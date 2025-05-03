May 3, 2025, 30 Posts Published And Archived. 28 Years Of Publishing Independent News Online. Saturday, May 3, 1997 - Saturday, May 3, 2025.
ACH (2576) Dr. Peter Hammond – The Real Story Behind The Assassination Of Lawrence Of Arabia (47:34), and Washington Governor Signs Bill Forcing Priests To Break Seal Of Confession by Matt Lamb
Honest, Independent, And Ad-Free News. EarthNewspaper.com is 100% reader-supported. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber today. Thank you, Mark R. Elsis.
EarthNewspaper.com
All The Honest News Fit To Publish
39,574 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020
https://EarthNewspaper.com
Video Of The Day
ACH (2576) Dr. Peter Hammond – The Real Story Behind The Assassination Of Lawrence Of Arabia (47:34)
https://rumble.com/v6sw7it-ach-2576-dr.-peter-hammond-the-real-story-behind-the-assassination-of-lawre.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Lead Post
Washington Governor Signs Bill Forcing Priests To Break Seal Of Confession
Left-wing Washington Democratic Governor Bob Ferguson – a professed Catholic – signed legislation on Friday that will force priests to break the Seal of Confession in some cases or go to jail.
by Matt Lamb
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/breaking-washington-governor-signs-bill-forcing-priests-to-break-seal-of-confession
Israel’s Nukes (3:04)
Just like every other admin, Trump’s will, too, protect the jews’ murders and nuke lies.
by BuelahMan’s Revolt
https://substack.com/inbox/post/162685872
War With Russia, War With China, War With Everyone!
Demented Leader Of A Rotting State
by Oliver Boyd-Barrett
https://oliverboydbarrett.substack.com/p/war-with-russia-war-with-china-war
Did The Israeli Embassy Order My Arrest? (4:13)
by Richard Medhurst
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lCn6yliJPEKV
Israel Attacks Gaza-Bound Aid Flotilla In International Waters
Israel has carried out a drone attack on a Gaza-bound ship carrying humanitarian aid and activists off the coast of Malta in international waters, the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) says.
by PressTV
https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2025/05/02/747239/Israel-attacks-Gaza-aid-flotilla-in-international-waters
Israel Planted Millions Of Aleppo Pine Trees To Ethnically Cleanse Palestinian Land By Hiding Its History.
God burned it all down in one day.
https://x.com/JvniorLive/status/1917865980794921365
LifeChat: Why Words Matter-The Dangerous Shift From Pro-Creation To Co-Creation (3:44)
In a 2023 article, a United Church of Christ pastor stated, “We believe God is the source of all life and has caused us to share in the work of creation…the privileges and responsibilities of being part of co-creating means that women have the ability and the wherewithal to make the decision that’s right for them.”
by Ryan Sander
https://care-net.org/abundant-life-blog/lifechat-why-words-matter-the-dangerous-shift-from-pro-creation-to-co-creation
Quote Of The Day
“There are men in all ages who mean to govern well,
but they mean to govern.
They promise to be good masters,
but they mean to be masters.”
Daniel Webster
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Meme Of The Day
Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,900 Archived.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes
Subscribe
Subscribe To My Newsletter, Free Speech Social Media And Video Platforms.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe
"For it is in giving that we receive."
Saint Francis of Assisi
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate
Meetings And Stories
The Wondrous Journey Of My Life
by Mark R. Elsis
https://MeetingsAndStories.com
Love Is The Answer
Mark R. Elsis