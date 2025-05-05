EarthNewspaper.com

How The Eliza Effect Is Being Used To Game Humanity (44:40)

by Truthstream Media

https://rumble.com/v6sz1v1-how-the-eliza-effect-is-being-used-to-game-humanity-by-truthstream-media.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Israel’s Nukes

I have been informed by a correspondent that the site that I used for the explanation of why the Trump administration continues to lie for Israel about its nuclear arsenal has a credibility problem of its own. One can spot it by reading the article carefully.

by David Martin

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Israels-Nukes-by-David-Martin



US House Set To Vote On Bill Of Fines, Prison For Boycott Of Israel

The US House of Representatives is set to vote on a controversial bill that proposes fines or prison terms for Americans participating in boycotts of Israel or Israeli settlements, promoted by international governmental organizations such as the UN or EU.

by PressTV

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2025/05/03/747287/House-of-Representatives-will-pass-act-to-counter-anti-Israel-sentiment



Master Baby-Killers Of The Universe – FFWN With Cat McGuire (1:04:25)

Are Zionists the “masters of the universe”…or just master baby-killers? Cat McGuire joins Kevin Barrett to break down the week’s news.

https://rumble.com/v6swstt-master-baby-killers-of-the-universe-ffwn-with-cat-mcguire.html



Israel Has Every Right To Defend Itself From Aid Ships

Everyone knows international waters belong to Israel

by Laura and Normal Island News

https://www.normalisland.co.uk/p/israel-has-every-right-to-defend



Trump Blew It (35:25)

On May 1, 2025, I appeared on “Judging Freedom” with Judge Napolitano. We discussed President Trump’s failed attempt to put an end to the Ukraine war and his floundering foreign policy more generally. Think Iran.

by John J. Mearsheimer

https://mearsheimer.substack.com/p/trump-blew-it



Trump Requests Record $1.01 Trillion For National Defense For FY2026

US President Donald Trump has proposed a historic $1.01 trillion budget for national defense for fiscal year 2026, representing a 13% increase from the current year’s $878.4 billion, according to a document released by the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) on Friday.

by Sputnik

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250502/trump-requests-record-101-trillion-for-national-defense-for-fy2026-1121968130.html



Kent State, Monday, May 4, 1970

It Was Fifty Years Ago Today, That I Realized The United States Government Was Capable Of The Cold-Blooded Murder Of Its Children

I was a twelve-year-old boy on May 4, 1970, and that day changed my life forever. It was the day when I realized that 18 to 22-year-old white Americans could open fire on other 18 to 22-year-old white Americans, who were unarmed and peacefully protesting against the Vietnam War.

by Mark R. Elsis

https://EarthNewspaper.com/KentStateMondayMay41970



Columbia Student Released After Arrest At Immigration Hearing Trap (4:18)

Ali Abunimah, executive director, provides an update on the release of Columbia University student Mohsen Mahdawi on bail.

by The Electronic Intifada

https://rumble.com/v6sudid-columbia-student-released-after-arrest-at-immigration-hearing-trap-with-ali.html



Israeli Ponzi Schemes: Trade And GDP

Ponzi Diamonds: 23.2% of Israel’s total export trade is in diamonds. India is the worlds largest exporter of diamonds which it imports from Africa and Russia as well as sources from one old local mine.

by Helena Glass

https://helenaglass.substack.com/p/israeli-ponzi-schemes-trade-and-gdp



“Once men turned their thinking over to machines

in the hope that this would set them free.

But that only permitted other men

with machines to enslave them.”

Frank Herbert

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Seven Pillars Of Wisdom: A Triumph

Seven Pillars of Wisdom is an unusual and rich work. It encompasses an account of the Arab Revolt against the Turks during the First World War alongside general Middle Eastern and military history, politics, adventure and drama. It is also a memoir of the soldier known as 'Lawrence of Arabia'. Lawrence is a fascinating and controversial figure and his talent as a vivid and imaginative writer shines through on every page of this, his masterpiece. Seven Pillars of Wisdom provides a unique portrait of this extraordinary man and an insight into the birth of the Arab nation.

by T. E. Lawrence

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



On May 5, 1956, Elvis Presley concurrently scored his first US No.1 single and album with “Heartbreak Hotel” and his self-titled debut, respectively. Released as Presley’s first single with label RCA Victor, “Heartbreak Hotel” was recorded in Nashville with his band The Blue Moon Boys, guitarist Chet Atkins, and pianist Floyd Cramer. It topped the Billboard Hot 100 for seven weeks, later becoming the rock’n’roll pioneer’s first million-selling single, and reached the Top 5 of the Country and R&B charts simultaneously. It was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1995.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day



FreeFall

Just someone that wants you to run your own life so you won’t feel the need to run mine.

https://freefall555.substack.com



