidden War (1:28:13)
by The Crowhous
https://rumble.com/v6sxcr5-the-hidden-war.html
Here Is Trump: From The Mouth Of Trump
“Since narcissists deep down feel themselves to be faultless, it is inevitable that when they are in conflict with the world they will invariably perceive the conflict as the world’s fault.” ~ M. Scott Peck
by Gary D. Barnett
https://garydbarnett.substack.com/p/here-is-trump-from-the-mouth-of-trump
What Is The Kalergi Plan (1:55)
The Kalerg Plan must be stopped and reversed through remigration to save western civilization.
https://rumble.com/v6sxw9h-what-is-kalergi-plan.html
The Terminal Rot In Corporate America
Corporate America took advantage of the Covid shortages and fiscal largesse to profiteer on a scale criminals could only dream of.
by Charles Hugh Smith
https://charleshughsmith.substack.com/p/the-terminal-rot-in-corporate-america
A Starvation Blockade Is Primarily The Mass Murder Of Children
Israel is attacking those who try to feed them…
We’ve all seen the lies, the disgusting denials. “There is no blockade”, Zionists insist while the Israeli government openly admits to not letting supplies across the border. One thing to understand about Zionists is that lying comes just as naturally to them as cruelty.
by Ricky Hale and Council Estate Media
https://www.councilestatemedia.uk/p/a-starvation-blockade-is-primarily
Controlled By AIPAC (1:33)
You're not supposed to see the hand guiding the operation, they posit
by James Hill, MD
https://hillmd.substack.com/p/covid-lab-leak-psyop-promoted-by
Why We Need Nullification
What can we do if Congress passes a bad law? For example, Congress mandates that billions of dollars be spent on aid programs to the Ukraine, the Middle East, and other troubled areas.
by Llewellyn H. Rockwell, Jr.
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2025/05/lew-rockwell/why-we-need-nullification
Quote Of The Day
"All men dream: but not equally.
Those who dream by night
in the dusty recesses of their minds
wake up in the day to find it was vanity,
but the dreamers of the day are dangerous men,
for they may act their dreams with open eyes,
to make it possible.”
T. E. Lawrence (“Lawrence of Arabia”)
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Book Of The Day
Books by Michael Walsh
Michael Walsh is a Liverpool-born Irish author. Said to be Britain’s most successful multi-topical author he has so far penned and published more than 70 book titles. The internationally recognised writer provides articles and columns for numerous magazines and international news media. In 2011 he was awarded 'Writer of the Year' by the publishers of Euro Weekly News.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books
Music Of The Day
On May 6, 1978, the soundtrack to Saturday Night Fever began an astonishing 18-week straight run at the top of the UK album chart. Across the Atlantic, it spent an unbroken 24-week run atop the Billboard 200 and was well on its way to being certified 16x Platinum by the RIAA. Primarily featuring music by the Bee Gees, the soundtrack spawned a multitude of hit singles, including “Stayin’ Alive,” “How Deep Is Your Love,” and “Night Fever” (all US No.1s). The film and album (which became one of the highest-selling soundtracks of all time) both played a major role in the disco phenomenon, while in 2014, the Library of Congress added Saturday Night Fever to its National Recording Registry.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day
Website Of The Day
Solari Report
Solari is a private company founded by Catherine Austin Fitts.
Our mission is to help you live a free and inspired life. This includes building wealth in ways that build real wealth in the wider economy. We believe that personal and family wealth is a critical ingredient of both individual freedom and community health and well-being.
https://Solari.com
Links
Hundreds Of Independent Websites
And To All Website Of The Day
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links
Meme Of The Day
Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,900 Archived.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes
Subscribe
Subscribe To My Newsletter, Free Speech Social Media And Video Platforms.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe
"For it is in giving that we receive."
Saint Francis of Assisi
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate
Meetings And Stories
The Wondrous Journey Of My Life
by Mark R. Elsis
https://MeetingsAndStories.com
Love Is The Answer
Mark R. Elsis