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Kent State, Monday, May 4, 1970

It Was Fifty Years Ago Today,

That I Realized The United States Government

Was Capable Of The Cold-Blooded Murder Of Its Children

I was a twelve-year-old boy on May 4, 1970, and that day changed my life forever. It was the day when I realized that 18 to 22-year-old white Americans could open fire on other 18 to 22-year-old white Americans, who were unarmed and peacefully protesting against the Vietnam War.

by Mark R. Elsis, Monday, May 4, 2020

https://EarthNewspaper.com/KentStateMondayMay41970



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis