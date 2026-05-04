May 4, 2026, 52 Posts Published And Archived. Kent State, Monday, May 4, 1970 by Mark R. Elsis, Monday, May 4, 2020
The Jewish Push For Censorship (13:54) by Tucker Carlson, Germany Must Perish! by Theodore N. Kaufmann, JFK: Myth vs. Reality by Monika Wiesak, and What Can We Do To Fight Back? by Dr. Vernon Coleman
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Kent State, Monday, May 4, 1970
It Was Fifty Years Ago Today,
That I Realized The United States Government
Was Capable Of The Cold-Blooded Murder Of Its Children
I was a twelve-year-old boy on May 4, 1970, and that day changed my life forever. It was the day when I realized that 18 to 22-year-old white Americans could open fire on other 18 to 22-year-old white Americans, who were unarmed and peacefully protesting against the Vietnam War.
by Mark R. Elsis, Monday, May 4, 2020
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Love Is The Answer
Mark R. Elsis
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