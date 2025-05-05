May 5, 2025, 30 Posts Published And Archived. How The Eliza Effect Is Being Used To Game Humanity by Truthstream Media (44:40)
Israel’s Nukes by David Martin, US House Set To Vote On Bill Of Fines, Prison For Boycott Of Israel by PressTV, and Master Baby-Killers Of The Universe – FFWN With Cat McGuire (1:04:25)
Honest, Independent, And Ad-Free News. EarthNewspaper.com is 100% reader-supported. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber today. Thank you, Mark R. Elsis.
EarthNewspaper.com
All The Honest News Fit To Publish
39,604 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020
https://EarthNewspaper.com
Video Of The Day
How The Eliza Effect Is Being Used To Game Humanity (44:40)
by Truthstream Media
https://rumble.com/v6sz1v1-how-the-eliza-effect-is-being-used-to-game-humanity-by-truthstream-media.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Featured News
Israel’s Nukes
I have been informed by a correspondent that the site that I used for the explanation of why the Trump administration continues to lie for Israel about its nuclear arsenal has a credibility problem of its own. One can spot it by reading the article carefully.
by David Martin
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Israels-Nukes-by-David-Martin
Lead Post
US House Set To Vote On Bill Of Fines, Prison For Boycott Of Israel
The US House of Representatives is set to vote on a controversial bill that proposes fines or prison terms for Americans participating in boycotts of Israel or Israeli settlements, promoted by international governmental organizations such as the UN or EU.
by PressTV
https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2025/05/03/747287/House-of-Representatives-will-pass-act-to-counter-anti-Israel-sentiment
Master Baby-Killers Of The Universe – FFWN With Cat McGuire (1:04:25)
Are Zionists the “masters of the universe”…or just master baby-killers? Cat McGuire joins Kevin Barrett to break down the week’s news.
https://rumble.com/v6swstt-master-baby-killers-of-the-universe-ffwn-with-cat-mcguire.html
Israel Has Every Right To Defend Itself From Aid Ships
Everyone knows international waters belong to Israel
by Laura and Normal Island News
https://www.normalisland.co.uk/p/israel-has-every-right-to-defend
Trump Blew It (35:25)
On May 1, 2025, I appeared on “Judging Freedom” with Judge Napolitano. We discussed President Trump’s failed attempt to put an end to the Ukraine war and his floundering foreign policy more generally. Think Iran.
by John J. Mearsheimer
https://mearsheimer.substack.com/p/trump-blew-it
Trump Requests Record $1.01 Trillion For National Defense For FY2026
US President Donald Trump has proposed a historic $1.01 trillion budget for national defense for fiscal year 2026, representing a 13% increase from the current year’s $878.4 billion, according to a document released by the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) on Friday.
by Sputnik
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250502/trump-requests-record-101-trillion-for-national-defense-for-fy2026-1121968130.html
Kent State, Monday, May 4, 1970
It Was Fifty Years Ago Today, That I Realized The United States Government Was Capable Of The Cold-Blooded Murder Of Its Children
I was a twelve-year-old boy on May 4, 1970, and that day changed my life forever. It was the day when I realized that 18 to 22-year-old white Americans could open fire on other 18 to 22-year-old white Americans, who were unarmed and peacefully protesting against the Vietnam War.
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/KentStateMondayMay41970
Columbia Student Released After Arrest At Immigration Hearing Trap (4:18)
Ali Abunimah, executive director, provides an update on the release of Columbia University student Mohsen Mahdawi on bail.
by The Electronic Intifada
https://rumble.com/v6sudid-columbia-student-released-after-arrest-at-immigration-hearing-trap-with-ali.html
Israeli Ponzi Schemes: Trade And GDP
Ponzi Diamonds: 23.2% of Israel’s total export trade is in diamonds. India is the worlds largest exporter of diamonds which it imports from Africa and Russia as well as sources from one old local mine.
by Helena Glass
https://helenaglass.substack.com/p/israeli-ponzi-schemes-trade-and-gdp
Quote Of The Day
“Once men turned their thinking over to machines
in the hope that this would set them free.
But that only permitted other men
with machines to enslave them.”
Frank Herbert
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Book Of The Day
Seven Pillars Of Wisdom: A Triumph
Seven Pillars of Wisdom is an unusual and rich work. It encompasses an account of the Arab Revolt against the Turks during the First World War alongside general Middle Eastern and military history, politics, adventure and drama. It is also a memoir of the soldier known as 'Lawrence of Arabia'. Lawrence is a fascinating and controversial figure and his talent as a vivid and imaginative writer shines through on every page of this, his masterpiece. Seven Pillars of Wisdom provides a unique portrait of this extraordinary man and an insight into the birth of the Arab nation.
by T. E. Lawrence
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books
Music Of The Day
On May 5, 1956, Elvis Presley concurrently scored his first US No.1 single and album with “Heartbreak Hotel” and his self-titled debut, respectively. Released as Presley’s first single with label RCA Victor, “Heartbreak Hotel” was recorded in Nashville with his band The Blue Moon Boys, guitarist Chet Atkins, and pianist Floyd Cramer. It topped the Billboard Hot 100 for seven weeks, later becoming the rock’n’roll pioneer’s first million-selling single, and reached the Top 5 of the Country and R&B charts simultaneously. It was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1995.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day
Website Of The Day
FreeFall
Just someone that wants you to run your own life so you won’t feel the need to run mine.
https://freefall555.substack.com
Links
Hundreds Of Independent Websites
And To All Website Of The Day
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links
Meme Of The Day
Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,900 Archived.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes
Subscribe
Subscribe To My Newsletter, Free Speech Social Media And Video Platforms.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe
"For it is in giving that we receive."
Saint Francis of Assisi
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate
Meetings And Stories
The Wondrous Journey Of My Life
by Mark R. Elsis
https://MeetingsAndStories.com
Love Is The Answer
Mark R. Elsis