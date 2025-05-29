President John F. Kennedy Sits With His Son, John F. Kennedy, Jr., In The West Wing Colonnade Of The White House, March 28, 1963.

EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

39,803 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020

https://EarthNewspaper.com



Video Of The Day

Blasting Hamilton’s National Bank: John Taylor’s Forgotten Takedown (38:32)

by Tenth Amendment Center

https://rumble.com/v6u1bch-blasting-hamiltons-national-bank-john-taylors-forgotten-takedown-by-tenth-a.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



To Commemorate The 108th Birthday Of Our 35th President



Quote Of The Day

“I have, therefore, chosen this time and this place to discuss a topic

on which ignorance too often abounds and the truth is too rarely perceived-

yet it is the most important topic on earth: world peace.

What kind of peace do I mean?

What kind of peace do we seek?

Not a Pax Americana enforced on the world by American weapons of war.

Not the peace of the grave or the security of the slave.

I am talking about genuine peace,

the kind of peace that makes life on earth worth living,

the kind that enables men and nations to grow

and to hope and to build a better life for their children-

not merely peace for Americans but peace for all men and women-

not merely peace in our time but peace for all time.”

President John Fitzgerald Kennedy, June 10, 1963

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Peace Speech by President John F. Kennedy, June 10, 1963 (27:06)

For me, this is greatest speech any United States President ever gave.

President Kennedy mentions the word peace 47 times, and peaceful 2 times.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/XUusM6FFnspt



Commencement Address at American University (Peace Speech) (Text)

by President John F. Kennedy, Washington, D.C., June 10, 1963

https://www.jfklibrary.org/archives/other-resources/john-f-kennedy-speeches/american-university-19630610



Israel Is Pretending To Feed Palestinians While Continuing To Starve Them

This just keeps getting more grotesque…

Three Palestinians have reportedly been killed and 46 injured during this so-called “aid distribution effort”.

by Ricky Hale and Council Estate Media

https://www.councilestatemedia.uk/p/israel-is-pretending-to-feed-palestinians



Will Russia Take The Gloves Off Against Kiev As NATO Escalates War? (26:18)

Russia launched another night of its largest drone and missile attacks, which Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted were “aimed at military facilities, and on military targets,” in retaliation for the hundreds of Ukrainian drones intercepted by Russian air defenses that targeted “civilian infrastructure.”

Rachel Blevins With Former US Diplomat Jim Jatras

https://rachelblevins.substack.com/p/russia-ukraine-nato-escalate-jim-jatras



The CIA Is Still Operating In Kyiv At Weapons Depots – Putin Assassination Attempt

Why is President Trump calling out Putin on international news? WHY is he criticizing Putin while continuing to bomb Yemen? What just shifted? Was it all a distraction?

by Helena Glass

https://helenaglass.substack.com/p/the-cia-is-still-operating-in-kyiv



ACH (2593) I’m Talking To You #231 – Is The Claim That They Have Lost Control Of AI True Or Simply An Excuse For What They Are Going To Do To Us? (33:49)

A wonderful commentary and news show, from my friend across the pond, Andrew Carrington Hitchcock.

https://andrewcarringtonhitchcock.com/2025/05/28/ach-2593-im-talking-to-you-231-is-the-claim-that-they-have-lost-control-of-ai-true-or-simply-an-excuse-for-what-they-are-going-to-do-to-us



US Has Delivered 90,000 Tons Of Weapons To Israel In Nearly 600 Days

The US has delivered 90,000 tons of bombs, guns, and other military equipment to Israel since October 7, 2023, to support the genocidal war against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, according to numbers from the Israeli Defense Ministry.

by Dave DeCamp

https://news.antiwar.com/2025/05/27/us-has-delivered-90000-tons-of-weapons-to-israel-in-nearly-600-days



Finance Is An Extractive Industry (33:26)

I read Chapter 13 from my book, How to Dismantle an Empire. This explains how mortgages create the money supply and the interest rate creates inflation–when it goes down. I distinguish between money and wealth, which is the natural, physical and human capital. I suggest that, like the Godfather, we leave the money and take the assets. The money will just shoot us in the foot.

by Third Paradigm

https://rumble.com/v6tyu93-13-finance-is-an-extractive-industry.html



Ours Is A System Of Fraud, Swindles And Corruption

But all bubbles pop, and there are no tricks left to fund both the greed of the few and the needs of the many.

by Charles Hugh Smith

https://charleshughsmith.substack.com/p/ours-is-a-system-of-fraud-swindles



Book Of The Day

The Protocols Of The Learned Elders Of Zion

This work has been selected by scholars as being culturally important and is part of the knowledge base of civilization as we know it. This work is in the public domain in the United States of America, and possibly other nations. Within the United States, you may freely copy and distribute this work, as no entity (individual or corporate) has a copyright on the body of the work. Scholars believe, and we concur, that this work is important enough to be preserved, reproduced, and made generally available to the public. To ensure a quality reading experience, this work has been proofread and republished using a format that seamlessly blends the original graphical elements with text in an easy-to-read typeface. We appreciate your support of the preservation process, and thank you for being an important part of keeping this knowledge alive and relevant.

Anonymous, Matvei Vasilyevich Golovinski

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Music Of The Day

On May 29, 2024, a guitar used by John Lennon became the most expensive Beatles instrument ever sold at auction. The Framus 12-string Hootenanny acoustic guitar was found in an attic after being presumed lost for more than 50 years. It sold for $2.9m (£2.3m) via a telephone bid at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York. Lennon played the song 'You've Got To Hide Your Love Away' on the guitar in the 1965 film Help! and it was also used on recordings on the album of the same name.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day



Website Of The Day

Celia Farber

Investigative historian of deep fake virus agendas, from "HIV" to "Covid-19," anti-tyranny in all forms.

https://CeliaFarber.Substack.com



Links

Hundreds Of Independent Websites

And To All Website Of The Day

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links



Meme Of The Day

Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,900 Archived.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



Subscribe

Subscribe To My Newsletter, Free Speech Social Media And Video Platforms.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe



"For it is in giving that we receive."

Saint Francis of Assisi

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate



Meetings And Stories

The Wondrous Journey Of My Life

by Mark R. Elsis

https://MeetingsAndStories.com



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis