ACH (2576) Dr. Peter Hammond – The Real Story Behind The Assassination Of Lawrence Of Arabia (47:34)

https://rumble.com/v6sw7it-ach-2576-dr.-peter-hammond-the-real-story-behind-the-assassination-of-lawre.html



Washington Governor Signs Bill Forcing Priests To Break Seal Of Confession

Left-wing Washington Democratic Governor Bob Ferguson – a professed Catholic – signed legislation on Friday that will force priests to break the Seal of Confession in some cases or go to jail.

by Matt Lamb

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/breaking-washington-governor-signs-bill-forcing-priests-to-break-seal-of-confession



Israel’s Nukes (3:04)

Just like every other admin, Trump’s will, too, protect the jews’ murders and nuke lies.

by BuelahMan’s Revolt

https://substack.com/inbox/post/162685872



War With Russia, War With China, War With Everyone!

Demented Leader Of A Rotting State

by Oliver Boyd-Barrett

https://oliverboydbarrett.substack.com/p/war-with-russia-war-with-china-war



Did The Israeli Embassy Order My Arrest? (4:13)

by Richard Medhurst

https://www.bitchute.com/video/lCn6yliJPEKV



Israel Attacks Gaza-Bound Aid Flotilla In International Waters

Israel has carried out a drone attack on a Gaza-bound ship carrying humanitarian aid and activists off the coast of Malta in international waters, the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) says.

by PressTV

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2025/05/02/747239/Israel-attacks-Gaza-aid-flotilla-in-international-waters



Israel Planted Millions Of Aleppo Pine Trees To Ethnically Cleanse Palestinian Land By Hiding Its History.

God burned it all down in one day.

https://x.com/JvniorLive/status/1917865980794921365



LifeChat: Why Words Matter-The Dangerous Shift From Pro-Creation To Co-Creation (3:44)

In a 2023 article, a United Church of Christ pastor stated, “We believe God is the source of all life and has caused us to share in the work of creation…the privileges and responsibilities of being part of co-creating means that women have the ability and the wherewithal to make the decision that’s right for them.”

by Ryan Sander

https://care-net.org/abundant-life-blog/lifechat-why-words-matter-the-dangerous-shift-from-pro-creation-to-co-creation



